Rewrite: News from past issues

April 20, 1921: The Bull Run Basin Oil & Gas company has the honor of starting the first oil well in Elko county during the present oil boom, as according to Buck Horn the well has been spudded in and the drill will be dropping the latter part of next week. The well is located on what is known as the “IL” summit, on the road leading to Aura from Deep Creek. This land was located and taken up by a number of local people over a year ago, and a company formed last summer, the stock being taken up mostly by local people. Houses have been erected and the work of drilling will be pushed as rapidly as possible.

April 22, 1921: The re-organization meeting of the American Legion held Wednesday evening at the Mayer was well attended when a new constitution and by-laws were adopted. Following the adoption, the following officers were elected: Post Commander – H. M. Gallagher; Vice-Post Commander – C. E. Secor; Finance Officer – M. B. Cross; Executive Committee – R. G. McBride, W. H. Settlemeyer and Emory Smith. It is now the purpose to conduct a thorough campaign and enroll every member of the 800 ex-service men in Elko county. The membership fee was placed at four dollars.

75 YEARS AGO