Rewrite: News from past issues

September 30, 1921: A new store is being started at the North Fork station by H.H. Lander, who has been in town the past week making arrangements. We understand that the first load of supplies went out this morning, and that Mr. Lander intends to open up an up-to-date store in that section of the county. It should be a great convenience to the North Fork people to be able to have a store nearby, as Elko is fifty miles away, their nearest point.

75 YEARS AGO September 30, 1946: Four babies were born at the Elko general hospital over the weekend, three girls and a boy. A daughter was born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward A. McLane Sunday, the little girl having been named Malinda Maurie. The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilford W. Wise has been named Theresa Ann. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jess C. Harris Saturday was a daughter, Joellen Carol. A son was born to Mr. and Mrs. Johnnie Aguirre this morning. He weighed seven pounds 15 ounces at birth and has not been named.

October 2, 1946: The effects of the new Elko-Lamoille highway are already seen in the recent growth of the town of Lamoille cross roads. The new Parsons apartment hotel has been filled all summer, while Mrs. Byers, the Lamoille postmistress, has found it necessary to establish a general store, which she plans to enlarge as the demand arises. Harry Case and W.A. Stinson, who for many years have had summer homes in Lamoille, now find many Elko neighbors. Smokey Pierce, Carey Hull, Jimmy Olin, Marguerite McQuiston and Fred Egelston have been busy improving their property during the last few months. Among those Elko people who plan to join this Lamoille colony in the near future are: Dr. and Mrs. Del Guidice, Mr. and Mrs. Robley Burns, Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Martinez, Mr. and Mrs. Glennon Walther, Mrs. Eliza Walther, Mrs. Gertrude Abbett, and Mr. Wm. Rahas. Lamoille has long been looked upon as a recreation spot during the warm Elko summers, the Grove and Thomas Canyon being favored spots for picnics. The new highway, although still unfinished, encourages one to dream of next summer when it is hoped an oiled highway may materialize.