Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 17, 1896: Barney Horn shipped 14 carloads of beef cattle from Halleck to San Francisco on Tuesday.

There have been 34,000 lambs shipped to the eastern market this Fall from Reno and netted the shippers about $60,000.

A trainload – 23 cars – of beef cattle was shipped East Thursday by Messrs. John Wright, Frank Fernald, William Hunter, Henderson Green and Thomas Hunter. Quite a delegation of Elkoites went with the train, among whom were Frank Fernald and son Frankie, John Wright and son Cleve, Wm. Hunter and son Johnny, Tom Hunter, Ed Litton, Jas. Russell Jr., and Harry Bruce. The train goes to Omaha first, and if the market is not found satisfactory there, it will go on to Chicago.

100 YEARS AGO

October 19, 1921: As an indication of what the general public thinks about the coming railroad strike, as to whether it will be an actual fact or not, the merchants in Elko are laying in a big supply of goods on the grounds that you can never tell. Practically every store, especially the grocery and meat markets, have increased their orders. In other words, they believe that there will be no service on the railroads after the first of the month and are making preparations to take care of their customers. The two oil companies are laying in a huge stock of supplies, on the ground that if the strike is a reality that there will be an extra demand for gasoline and oil.

October 21, 1921: Not only has Elko county the champion blue ribboned cattle but the champion boy wrestler of the state lives here, born and raised in Clover Valley, south of Wells. Henry Weeks is only twelve years old, but he is a sturdy lad and a bright, interesting boy. He recently won a trip to the state university through his Junior Club work, and besides judging cows and sheep and hogs, the boy winner from every county in the state engaged in a wrestling contest. A boy from Fallon has been wearing the belt for the past three years, but in spite of the fact that he was five years older, weighed many pounds more, Henry pinned his shoulders to the mat in record time.

75 YEARS AGO

October 17, 1946: While the nation listened and enjoyed the new Bing Crosby radio show last night, Bing slept. Yes, sir, he slept. No, not on the show, but at his ranch near Tuscarora, about 55 miles north of Elko. He’d been hunting deer all day and anyway he’d been all over the show before, with his “pal” Bob Hope. He was tired so he slept, while the nation listened. We all admit it’s a marvelous age and Bing was just demonstrating the truth of this when he slept as he entertained thousands of radio listeners. Our photographer, Earl Frantzen, called Bing to ask for a picture for the press. “Sure you can have a picture, but I’m tired and going to bed shortly, you’d better come up tomorrow afternoon. So Frantzen and John Tellaisha left this afternoon to get a picture of Bing, who plans to make a trip into the desert area in that section of the county. He’ll be there for five days. Elko residents have found America’s outstanding entertainer an A. No. 1 guy. He likes his ranch in Elko county and the people like him. He’s made some close friends since he started coming to this section and his ranch is managed by John Eacret, to say nothing of his petite wife Doris.

October 18, 1946: St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was the scene of a lovely fall wedding, September 25 when Mary Mahoney became the bride of Robert J. Guisti. The solemn vows were repeated at a High Mass solemnized at 11 o’clock with Rev. Peter Fisher officiating. The attractive bride was given in marriage by her brother, Mr. Dan Mahoney and Miss Teresa Mahoney, sister of the bride was maid of honor. Delbert Snow, a close friend of the bridegroom’s, was the only other attendant. A wedding breakfast was served following the ceremony at the Stockmen’s hotel for members of the wedding party and their guests. Mrs. Guisti is well known in Elko and Beowawe. She is a graduate of the Dominican convent in San Rafael, Calif., and the University of Nevada, where she was affiliated with Pi Beta Phi sorority. For the past three years she has been a member of the teaching staff of the Carlin schools. Mr. Guisti is a graduate of the Elko schools. He served during the war with the Fourth Marine Regiment that was reactivated after Corregidor and was discharged from the corps in December of 1945.

50 YEARS AGO

October 17, 1971: Russian film producer Sergei Bondarchuk paid a visit to Elko County as a guest of George Gund yesterday. Bondarchuk was in San Francisco for a film festival and Gund invited him on a one-day visit to the Elko area. The group visited Gund’s ranch in the Lee area and went fishing at Wildhorse Reservoir. Sam Feinhandler, a native of Russia and a long-time resident of Elko, was a member of the welcoming committee arranged by the Elko Chamber of Commerce and Elko Mayor Dutch Stenovich. Feinhandler was born in the Ukraine and lived in that country until he was nine years old – and at 74, he still remembered enough of the Russian language to converse with Bondarchuk.

October 18, 1971: The Elko Junior Basque Club held its first meeting of the new year in September with an election of new officers. Members elected were: Denise Aguirre, president; Vickie Ozamis, vice president; Mia Ardans, secretary-treasurer; and Theresa Aguirre, reporter. Outgoing officers were: Anita Anacabe, president; Debbie Black, vice president; Denise Aguirre, secretary; Anna Urrizaga, treasurer; and Teresa Moiola, reporter.

October 23, 1971: Scott Burns, of Elko, was one of nine junior high school students throughout Nevada selected as winners of the 13th annual Nevada Day Historical Essay contest. Burns wrote an essay entitled “A New President for Tuscarora,” concerning a presidential election during the Chinese New Year festivities in 1890.

25 YEARS AGO

October 19, 1996: Gayle Chisholm of Elko held the winning ticket in the Elko High School Band of Indians raffle drawing for a new Geo Metro held during half-time at the school’s homecoming football game. Dewey’s Chevrolet donated the car at cost for the raffle, which helped raise money for the band’s December trip to Miami to take part in the Orange Bowl Parade.

October 23, 1996: Starr Valley will hold its annual Turkey Shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Starr Valley Community Hall. In addition to the shooting activities, the all-day event will include a bazaar, bake sale, bingo games and children’s’ games. The event is sponsored by the Starr Progressive Club, first established in 1913, and the Starr Valley 4-H Club, which has been around since the 1920’s. The Starr Community Hall was built in 1892 as a meeting place for the Independent Order of Good Templers. It was renovated in 1927 when the Starr Progressive Club began meeting there. It was given another overhaul in 1956 and received a fresh coat of paint last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0