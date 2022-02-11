Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

February 6, 1897: Another barber shop has been opened in Elko. It is located at the Commercial Hotel.

The resources of the Gold Creek country are hardly yet dreamed of. A ledge of pearl and yellow onyx has been found on the Bruneau river near camp. There are only two places in the United States where onyx of any value is found. It this ledge proves to be of first-class quality it will be better than a gold mine, so says the Gold Creek News.

The county board of education appeared before the county commissioners and made a verbal statement of the financial condition of the high school and asked some aid by which the board might be able to purchase the necessary apparatus for conducting the work of the school. After some discussion, it was decided to recommend that a relief bill be submitted to the legislature for $1500 to complete the furnishing of said high school, said relief to be raised by the issuance of bonds by Elko county.

100 YEARS AGO

February 6, 1922: Our old friend, Mr. Ground-Hog, was out in gayest attire Thursday, had his picture photographed enshadow by Old Sol, and gave his observers to understand there’d be full six weeks more of sleighing. Late in the afternoon banks of clouds rolled in and Mr. Ground-Hog said: “I bid you a fond adieu for another six weeks.”

February 8, 1922: In compliance with the recommendation of the recent grand jury the members of the board of county commissioners at their meeting yesterday elected five names from the list submitted to them by the grand jury, to constitute an advisory board, who are to have sole charge in the management of the county general hospital. The board will consist of Mrs. D.E. Quilici of Wells; E.E. Lutts, Ruby Valley; J.W. Johnston, Starr Valley; C.A. Laing, North Fork, and Mrs. J.J. Hylton, Mound Valley. A meeting of this new board will be called in the near future and they will then go into the matter very carefully and work out a plan whereby the hospital can be made self-sustaining instead of having a deficit to meet every month. There is absolutely no doubt but the Elko general hospital can be made self-sustaining, if the suggestion of the grand jury be followed when they said, “That politics and friendship shall be eliminated from the administration of the affairs of the hospital.”

75 YEARS AGO

February 7, 1947: The past exalted rulers of Elko lodge od Elko, No. 1472, “took over” last night, filling the chairs in an initiation which brought seven new members into the order. There are now more than 500 members of the Elko lodge. Those initiated were Thad Rogers, Ray M. Stewart, Dr. Dale Hadfield, R.P. Morrissey, R.C., Smolinski, A.D. Thorngren and John Hickman. Newton Crumley, PER, presented past exalted rulers pins to all of the members of the lodge holding that distinction. A humorous skit following in which the past life of Exalted Ruler Frank E. Walters was depicted. This is in keeping with the annual custom at this party, when the presiding exalted ruler’s picture is hung in the barroom.

February 10, 1947: Gov. Vail Pittman announced today appointed Judge Milton B. Badt of the fourth judicial district court at Elko to the position of supreme court justice of the state of Nevada. Judge Badt will fill the vacancy in the court caused by the death last week of Judge E.J.L. Taber of Elko. Effective date of the appointment will be announced later. Governor Pittman appointed judge Badt to his present post in the fourth judicial district in September,1945, to succeed the late James Dysart. In making the appointment the governor made the statement: “I feel that the appointment should go to an Elko man as Judge Taber was a resident of that county. Judge Badt was strongly endorsed by the citizens of Elko county as well as by many others throughout the state.”

50 YEARS AGO

February 9, 1972: Dr. George Manilla of Elko this week announced the apparent success of his effort to develop a vaccine treatment for cancer eye in cattle. Development of an effective one-shot treatment for the disease, which Dr. Manilla says is now being tested by government agencies, is expected to have considerable impact on the livestock industry because the affliction of “cancer eye”, particularly among Hereford cattle, is a major problem in the industry. In his announcement of the successful completion of the first phase of the development of the vaccine, Dr. Manilla also disclosed his plans to establish a foundation for the benefit of the local community as recipient of royalties from the vaccine. Manilla pointed out that the original research was carried out with the assistance of Warner Lesbo and veterinarians Drs. A.A. Cuthbertson and Bruce Branscomb.

February 11, 1972: A 14-year old Elko youth will receive a certificate of heroism from the Nevada Area Council Boy Scouts of America tomorrow during the Area Council’s annual Recognition Dinner to be held in Sparks. Edward Stott, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Stott, will receive the award for rescuing Rusty Braithwaite, 10, also of Elko, from the Elko Airport ponds last June 7. According to earlier reports, the Braithwaite boy tried to swim from shore to crude rafts on which Stott and two other boys were floating. When Rusty was unable to make it and called for help, Edward came to his aid, rather than attempt to use the slow and cumbersome raft. Witnesses said that Rusty had gone under twice and was going down a third time when Edward pulled him to safety. The Heroism Award will be presented by Mayor John Chism of Reno.

25 YEARS AGO

February 7, 1997: How far has women’s sports come? Elko girls’ basketball coach Lynette Davis recalled hearing legendary coach John Wooden say last spring that women’s college basketball is now fundamentally better than the men’s game. Yesterday marked National Girls and Women in Sports Day, with honors for players across Nevada and reflections on gains made by women’s athletics. This year marks the 25th anniversary of passage of Title IX – the federal law giving females equal rights in education and sports. Twenty five years ago there were no leagues for girls and no state championships. The only things available for them were GAA (Girls Athletic Association) play days. This is also the 20th year since Nevada’s first girls’ state basketball tournament was held. Davis was there, coaching Calin to second place in the 1A league. This year’s honorees are invited to watch UNR’s women’s home game Sunday followed by a reception at Lawlor Events Center’s President’s Room. Elko’s two recipients are Rachel Trontel and Nicky DeVeny. Spring Creek selected Dana Garcia and Jo Dawn Cavanaugh. Both are members of the first freshman class in SCHS history. Wells honored Teresa Dahl. Carlin singled out Aubri Murphy.

February 11, 1997: Elko High School Theater Arts and Vocal Music Departments will present “Li’l Abner” at 7 p.m. tomorrow through Saturday at the Great Basin College Theater. “Li’l Abner is the first musical EHS has presented in more than four years, said EHS Vocal Music Director Karen Rogers, who is directing the play with EHS drama teacher Kelly Moon. EHS teacher Hugh Rossolo will conduct the orchestra, which is made up of EHS students. “Li’l Abner” is based on characters created by Al Capp and takes place in “Dogpatch, USA. The two leads – Li’l Abner and Daisy Mae – will be played by Simon Miller and Michele Rossolo.

If you can identify the Mystery Photo, call the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 775-738-3418, ext. 102 or email archives@museumelko.org.

