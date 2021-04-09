Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1896: See change in the advertisement of the Leap Year party. It has been decided to admit children to the dance. Girls attending will have to buy tickets.
While eighty per cent of all women who attain a marriageable age elect to marry and have a home of their own, only twenty per cent of college-bred girls are willing to take the risk, and it would seem they regard their learning either as a caution or else as a self-sufficiency.
100 YEARS AGO
April 4, 1921: Early Saturday morning the town was called from the breakfast table by the alarm of the fire bell. The blaze was located at the Elko mill, waste and refuse in the engine room catching fire. The fire made a wonderful lot of smoke and at first it was thought that the mill was doomed, but with a few minutes work with the chemical engine soon extinguished the blaze and the damage was very slight.
April 6, 1921: C.S. Tremewan is in today from the ranch on the North Fork and is to meet with the board of the county highway commissioners on a petition from the people of the northern part of the county who are asking that the Coal Mine Canyon be put in shape for traveling. It is claimed that the grade is better and will give the people a better outlet than the present road.
April 8, 1921: The pupils of the grammar school under the direction of their teachers, have been exceedingly busy this week planting trees around the school grounds. The first task was performed when the boys dug twenty-four holes, four feet wide in diameter and five feet deep, and the next job was when the same boys went out into the hills and shoveled rich loam soil into the truck and brought it back to town to fill the holes about the trees. Of course, it was all play for the boys, but it will mean much to the looks of the grounds when the trees have grown to such a height as to cast some welcome shade over a part of the school grounds.
75 YEARS AGO
April 3, 1946: Bert Fox, a former resident arrived here last week to establish a photography studio located in the basement of the Pioneer Building. He was released from the navy in October where he served for 43 months and has been with Ecker Studio in Salt Lake since his discharge. Mrs. Fox will join him shortly.
April 4, 1946: Girl Scouts and Brownies of this county will be glad to hear that plans have been made for the annual summer camp in Lamoille Canyon. At the monthly meeting of the Elko County Girl Scout council yesterday, it was decided that the Girl Scout Camp will be held from July 7 to 14 under the leadership of Mrs. Everett Wayman; the Brownie Camp July 14 to 21, in charge of Mrs. Selmer Waage. These summer camps have been one of the most successful youth recreation projects to be sponsored in Elko county, while the national enrollment in summer camps throughout the United States has been 10 per cent of the total Girl Scout membership, Elko boasts a 33 per cent attendance at camp last year.
April 5, 1946: There will be a match calf roping contest at the Doyle ranch, about five miles east of Elko, Sunday afternoon. The match is between George Smiraldo of Halleck and Ted Francescotti, foreman of the Horseshoe ranch. Bets of $100 have been made by each of the contestants. Doyle recently installed chutes and hopes to hold a number of these contests throughout the year. Those desiring to see the match can drive out Sunday and watch the event from their cars.
50 YEARS AGO
April 6, 1971: Bill Alexander of Elko yesterday won approval of the Elko County Commissioners of his application to capture several hundred mustangs inside the fenced range of the Nevada Garvey Ranch in the vicinity of Midas, in the northwest corner of the county. Alexander, who is a vocational education instructor at Elko High School, told the commissioners he was familiar with the area as a result of working for Nevada Garvey, and said estimates indicate from 200 to 300 wild horses are in the area for which permission to trap the horses was granted. Alexander said he will round up the horses with the use of domestic horses, to comply with provisions of the statute which forbids the use of any mechanical means of transportation while pursuing wild horses.
April 8, 1971: Elko County Commissioners this week approved rezoning requests and final map for the first segment of the Spring Creek subdivision project between Elko and Lamoille. Spring Creek is being developed by Area West Inc. and McCulloch Corp. and has been proposed to include some 24,000 acres of land, most of which was acquired earlier this year by the purchase of the Azevedo Ranch. Lorne Pratt of Elko has been the principal spokesman for the project.
April 10, 1971: Elko County CowBelles held their annual spring meeting las Thursday at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. President Pauline Riordan conduced the meeting with Donna Fairchild taking the minutes. Pauline presented Joann Dalton with her past president’s pin and Page Blackstock, state president, was presented a corsage. To date, there are 148 CowBelles in Elko County. Any woman who is a wife, daughter, mother or relative of a cattleman or anyone interested in the cattle industry is eligible to be a CowBelle member. We feel honored that Bessie Winchell is the National CowBelle historian this year.
25 YEARS AGO
April 5, 1996: Great Basin College has introduced Fundamentals of Rawhide Braiding into its curricula, “keeping a nearly lost art alive” and giving Elko county residents an opportunity to become rawhide craftsmen, said instructor Bill Budd. Budd suggested the course is appropriate to the Elko area, which has a rich heritage in ranching and horsemanship. According to Budd, rawhide braiding is nearly impossible to learn from a book, adding that some who know it don’t have time to teach it. He added, “I believe there are fewer rawhiders than there are saddle makers, and there aren’t too many making saddles anymore.”
April 6, 1996: George Rosenberg, Conductor of the Ruby Mountain Symphony has been selected to receive the Distinguished Service award in the Arts. “It’s the highest accolade in the state,” Angie Wallin, executive director of the Nevada Alliance for the Arts said. Rosenberg is the founder and organizer of the Northern Nevada Concert Association that was founded in the fall of 1987 and now goes by the name of Ruby Mountain Symphony. Murlyn Ronk, NNOCA president, said, “George writes orchestration from original scores to allow the orchestra to perform a greater variety of work. He gives young people an opportunity to perform in the orchestra and gives untold hours of time in the public schools”.