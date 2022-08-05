Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

July 31, 1897: Carp are driving the trout out of the Humboldt, and it won’t be long before good trout fishing will be a thing of the past in this section. Until carp were put in the river, we had the best fishing in the State.

Valentine Walther was in from Huntington Wednesday with a load of currants and raspberries, raised on his place. He was not long in disposing of his entire load.

Indian Hal Clayton has gone on a visit to Fort Hall, Idaho. He was called there to consult with some of the Bannock chiefs.

100 YEARS AGO

July 31, 1922: So many requests are being received by the secretary of the fair board for exhibit space at the coming Elko County fair that it has become necessary for the directors of the fair board to take the necessary steps to increase the number of stalls at the Rodeo grounds to properly house the blooded animals that will be shown during the September entertainment. Last year there were accommodations in twenty-two stalls. This year plans are now being pushed to completion so that a total of seventy stalls will be available. The big increase has come from the demand of horse and dairy stock owners who are desirous of taking advantage of the prizes offered in these classes and who plan to come to the fair properly equipped with satisfactory exhibits and walk home with the prize money. It is also planned to make suitable housing arrangements for the exhibits in the Women’s department at the fair grounds.

August 2, 1922: One of the first parties of hunters to leave for the opening barrage of the chicken season departed from Elko this afternoon in order to be first on the firing line tomorrow morning. Those composing the group were John Henderson and son Jack, John Robbins, Joe McNamara, Dr. H.M. Gallagher, and Harry Mayer.

August 6, 1922: What will be gratifying news to the people of Elko is the definite announcement made this afternoon by both Mayor R.W. Hesson and A. Claron Nelson, superintendent of the western division of the United States Air Mail that the air mail landing field located at Elko will not be removed but will remain a permanent landing field on the cross country run of this modern method of mail transportation. All of the difficulties that have been seemingly insurmountable have been removed and work started immediately on the arrangements for improvements that will mean so much to the community.

75 YEARS AGO

July 31, 1947: Elko will have a new city police officer tonight when Albert Orbe of Elko goes on the midnight shift. Chief of Police L.J. Frampton announced the most recent addition to his staff today. Orbe will patrol Elko with Officer Percy Lanouette. Orbe is a former undersheriff of Elko county, having served with Sheriff C.L. Smith.

August 1,1947: A new municipal swimming pool for Elko is one of the city’s greatest needs because the one in use at present will meet none of the requirements of the Nevada State Health Department. According to Wallace White, sanitary engineer of the state health department, the municipal pool may be compared to a common bathtub – termed the “fill-and-draw type by sanitary officials – in which people are more able to bathe than swim. He pointed out that the warm water pools of Elko were too short, too narrow and too shallow for accomplished swimmers besides being filled with warm water, which is not considered conducive to successful swimming. White commented that the need for adequate water recreation in a “desert area” such as Elko is greater than in any other part of the state and pointed to the fact that the local pool is extremely inaccessible to Elko children and residents besides being unable to accommodate the number of patrons who would ordinarily use the pool in a town this size.

50 YEARS AGO

July 31, 1972: Nina Boies of Wells was named Miss Rodeo Elko at yesterday’s final performance of the Elko Jaycees 1972 Silver State Stampede. Runners-up to the new rodeo queen are Juliann Wright, Tuscarora, first runner-up; and Leora Rand, Pine Valley, second runner-up.

August 1, 1972: Reardon Plumbing led from wire-to-wire Saturday night in defeating Sofspra Car Wash 11-1 in the final regular season game of the year in the Men’s Softball League at the city park. Rich Barrows, relieved by Wally Walstrom, was the winning pitcher. They gave up two hits, struck out four and walked three. Bob Rosevear, followed to the mound by Len Holdren, Jim Wallock, Tim Gilligan and Rich Lespade, took the loss. They allowed 11 hits, struck out four and walked six. Kevin Doxey had a home run and Sperry Rueckert had three hits for Reardon. Sofspra’s hits went to Wallock and Gilligan.

August 4, 1972: Geysers which recently broke away from artificial restraints may have had the help of dynamiters at the Beowawe Hot Springs area. One powerful geyser broke free recently and is gushing between 80 and 100 feet from a 12-inch pipe, according to Martin Milano, a local businessman. Milano said a close check of the pipe revealed evidence of blasting damage. The most powerful geyser was compared to Yellowstone’s Ol Faithful. Witnesses said it roared like a jet engine and caused the ground beneath to shake. A second, smaller geyser blew out the cap off a four-inch pipe and has been spouting continuously. Four or five smaller ones are active along a crack in the earth not far away.

25 YEARS AGO

August 1, 1997: The National Governor’s Association recently presented the “Distinguished Service to the Arts Award” to the Western Folklife Center. “The center provides a unique place for people to learn about and celebrate many different forms of art associated with folk culture,” said Gob. Bob Miller.

August 2, 1997: Corey Thacker of Elko recently played on the champion handball team and was an all-tournament selection in the Native American Sports Council Junior National Championships. The tournament was held in Spearfish, S.D. Thacker, a 1995 Elko High School graduate, played for a team based out of Fresno, Calif., which went undefeated in the five-team tournament. The team edged Hawaii, 21-20, in the championship game with Thacker playing the center back position. “It’s kind of like a point guard in basketball,” he explained. Thacker scored five of his team’s nine goals in the first half of the title game.

August 5, 1997: Carlin’s reputation as a railroad town is now just a memory. The trains continue to shake buildings along Main Street as they rumble through the heart of town, but the scene is much quieter now that all of the crews change in Elko instead of Carlin. The change came about July 1 because of the merger of the Union Pacific and Southern Pacific railroads. By the time of the merger, only about 30 railroad workers on any given day would change over in Carlin, a far cry from the old days when the town may have housed upwards of 200 railroad crewmen. It was confirmed that what remains of the old Carlin roundhouse and a nearby maintenance building will be torn down soon by Union Pacific. The historic Carlin Ice House where up to 400 workers loaded 65,000 tons of ice a year onto the trains to keep vegetables cool, recently collapsed. Construction workers burned the remaining wood in bonfires. With the railroad boom days slowly fading into the history books, Carlin is looking ahead to other businesses.