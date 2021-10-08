Rewrite: News from past issues

October 7, 1921: “Pine nut days have come, the stickiest time of the year,” is the weird cry of the teachers in both the grammar and high schools. The pine nut crop this year is an abundant one and everybody has a supply, and the kids are making the most of the situation. Every boy has his pockets filled and the girls do their part in extracting the meaty heart and strew the floors with shells. It is an art to properly eat pine nuts, and after seeing the young generation of Elkoites, any stranger would know that they had been brought up in a pine nut country. The pupils get a big kick out of the sound of the crunching shells as a person walks up the aisle and before the hour of dismissal the nerves of the teachers have almost reached the breaking point. Those who have been out pinenutting declare that the crop is the most abundant for years and foretells of a long hard winter.