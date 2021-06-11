Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
June 6, 1896: Friday the rain came down in torrents and Saturday, Memorial Day, it was almost as bad, though in the afternoon it cleared up somewhat. The march to the cemeteries was abandoned for the day by the Orders. The storm of the day before had made it impossible to gather wild flowers, but an extra supply of California flowers had been ordered, and the decorations were both profuse and beautiful.
The average price of silver for the month of April was 67.92 cents, for the same month in 1895 was 66.61 cents and for 1894 62.94 cents.
100 YEARS AGO
June 8, 1921: The graduating exercises of the Elko grammar school was held last evening in the auditorium, which was not large enough to hold the fond parents and friends of the boys and girls who have successfully completed the grammar school. The main feature of the evening, besides the presentation of diplomas was the operetta “Snow White,” presented by the member of the graduating class. The graduation exercises of the Elko high school will be held tomorrow evening at the gymnasium, the class being the third largest in the history of the school with a class of fifteen students. The Wells high school will hold its graduation exercises on next Friday evening with a class of five, the largest in the history of the institution.
June 10, 1921: Is there oil in Elko County? That question is in a fair way to be settled, quite thoroughly before snow covers the ground next winter. The drill that has been purchased by the Elko Oil and Development company arrived yesterday and is today being unloaded and taken to the spot selected by this company. Said location being almost due north of Elko about 2 ½ miles, and is reached by a road which leaves the Halleck road at the east end of the China ranch and goes up through the valley to the site. The company is prepared to drill until they strike oil or are sure there is none to strike. Indications, however, are favorable and the company is very enthusiastic over the prospect.
75 YEARS AGO
June 7, 1946: The new C.W. Paul Hardware and Machinery building is now fully prepared to meet the future needs of northern Nevada, C.W. Paul, owner, announced today. Paul’s new, modern building is the headquarters for the Allis-Chalmers agricultural and industrial tractors and equipment. This structure is made of a new building block composed of cement and fluff rock that is mined in Mason Valley, Nev., which is then shipped to Reno to be processed into blocks. C.W. Paul entered the hardware business in Elko in 1931, when he purchased his present business from Taylor Johnson. He was born in Starr Valley and educated in the Elko schools.
June 10, 1946: The Eagle Apartments, now in the 300 block on Third street, will be moved to Fourth and Maple within the next 30 days, Mrs. Carl Z. Duncan announced Saturday. Mr. and Mrs. Duncan purchased the apartment recently from J.E. Gregory and J.J. Gregory with the understanding that they were to be moved. This change in location is necessary to make way for the widening of Idaho street.
June 12, 1946: Elko’s softball season was ushered in by the rhythmic beat of its veterans’ drum corps last night, chilly weather, and one of the largest crowds in the history of the event. The Elko Veterans Drum Corps, garbed in their Arab outfits, and accompanied by three goats, marched around the field. It marked the opening of a season following the end of the war, the return of many veterans to the baseball diamond and keen competition for honors.
50 YEARS AGO
June 9, 1971: Elko voters yesterday turned out in force to decisively remove incumbent city officials, give overwhelming approval of an expansion of Elko General Hospital and provide a narrow margin of endorsement for granting the right to vote to 18-year-olds. L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich topped the ticket in his successful bid to unseat Mayor Frank Weinrauch. Challengers in the city council race also scored lopsided victories over the incumbents with final unofficial results indicating Thomas C. Meranda and R.R. Regnier triumphed over incumbents Chester Pitman and Charles Harper.
June 11, 1971: Bill Moell, Jon Blinn, and Jim Harmonson are practicing their starts for the 40-yard endurance dash, a special event in the Elko Jaycees all family “Run-A-Thon” tomorrow at the Elko High School track. The one-eighth ton dash, for men 240 pounds and over, is one of the 63 races scheduled for the “Run-A-Thon” which also features events for boys and girls from ages two years and older. Serving as an official for the races is Lyle Nutting, who is project chairman for the event.
June 12, 1971: Too often these days you hear about the bad things kids do, but in Elko last weekend a 14-year-old Elko youth helped save the life of a younger boy who appeared to be drowning while swimming at the ponds near the airport. Edward Stott said he and some friends were in a raft on the pond when Rusty Braithwaite started to swim out to them. Ed said he saw the younger boy go under once and then dove in to help him. He continued by saying that after he reached the boy it was a struggle to keep him up and that Rusty, apparently out of fear, was “climbing all over him.” Ed, who said he is not a particularly good swimmer, was able to get Rusty to shore where the boy appeared to be okay. Asked why he jumped in, Ed said that he didn’t want to get blamed for anyone getting hurt.
25 YEARS AGO
June 11, 1996: Ground breaking ceremonies are planned for 3 p.m. Thursday at the new site east of Carlin for the University of Nevada Reno, Dodd/Beals Fire Protection Training Academy, which is expected to bring an economic boost to this area. The new academy site is the 426-acre Box-K Ranch that Elko County purchased from T.G. ”Red” Sheppard of Winnemucca and is leasing to UNR for $10 a year. The property is just west of the Carlin Tunnels. Plans call for permanent structures for offices, classrooms and dressing rooms, and new props for the firefighting classes. The academy specializes in creating realistic training fires.
June 12, 1996: Elko High School Rodeo Club this week will host more than 350 high school rodeo members who will travel to the Elko County Fairgrounds from across the state to compete in the Nevada State High School Rodeo Finals. The five day competition begins Wednesday with the queen contest and rodeo prom, followed by four days of “hot” rodeo competition in seven performances, culminating with a final performance on Sunday that will feature the top 15 contestants in each event. The Elko area has many residents that have received National High School Rodeo titles. Cindy Carlile Conley won the breakaway roping at national in 1972, he same year the National Saddle Bronc title was awarded to Dan Fillipini. Conley also went on to win the national finals in pole bending in 1973, when Joe Marvel retained the saddle bronc title for Nevada. In 1977, Serling Wines was named the National High School Rodeo All Around Cowboy. Brothers Mark and Marlow Eldridge won the team roping at nationals in 1982 with Mark also winning the All Around Cowboy title. The latest title that an Elko High School rodeo member has received was last year when Ira Slagowski brought home the National Saddle Bronc title.