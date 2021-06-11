Rewrite: News from past issues

June 11, 1971: Bill Moell, Jon Blinn, and Jim Harmonson are practicing their starts for the 40-yard endurance dash, a special event in the Elko Jaycees all family “Run-A-Thon” tomorrow at the Elko High School track. The one-eighth ton dash, for men 240 pounds and over, is one of the 63 races scheduled for the “Run-A-Thon” which also features events for boys and girls from ages two years and older. Serving as an official for the races is Lyle Nutting, who is project chairman for the event.

June 12, 1971: Too often these days you hear about the bad things kids do, but in Elko last weekend a 14-year-old Elko youth helped save the life of a younger boy who appeared to be drowning while swimming at the ponds near the airport. Edward Stott said he and some friends were in a raft on the pond when Rusty Braithwaite started to swim out to them. Ed said he saw the younger boy go under once and then dove in to help him. He continued by saying that after he reached the boy it was a struggle to keep him up and that Rusty, apparently out of fear, was “climbing all over him.” Ed, who said he is not a particularly good swimmer, was able to get Rusty to shore where the boy appeared to be okay. Asked why he jumped in, Ed said that he didn’t want to get blamed for anyone getting hurt.