Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

April 17, 1897: The Depot Hotel Co. is going to build a 70-foot addition to the hotel. It will be built on the west end of the hotel building and will be fitted up into handsome and comfortable rooms.

The recent discovery of rich placer diggings three miles below Carlin has been the means of adding new life to that town. The FREE PRESS hopes the new mines will make all owners rich.

One of the editors of the Wells Herald was in Elko last week, and like every other citizen visiting the county seat, wonders why the outside of the Court-house was painted such a nightmare color. After giving the interior of the building a complimentary notice, he winds up as follows: “The outside of the building has been painted a – well, we won’t mention the color, but we cannot refrain from saying that it should be given another coat of a decidedly different hue.

100 YEARS AGO

April 21, 1922: Yesterday afternoon fifty-six grammar school boys and two high school boys met with “Doc” Milne, Chauncey Smith, Doctor Roantree and Roy Merithew, and laid the first foundations for the organization of a troop of Boy Scouts in Elko. Present plans call for an evening meeting at the Mayer hotel with dinner at 6:30 o’clock, when Mr, Kirkham, chief scout executive for Salt Lake City, will be guest of honor and tell the members about the organization of Boy Scouts. Other speakers will be: Judge E.J.L. Taber, who will speak concerning the meeting from the standpoint of the judiciary; Miss Bertha Knemeyer, from the standpoint of the high school faculty; James Dysart, as a member of the high school board; Chauncey Smith, from the standpoint of the grammar school faculty; Otto Williams, as a member of the city school board; Mayor R.W. Hesson, from the standpoint of one of the city fathers; Mrs. E.M. Steninger will handle the subject both from the standpoint of a mother and also in her capacity as president of the Homemakers club; Mrs. W.D. Mason, in the capacity as president of the State Federation of Women’s clubs; and last but not least, Forrest Benson, from the Nevada School of Industry, will tell of what he missed when he was a growing boy without the influence of such an organization. The movement is one that should be encouraged by everyone in the city for the advantage of the training to young boys is exceptional.

April 19, 1922: Easter Sunday arrived in Lamoille with a foot of snow and April snow showers were seen at interval all day. Not many Easter Sundays can boast of having icicles five feet long. By true and fair count the snow has been on the ground in the area for 126 days. From the looks of things, it will be there much longer.

75 YEARS AGO

April 19, 1947: A lovely spring bride was Miss Florence L. Hewins of Wathena, Kansas, who was wed to Herbert E. Harriman at a simple ceremony held Friday morning at the Court Street home of the bridegroom’s parents. The quiet service was solemnized before a few close friends at 9:30 with the Rev. J.N. Brockmann officiating. Miss Margaret Bowen, a close friend of the bride, was her only attendant. Ivan Myers acted as best man. Immediately following the ceremony, a wedding breakfast was served at the bridegroom’s home. The young couple left later in the morning on a honeymoon which will take them to Kansas and other parts of the South. Mrs. Harriman has been engaged in the nursing profession since her arrival in Elko last July. The bridegroom received his grammar and grade school education in Elko and graduated from Northwestern University in 1940. He served for four years in the Army Air Corps and spent 19 months overseas. He is associated with Van Leer and Harriman in this city.

April 22, 1947: Mr. and Ms. Ray Rizzi, of Mountain City were winners of the prize waltz at the American Legion barn dance held Saturday evening at the Elks Home. The gentleman was presented with a handsome leather billfold and the lady with a compact designed in a western style. Mr. and Ms. Rizzi were chosen after much debate by the judges between that couple and Harry Irland of Mountain City and Mrs. Elinor Massie, of Elko. Judges were Mrs. H.E. Malone of Carlin, Mrs. Ed Oldham, Mrs. Frank Phillips, Mrs. Syd Tremewan, and Mrs. Chester Laing, all of Elko.

50 YEARS AGO

April 20, 1972: Another one of those off-colored fire trucks has appeared in the Elko Fire Department’s fleet of firefighting equipment. The rescue unit, once painted red, recently received a few new coats of paint, which fire Chief Bill Bellinger called “just plain yellow” though the color more accurately resembles that of a bright canary. The unit, the second one in the fleet to be painted other than red, was an old survey truck acquired by the fire department eight years ago and carries such equipment as a power unit, extra hose, self-contained breathing equipment and a submersible pump.

April 21, 1972: The fountain at the city park was recently converted into what is probably Elko’s largest flower pot. The city recently filled the fountain, which surrounds a statue, designed by former Elko High School at teacher, Lowell Swenseid, with dirt and soil. Flowers will be planted in the filled area by the Elko Garden Club.

April 22, 1972: Veronica Mendive was elected president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary at a regular meeting conducted by president Freida Karspeck. She will take office in June. Other newly elected officers ae Mildred Byers, senior vice president; Frieda Karspeck, junior vice president; Edith Aldaya, chaplain; Elda Armstrong, Guard; Marguerite Sachs, Treasurer; Louise Carter, Conductress; and Tosh Oki, three-year trustee. All members are urged to save Betty Crocker coupons and points in order that the Department Auxiliary can obtain a kidney machine.

25 YEARS AGO

April 17, 1997: Elko and Carlin players took top honors Saturday as a total of 15 teams entered Carlin Combined School’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament. The benefit tournament featured three- and four-player teams from Elko, Battle Mountain, Spring Creek, Crescent Valley, Winnemucca and Carlin. An Elko team consisting of Rodd Buttars, Josh Caldwell and Corey Thacker took first place in the adult class. They defeated another Elko team – made up of Mitch Knight, Giovanni Puccinelli and Mike Welsh – for the title. The middle school championship went to an Elko/Carlin team featuring Devin Meshefski, Mike Tognarelli, Kyle Eklund and Matt Alleman. Teams in the elementary division each had four-player teams. Elko Team Four won with players Matt Hughey, Ryan Klekas, Brett Diaz and Aaron Martinez. Spring Creek No.3 was runner-up with Michael Bouse, Zach Vega, James Pond and Troy Taylor.

April 18, 1997: Just a couple of guys setting out on a midlife adventure, Stan Aiazzi, 52, and Bruce Frazier, 58, are ready to board a plane to Norfolk, Va., where a 28-foot Bristol Channel Cutter, appropriately christened Sea Dreams, waits in the harbor to be rigged and stocked. There, they’ll meet up with Sea Dreams captain Franz Amussen from Salt Lake City. On April 25, the threesome will set sail on a month-long voyage to Spain– 30 days out on the vast, blue Atlantic – 20 of them before they catch their first glimpse of land – the Azores, where they plan to go ashore for a day or two before sailing the rest of the way to their final destination in Seville, Spain.

