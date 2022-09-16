Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

September 11, 1897: A carload of miners’ candles has 500 boxes, 240 candles each, and 160 boxes, 120 each – a total of 139,200 candles.

The streets were quite lively with freight teams Wednesday. At one time there were ten big teams in sight, either loading or unloading ore and merchandise. Every outfit had from two to three wagons.

CLOVER VALLEY: A party of fourteen Cloverites went pine-nutting in the Pequop range on the 5th. Had a delightful time and came home with several sacks of pine nuts.

TUSCARORA: The coal teams hauling to the Dexter arrived yesterday and were loaded with ten tons of high grade gold ore from the Dexter for the return trip. This makes 20 tons in the past week that has been forwarded to the Salt Lake market.

100 YEARS AGO

September 11, 1922: The Metropolitan Players in the Tent theatre on Fourth street have been playing to good sized audiences during the past week. It is a long time since Elko has been visited by a company of this kind and is a welcome change from the movies. That the ones attending enjoyed themselves is proven by the many laughs and great amount of applause and the same people attending every night. It is the intention of the management to return each summer if we want them and the patronage of the public makes the decision as they ask no guarantee.

September 13, 1922: Chairman “Billy” Mayer of the housing committee of the Elko County Fair, is having a hard time making arrangements to take care of the expected crowd, he announced this morning. Every room that he has on the list turned into him, by those who have spare rooms has been spoken for many days ago and Mr. Mayer urges that anyone who has not listed their room with him, advise him immediately. It is up to every citizen of this city who has the future welfare of Elko at heart, to put himself out if necessary to take care of some of the visitors here this week. If you have to put up a cot in the parlor, do so, for that is far better than sleeping in an automobile. Go the limit. It’s only for four days, and it will help advertise Elko hospitality in a way that nothing else can do.

September 17, 1922: Elko visitors, we bid you welcomer to our city, and hope you will enjoy both Elko and the Elko County Fair during your short stay in our midst. The city is yours. Enjoy yourself. Let there not be a dull moment. You will find the townspeople ready to assist you in having a good time every moment of the day. When you leave, we hope that you will carry with you the feeling of something gained through your visit here. And for the present, let joy reign unconfined.

75 YEARS AGO

September 11, 1947: Elko will have its own radio station within the next few months, as the plans are being pushed now is for early construction. The station will be 250 watts and the call letters will be KERS. Articles of incorporation have been filed by the Elko Broadcasting company, which will construct the station here. The corporation has been capitalized for $50,000 and directors of the organization are Attorney Orville R. Wilson, R.C. “Red” Ellis and Chris H. Sheerin.

September 12, 1947: Mrs. John Gammick was installed as president of the American Legion Auxiliary last night at the Carter Hotel. Mrs. J.J. Gregory was installing officer and other officers to take the oath were the following; Mrs. Oscar Upwall, first vice president; Mrs. Dale Schlarbaum, second vice president; Mrs. Ira Sepuveda, secretary; Mrs. Bert Fox, treasurer; Mrs. Pete Mariluch, historian; Mrs. Ed Oldham, chaplain and Mrs. John Oldham, sergeant at arms.

September 13, 1947: United States citizenship was conferred upon two persons by Judge Taylor H. Wines in District Court this morning. Carmen Gutierrez and Margaret Marie Seddon received their citizenship papers after the oath of allegiance had been administered.

September 16, 1947: The Elko Daily Free Press “hit the street” early today as preparations were being made to entertain the carrier boys, sellers, and members of the staff generally. There are eight carriers and 15 sellers, six employees in the mechanical office and five on the reporting, subscription and bookkeeping side. When all of the members of the family are added up it makes a party of 50, which is not bad for one single organization in the city of Elko. The entertainment is a picnic at the city park. The picnic is held annually as a reward for the boys who distribute the Elko Daily Free Press throughout Elko.

50 YEARS AGO

September 14, 1972: Elko Mayor L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich and Mark Chilton, engineering consultant for Project Lifesaver, today reacted to the news that the U.S. Senate had approved $4.2 million for the relocation of railroad tracks through Elko by praising the local spirit of cooperation which has backed the proposal. Both Stenovich and Chilton made a trip to Washington D.C. this summer to present Elko’s Project Lifesaver proposal for relocation of the tracks. Chilton reported Nevada’s two Senators, Alan Bible and Howard Cannon, were impressed by the near-unanimous support indicated within the community and for that reason were more than willing to provide the assistance that won Senate authorization. Chilton also explained a companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives is currently being written and Nevada Congressman Walter Baring has been working with key members of the House to have Elko included in that bill.

September 15, 1972: Jack Walther this week ended an 18-year career as manager of the 71 Ranch located between Halleck and Secret Pass, according to an announcement from John Marble, owner of the ranch. Marble said Walther had resigned his position to devote more time to his own Ruby Angus operation, a purebred angus enterprise to be conducted by Walther and his wife, Irene, on their ranching property near Fort Halleck and in the Lamoille area.

September 16, 1972: Lynn Marie Hall and Lee Ellis Hoffman were united in marriage Aug. 12 in a double ring ceremony at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Hall of Elko. She graduated from Elko High School and the University of Nevada, Reno, with a BS degree in Biology. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Hoffman of Elko. He is a senior at the University of Nevada majoring in Metallurgical Engineering. The afternoon ceremony was performed by Father James Bretl. Mrs. George Neitz provided organ music before and during the ceremony and Howard Hoffman, Jr., sang the “Lord’s Prayer”, “More”, and “Follow Me”. Maid of Honor was Christine Cuthbertson and the bridesmaids were Edie Atwell and Terri and Vicki Hall, both sisters of the bride. Best man was Howard Hoffman, father of the groom. Ushers were Melvin and Robert Hoffman, both brothers of the groom and David Ellis. Following the wedding, a reception was held at Howard’s Supper Club.

25 YEARS AGO

September 13, 1997: “Elko is ranked No. 4 in the 4A. If we can beat them at their own house we can beat just about anybody,” Spring Creek coach Greg Reeder said last night after watching his 3A league Spartans upset the Indians, 19-17 at Warrior Field. It was the first time Spring Creek has beaten Elko’s varsity in three meetings and signaled a coming of age for the Spartans. There were nearly as many tears as cheers for Spring Creek players and their good-sized cheering section as the victory’s significance sank in. “It was about being seniors,” said Zach Woodbury, who had played in the first two defeats against Elko, but this time caught the first passing touchdown allowed by Elko’s defense this year. “It was our last chance and we came through.”

September 16, 1997: Mayor Mike Franzoia is preparing his 1991 Mercedes Benz 500SL for the Elko Gamblers Run 200 open road race, which is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. tomorrow at Adobe Summit and end just south of Wildhorse Reservoir. The race will close down Mountain City Highway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and an awards banquet will be held at Elko Convention Center at 7:30. Franzoia will race his car in the 100 mph class of the race. “When the organizers asked me to race, I was a little scared, because I thought they raced at 150 mph and faster,” said Franzoia. “But when they said they had slower classes around 95 to 100 mph, that was OK.”

September 17, 1997: Fire Chief O.P. Cash was among those that offered praise to honor longtime Elko Fire Department members who retired this year at a gathering of about 80 other firefighters, family members and guests at the Basque Clubhouse on Friday night. Those honored were Capt. Jams “Bud” Gibson, 28 ½ years; Driver-Operator/Inspector Ed Christensen, 24 years; Driver/Operator “Fast” Eddie Vasquez, 25 years.