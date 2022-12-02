Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

November 27, 1897: Monday night Constable L.D. Pierce landed a prisoner, named Otto Solm, in the Elko county jail for highway robbery. It seems that on the 18th a teamster by the name of Jas. H. Combs, driving for Tom Short of Ruby Valley, was returning from Cherry Creek, after disposing of a load of produce, and just over the line between Elko and White Pine counties, Solm stepped out into the road and at the point of a rifle, commanded him to pass over what money he had. Combs threw out a purse containing $42.10, but managed to save $95 that was in his jumper pocket. After getting the money, Solm lit out in the direction of Cherry Creek, where he was arrested Friday night.

The Thanksgiving ball given by Elko Lodge No. 15, Knights of Pythias at Harris’ Hall, Thursday night was a grand dedication of Elko’s new house of amusement, and if a large crowd and jolly time are any criterion to go by, the Hall will be a source of pleasure to our people and profit to its enterprising owner, Mr. T.T. Harris. No place could have had a better opening. It was a jam from 9 o’clock until way after midnight. One hundred couples took part in the grand march, and when one quadrille was being danced there were 192 people on the floor, while every seat in the hall was occupied. The hall was very tastefully decorated, and six large Rochester lamps made it as light as day.

Tuscarora will be the best town in the State of Nevada next spring and summer. The work now going on here is merely preparatory, and at present there is no call or justification for a rush, but in the spring, we confidently predict that northern Elko county will be the scene of a mining revival unparalleled since the early and bonanza days. New process and methods of extraction are fast superseding the wasteful and antiquated methods of the old times, and it is now possible to handle ores at a large profit. Gold is what is wanted, and we have it here. It takes money to erect the works necessary for its extraction, but Elko county has the ledges, and plenty of them, many of which are in close proximity to immense water power and timber supply. Tuscarora is destined to become the center of an immense mining country.

100 YEARS AGO

November 27, 1922: The athletic carnival to be staged by the American Legion tomorrow promises to be one of the best exhibitions of its kind ever attempted in this city, and from all indications will be attended by a good sized crowd. Coach Martie of the local high school, who is in charge of rounding up the events, stated that he expects to have four and possibly five boxing bouts, with three wrestling matches to liven up the evening. The boxing bouts will consist of two from the Industrial school, which Judge Milne predicts will be whirlwind affairs, one from the high school assured, and possibly two. The contestants from the fourth battle will come from “Cap” Nicholson’s boy scouts and promises to be a good go also. The gloves will start to fly at seven thirty at the high school gymnasium. Better leave the old family fireside and wander up on the hill. You’ll enjoy it.

November 29, 1922: The electric lights have been installed in the church at Lamoille and it makes a most wonderful improvement. We hope that the entire community will avail themselves of the opportunity of attending the services when given there. A series of entertainments are being planned to be held in the church and we hope all will attend and enjoy.

December 1, 1922: A Bazaar will be given at Leonard Hall, December 2nd by the Altar Society of St. Joseph’s Church. Try your luck at the fish pond and hear your fate from the Fortune Teller at the Bazaar. Dancing in the evening with music by Furlong Jazzy Four.

75 YEARS AGO

November 28, 1947: The new Hudson has been enthusiastically received by the Hudson dealers, who have previewed it, reports N.W. Parker of the Parker Motor Co., Hudson dealer for Elko and vicinity. Production of the new Hudson is steadily increasing at the Hudson Motor Co. in Detroit. The public showing and announcement of this entirely new automobile will take place in Elko as soon as all of Hudson’s 3,000 distributors and dealers have received their display cars.

November 29, 1947: Among the spectators at the USC-Notre Dame game on Saturday will be Gib Landell and son Gibby, Charles Armuth, Joe McCarthy, Mr. and Mrs. Newton Crumley and Mr. and Mrs. Lee Frankovich of Elko.

December 1, 1947: One of the most successful social events of the season was the annual mid fall tea and bazaar sponsored by the Baptist Mission Circle and held in the recreational hall of the church last Thursday. The display of beautiful crocheted and fine embroidered articles and a cooked food sale was large and better than ever this season. Toward the end of the sale the program chairman Mrs. Guy Blair introduced a short musical program that drew enthusiastic applause. Mrs. Edwin Jensen then favored the audience with a most entertaining reading. The members who made up the various committees, and who were active in making the tea and bazaar a success were Mesdames Dean Mastin, A. Guisti, Dan Wright, Walter Critchfield, Wm. Raine, J.W. Prentice, F.E. Scott, Guy Blair, R.H. Reser, Richard Elting, Warren Scott, B.H. Burnette and J.M. Wheeler.

50 YEARS AGO

November 30, 1972: Finarama, the annual winter-time treat for seafood lovers in the Elko area which has been provided by the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel since December of 1958, will return tomorrow evening. Chef Clark Stearns, who has been with the Stockmen’s since 1960, announced the popular seafood buffet will open tomorrow and will be repeated every Friday evening during the coming winter months. Ann Hornbarger who has been with the Stockmen’s since 1950 and now holds the position of food supervisor, recalled Finarama was started 14 years ago as a new feature at the Stockmen’s shortly after the hotel was rebuilt following the March 22, 1957, fire that destroyed the old hotel.

December 2, 1972: Elko High School’s promising wrestling team got the 1972-73 season off to a rousing start last night by defeating Carson City, 34-16, in the first match of the season. The Indian grapplers picked up seven decisions and two pins in notching their first triumph of the year. Elko, coached by Jim Carroll and Moyal Kump, got outstanding performances from Mike Bruning, Joe Cothrun, Gary Peterson and heavyweight Joe Wilcox in the victory.

25 YEARS AGO

November 29, 1997: When Elko High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team plays its season-opener tonight in the annual Tim Gilligan Memorial Alumni Game, the Indians will face an assortment of former state champions. None of the current EHS players can claim that distinction. So cutting down a net remains a bit of unfinished business the Indians hope to take care of before Lauren Beckman and the other seniors end their storied prep careers. “We tell the kids we came one quarter from winning the state championship and we need to finish the job,” said Elko coach Lynette Davis. “I think that should give them some incentive.”

December 2, 1997: Christmas in the Nighttime Skies,” an annual event that culminates with an elaborate fireworks display, will get under way at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kimberly Nurseries. Admission is free. Volunteers will serve chili, hot chocolate, coffee and Coca-Cola and will be entertained with Christmas carols by the Spring Creek High School’s Select Choir. This is the ninth year Kimberly’s and other area businesses have sponsored the event. “It really kicks off the Christmas season and helps people get into the Christmas spirit. It’s always been a major success and it’s our way of saying thank you to the community for its support,” said Jacque Orr, co-owner of Kimberly Nurseries.