Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO October 3, 1896: The nomination of Jerry Moore of Elko county, for Lieutenant-Governor on the Republican ticket is highly appreciated by his many warm friends in Nevada and Republicans in general. He is one of the best qualified men for the position in the State and is going to poll a big vote on the 3rd day of November.
Dr. Moore, dentist, returned from the west Sunday. He will start on a trip through Starr and Ruby valleys next Thursday.
Married – At North Fork, Elko county, October 1st, 1896, by L.E. Morgan, J.P. – Mr. Domingo Aguilar to Miss Manuela Larios, both of North Fork. The wedding Thursday evening was attended by over one hundred people and a grand time was had by all who were present.
It is to be hoped that an ample stock of ice will be put up in Elko this winter for next summer’s use. There will be a big demand for ice next year, as all the grand lodges meet in Elko and there will be many extra people in town. The ice supply gave out the 1st of September this year.
100 YEARS AGO October 3, 1921: It is not generally known that those of the Mormon faith are very favorable for the city of Elko, but the statement of one of the leading Mormon elders is to the effect that there are more than sixty living in this town. One night last week they had a party and there were seventy-seven there by actual count. The meeting was held at the Hot Springs Natatorium and the most enjoyable time was reported. The Hales orchestra furnished the music and both old and young danced until the midnight hour. It is a well known fact that there is not a sect of religious belief more industrious or law-abiding than the Mormons. It is planned to build a church in Elko in the very near future.
October 5, 1921: A marriage license was issued Saturday by the county clerk to Frank Pacini and Neccola Celoni, both of Elko. They were married this afternoon by Judge Doughty.
October 7, 1921: “Pine nut days have come, the stickiest time of the year,” is the weird cry of the teachers in both the grammar and high schools. The pine nut crop this year is an abundant one and everybody has a supply, and the kids are making the most of the situation. Every boy has his pockets filled and the girls do their part in extracting the meaty heart and strew the floors with shells. It is an art to properly eat pine nuts, and after seeing the young generation of Elkoites, any stranger would know that they had been brought up in a pine nut country. The pupils get a big kick out of the sound of the crunching shells as a person walks up the aisle and before the hour of dismissal the nerves of the teachers have almost reached the breaking point. Those who have been out pinenutting declare that the crop is the most abundant for years and foretells of a long hard winter.
75 YEARS AGO October 4, 1946: At its regular luncheon meeting at the Stockmen’s hotel today the Elko Exchange club went on record in favor of the forthcoming $250,000 bond issue for the construction of a new high school building at Wells. Albert Supp of Wells spoke in behalf of the proposed project stressing its need and the highly inadequate facilities now in use at Wells. Also present from Wells were Harry Bradley and John DeGrazia.
October 7, 1946: As evidenced by the large number of deer hunters that converged on Elko and vicinity, one of the largest seasons in history got under way on Sunday. Harry Elliott, game warden of Elko county, estimates that there are 2500 out-of-state hunters in this county this year. Despite the tough weather, the hunters were in the mountains throughout the entire county yesterday and a number of bucks were brought in. There were many disappointed hunters as usual, probably more than usual because of the large number of hunters this year. No fire hazard existed because of the heavy storm of the past several days.
50 YEARS AGO October 5, 1971: PB Aster Tone 2, a bull consigned by the Peterson Brothers of Ogden, Utah, today was named champion of the Elko Hereford Range Bull Sale and winner of the Duval Memorial Trophy and the Elko County CowBelle Plaque. The bull was the first to be placed up for auction at today’s sale and was sold to W.R. Rand of Pine Valley for $1,075.
October 8, 1971: Six Elko women attended the annual meeting of the Episcopal Church Women held in Tonapah, Oct. 3-4. Representatives from throughout Nevada gathered to share reports of their work in local organizations, and plan program for the coming year. Those attending from Elko included Mrs. James McCarty, treasurer of St. Paul’s ECW, who was elected recording secretary of the state group; Mrs. Paul Walther, retiring recording secretary; Mrs. Thomas Hood, state vice president; Mrs. L.W. Holdren, Northern Area ECW director; Mrs. Leonard Smith, president of St. Paul’s ECW and Mrs. George Canon.
October 9, 1971: Vera Lu Wilcox, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wilcox of Elko, was crowned Elko High School’s homecoming queen during ceremonies prior to last night’s football game between the Indians and the Hawthorne Serpents. She was crowned by co-captains of the Elko team, John Carpenter and Rusty Jardine. Miss Wilcox’ attendants were Anne Wallace, Cindra Skeem, Dona Bieroth, Ann Evans and Nancy Read. The Elko’s Indians football team defeated Hawthorne, 14-6, in a Nevada “AA” Conference football game. The tribe scored all their points in the second quarter and then turned the game over to its highly-rated defensive unit, which one again was equal to the task. The Indians piled up 185 yards rushing and 67 yards passing for a night’s total of 252 yards. Pete Jones led the Elko running backs for the night with 76 yards in 12 carries, John Carpenter added 65 in 10 carries and Danny Jayo had 20 yards in nine carries.
25 YEARS AGO October 3, 1996: “Casper,” a 5-year-old white Saanen wether, will be driven by Henry Thurston in its public debut Saturday in the Boy-Burro Race, a shorter division of the 18th Annual Man-Mule Race in Lamoille, said Henry’s parents, Dan and Paula Thurston. Last year Henry led his pack goat with a load on the five-mile journey. This year he will ride in a fancy wagon and Casper will wear an English-made harness. Paula Thurston is the U.S. Representative of the British Harness Goat Society and Casper has appeared on the covers of two national magazines. The family, owners of Thurston Labs, keeps nine goats for their personal use. They drink goat milk, make cheese and enjoy their kids. The Boy-Burro Race could more accurately be called a ride, not a race. Bikes, trikes, scooters, horses, and other non-motorized vehicles are eligible for the event.
October 7, 1996: Adriana Mendez shared a smile Friday night with her father Saul Mendez and uncle Doug Carter after being crowned Elko High School’s Homecoming Queen. Mendez, 17, was announced at halftime of the Indians’ 12-6 varsity homecoming football game victory over Reno. Her attendants were Kim Meyers, Nicole Noland, Rabecca Reese and Amber Krenka.