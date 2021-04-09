Rewrite: News from past issues

April 8, 1921: The pupils of the grammar school under the direction of their teachers, have been exceedingly busy this week planting trees around the school grounds. The first task was performed when the boys dug twenty-four holes, four feet wide in diameter and five feet deep, and the next job was when the same boys went out into the hills and shoveled rich loam soil into the truck and brought it back to town to fill the holes about the trees. Of course, it was all play for the boys, but it will mean much to the looks of the grounds when the trees have grown to such a height as to cast some welcome shade over a part of the school grounds.

75 YEARS AGO

April 3, 1946: Bert Fox, a former resident arrived here last week to establish a photography studio located in the basement of the Pioneer Building. He was released from the navy in October where he served for 43 months and has been with Ecker Studio in Salt Lake since his discharge. Mrs. Fox will join him shortly.