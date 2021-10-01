Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO September 26, 1896: Gardner & Son have taken a contract to repair the Court-house. The interior will be put in first-class shape, particularly the Court-room, which is sadly in need of repair.
Boys should keep out of the high school building until it is completed. It is no place to play, and if they continue to fool around the building some one is liable to get hurt by a falling timber or piece of board.
Jake Nelson has a good dwelling house for sale cheap for cash. The house is in good repair; contains six rooms and is surrounded with garden and lawn. Five lots go with the place. There is a good ice house; good cellar, woodshed, stable, hay-loft, wagon-shed and other outbuildings. If you are in search of a comfortable home, interview Jake Nelson.
100 YEARS AGO September 26, 1921: Messes. J.E. Snelson and Jack Robbins are the envy of their less fortunate friends today, as they are displaying five big Canadian geese killed at the lakes in Ruby Valley yesterday. Quite a number of Elko hunters went out but the majority report poor sport.
September 28, 1921: Frank Smiley, who has been clerking at the Geo. Russell company’s store in the hardware department for the past couple of years, has resigned his position and has gone to live in Starr Valley. He has leased the small cottage with several acres of ground, just east of the J.W. Smiley residence in Starr, and will start a chicken ranch.
September 30, 1921: A new store is being started at the North Fork station by H.H. Lander, who has been in town the past week making arrangements. We understand that the first load of supplies went out this morning, and that Mr. Lander intends to open up an up-to-date store in that section of the county. It should be a great convenience to the North Fork people to be able to have a store nearby, as Elko is fifty miles away, their nearest point.
75 YEARS AGO September 30, 1946: Four babies were born at the Elko general hospital over the weekend, three girls and a boy. A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward A. McLane Sunday, the little girl having been named Malinda Maurie. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilford W. Wise has been named Theresa Ann. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jess C. Harris Saturday was a daughter, Joellen Carol. A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Aguirre this morning. He weighed seven pounds 15 ounces at birth and has not been named.
October 2, 1946: The effects of the new Elko-Lamoille highway are already seen in the recent growth of the town of Lamoille cross roads. The new Parsons apartment hotel has been filled all summer, while Mrs. Byers, the Lamoille postmistress, has found it necessary to establish a general store, which she plans to enlarge as the demand arises. Harry Case and W.A. Stinson, who for many years have had summer homes in Lamoille, now find many Elko neighbors. Smokey Pierce, Carey Hull, Jimmy Olin, Marguerite McQuiston and Fred Egelston have been busy improving their property during the last few months. Among those Elko people who plan to join this Lamoille colony in the near future are: Dr. and Mrs. Del Guidice, Mr. and Mrs. Robley Burns, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Martinez, Mr. and Mrs. Glennon Walther, Mrs. Eliza Walther, Mrs. Gertrude Abbett, and Mr. Wm. Rahas. Lamoille has long been looked upon as a recreation spot during the warm Elko summers, the Grove and Thomas Canyon being favored spots for picnics. The new highway, although still unfinished, encourages one to dream of next summer when it is hoped an oiled highway may materialize.
50 YEARS AGO September 30, 1971: Sale of the Loran and Darlow Glaser Ranch at Elburz was announced this week, with the new owners, George, Elizabeth and Thomas Flinders of Park City, Utah, scheduled to take possession of the property tomorrow. The two Glaser families are moving this week to the Sacramento area where they have purchased a 40-acre property on which they plan to breed and raise horses. History of the ranch dates back to 1869, when Matthias Glaser established the original homestead at Elburz (then called Peko) for what developed over the years into a large ranching operation under control of the Glaser family.
October 2, 1971: Enrollment at Elko Community College this week was reported at a record 323 students, equal to 173 full-time equivalent students, by Dr. Elmer Kuntz, director of the college. Dr. Kuntz said enrollment at the college increased by more than 100 students compared with a headcount of 214 students at this time last year. He noted those figures are for just the Elko campus of the college and pointed out instructional programs are extended to Wells, Winnemucca, Ely and Carson City. Here in Elko, a faculty of nine full-time instructors and 22 part-time teachers is offering a total of 84 classes during the fall semester.
25 YEARS AGO September 26, 1996: Clint Walker of Owyhee, who is fifth in the regional all-around standings, heads a list of Elko County cowboys, who will try to qualify for national competition at the Western States Indian Rodeo Association finals Friday and Saturday. Walker is leading the cow-milking standings and is second in team roping. Marvin McDade of Lee and Joe Blossom of Owyhee are eighth and ninth in the team roping standings. Marla McDade of Lee, who competed in the 1994 nationals, is fourth in breakaway roping. Vince Garcia of Lee is sixth in Saddle bronc. Regional winners will be awarded belt buckles.
September 27, 1996: Chrys Olsen became the first female football referee in the Northeastern Nevada Officials Association history this month, and even a knockdown her first week in Owyhee didn’t deter her. Olson officiated her first game for the NENOA on Sept. 6 when Elko’s Freshman team hosted Carson at Warrior Field. The next day at Owyhee she was flattened by players running out of bounds. “It was no big deal,” said Olson, a U.S. Forest Service employee. “It’s just the dynamics of staying up with the sweep. I’ve got to be there to mark the ball.”
September 30, 1996: Carlin Postmaster Carolyn Rose spoke to an audience gathered Saturday as the Carlin Post Office offered special mail services to commemorate the Donner Party that passed through the site near the intersection of the Carlin-Eureka Highway and Tomera Road 150 years ago.