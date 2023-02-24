125 YEARS AGO

February 19, 1898: The Mountain City Times says that over $1,000 has been raised towards putting a road through to Mountain Home.

Tuscarora Times-Review: A large number of strangers are appearing daily on our streets. We are sorry to see so many men coming in, for while we have prospects of a good season, there is no demand for laborers at present which the home market cannot supply.

The snow is so deep in the mountains above North Fork that the road viewers sent out by the board of trade and county commissioners had to turn back after getting as far as Rutherford’s. They will try again as soon as the roads get a little better.

Ceasar Alexander showed an egg from one of his Black Minorca hens, the other day, that measured 6 by 8 inches. “I am now prepared to furnish eggs from Barred Plymouth Rocks, Black Minorcas and Hondans for setting purposes. Eggs $2.00 per setting. The early chicks make the winter layers.” -C. Alexander

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

February 19, 1948: What is hoped to be the first of a monthly series of teen-age dances will be held at the Round-Up Room of the Stockmen’s hotel, Friday night, John Hickman, announced today. “We are inviting all high school students to participate in the dance, which has been approved by Neil Jones, school principal,” Hickman explained. “The dance will get under way after the basketball game between Elko and Winnemucca with all of the high school students welcome to be present.” Music will be furnished by the Jack Wedell orchestra and the Stockmen’s hotel management plans this as the first monthly series of dances for the teenagers of Elko.

February 20, 1948: A group of teachers from the Elko grammar school and the Elko high school met Friday afternoon at the Elko grammar school to take initial steps in the organization of an Elko county unit of the Nevada Classroom Teachers association. Those present voted to invite all Elko county teachers to meet at a luncheon Saturday at the Stockmen’s Hotel. This will give all the Elko county teachers an opportunity to become better informed about the Classroom Teachers Association and to participate in the organization of an Elko county unit. To date all but the northern region of the four state regions have formed local or county units. It is important that Elko county form a unit in order to be represented.

February 24, 1948: The Elko Indians were ready today for the invasion of their old rivals, the Winnemucca “Buckaroos.” The rivalry between these two teams is traditional and has always resulted in the cleanest, hardest fought contest of the season. The two teams seem fairly evenly matched this year since they have split a two-game series. The “Buckaroos” won the first game by two points while the Indians took the second game by five points. The Indians, who have been hot and cold all season, are expected to be in top shape for these games and ready to prove that they are a good ball team. Coach Willard Weaver said that he would probably start his regular team of Evans, Woolverton, Griswold, Scott and Rood, but that Hernandez and Porter would get plenty of action due to their fine showing in the recent White Pine series. Coach Dolan of the Buckaroos is expected to start Mentaberry, Tobin, McClure, Drank and Mendiola.

50 YEARS AGO

February 20, 1973: Two Nevada areas are among 12 forest and wetland locations in three states designated as natural landmarks by the Department of the Interior. The areas are the Ruby Marshes in Elko and White Pine counties and the Hot Creek springs and marsh in Nye County. The Ruby Marshes includes 20,000 acres of shallow, marshy lake and contain an area previously designated as the Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

February 21, 1973: Mark Twain, widely known lecturer on his own adventures and a former Nevada newspaper man, will appear in Elko Sunday as the main feature in a charity event of the Elko Elks Lodge. The charity event will be held in the Elk’s Hall on Idaho Street. Jack Hull, ordinarily cast as an Elko attorney, will perform as Mark Twain. Hull has made the same transformation in the past, but a public appearance in Elko has not been made in several years. In his Sunday lecture some of his Nevada adventures will be touched upon and advice will also be given on such diverse topics as “drinkin’, smokin’, cussin’ and swimmin’”.

February 23, 1973: The University of Nevada Medical School will benefit by the annual public card parry, given by the Elko Doctors’ Wives on Saturday. For the two years which the University of Nevada Medical School has been in existence, the Doctors’ Wives in the state of Nevada gave$10,000 to this fund. Elko County students currently attending the U. of N. Medical school and benefiting indirectly by the Elko Doctors’ Wives efforts are Rogers Anderson, Elko, son of Mrs. Doris Anderson and Jim Moren, Elko, son of Dr. and Mrs. Leslie Moren. In the class of 1975 will be Jane Simonsen, Elko, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest H. Simonsen and Jim Patterson, Wells, son of Mrs. Dorothy Elton and the late Dr. John Patterson.

February 24, 1973: Nevada’s ninth television station and the first to originate broadcasting from eastern Nevada has announced plan to begin operation on March 15. KEKO-TV’s transmitter is located on Grindstone Mountain southwest of Elko and will operate with a power of 26,000 watts on channel 10. TV PIX, Elko’s cable television company, has announced plans to carry the station on Channel 3 to cable subscribers. Viewers within range of the Grindstone transmitter can simply install a Channel 10 antenna on their roof for free television reception.

25 YEARS AGO

February 19, 1998: Plans to build an Elko Boys and Girls Club took another step forward Tuesday when the Elko City Planning Commission voted to recommend the city council rezone the 67-acre parcel between Bullion Road and the Humboldt River that has been earmarked for the project. The city council initiated the rezone request Aug. 26 after Al Bernarda, Boys and Girls Club board chairman, asked the city for a site for the proposed club. The property west of Errecart Boulevard had been designated in last year’s city land inventory for parks, recreation and open space. At the Aug. 26 meeting, the council also agreed to draft a $1-a-year lease for five acres of the parcel as a site for the proposed club.

February 20, 1998: Casino Express Airlines is being offered for sale but will continue to operate on its normal schedule until a purchaser is found, McClaskey Enterprises Chief Executive Officer Norval Nelson announced today. At a news conference today. Nelson said the owner decided to sell the airline and all its assets to allow his company “to focus on our core business, which is hotels and casinos. Upon the sale of the airline, contract services will be negotiated to assure the continuation of our flight program.”

February 20, 1998: Elko residents Ernie Hall and Charles “Chuck” Knight were announced yesterday as joining the seventh class to be inducted by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association for its NIAA Hall of Fame. The Class of 1998, including broadcaster Hall and Elko County School teacher/coach/superintendent Knight, will be honored on Feb. 27 at a special luncheon held at the Lawlor Events Center on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno. The two 1998 Elko inductees join Elko members Richard Harris (1992) and Mathew Trontel (1995) in the NIAA Hall of Fame.

February 24, 1998: Staff, board members and volunteers of the Committee Against Domestic Violence saw a longtime dream come true yesterday when they cut the ribbon to officially open Harbor House, CADV’s first permanent shelter and office facility located at College Parkway and Ruby Vista Drive. Harbor House, a 5,700-square-foot facility will provide a safe haven for 15 adult and child victims of domestic violence. CADV Director Yvette Waters said the reason Harbor House exists today is due to generous donations of time and money from the community.