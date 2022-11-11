Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

November 6, 1897: Jones, Hesson & Co. are fitting up the front part of their big warehouse for a store. They propose to carry a full stock of paints and oils, and shelf hardware, and at prices to suit the times.

The Nevada Business College is now in full blast, having opened Monday with eleven students. The number will be increased the coming week, as several have decided to take up certain studies.

A prospector with a train of four little burros was in town the fore part of the week. Two of the burros were used as pack animals, one was used for riding, while the fourth was rigged out with a box-saddle for a man’s dog. It was a great outfit.

100 YEARS AGO

November 6, 1922: Final arrangements have been completed for the Free Press election service and the general public is invited to be guests of this newspaper at the Bradley theatre tomorrow night to follow the course of the election. The picture show will start at seven thirty, and throughout the show the returns will be flashed on the screen as fast as they come in. Following the movie, Mrs. Armstrong is staging an election dance, and the returns will be given out at intervals during the progress of the dance. Those who desire to hear the returns, but do not care to dance will not be forced to pay to hear the returns, but the balcony of the theatre will be open to the general public without charge in order that they may follow the results as the guests of this paper.

November 8, 1922: The Progressive Business club of this city will cease to function as such and take on the more distinguished air that befits a Lion’s den and join the international organization of the Lions Club during the latter part of the month. The charter of the local chapter will be presented by the district governor from Oakland at that time. Elko members are looking forward with a great deal of pleasure to become full-fledged Lions.

November 10, 1922: INDEPENDENCE VALLEY: November 4th the big Christmas dance was held for the benefit of a “kiddies” Christmas tree. The usual dancing crowd was present with genuine “pep.” The Primeaux family furnished music, and the ladies served homemade sandwiches, cake and coffee. Some of our candidates sent ten boxes of candy, which was passed around during the evening and the candidates donated the money for the kiddies’ tree.

75 YEARS AGO

November 6, 1947: Sale of the 25 Land and Cattle Company, formerly known as the Russell Land and Livestock Company, to Carter Gennett of Nashville, N.C. was announced today in Elko. The deal was consummated by Joe McCarthy of the Elko Land and Livestock Company. Included in the sale is slightly more than 60,000 acres of ranch lands in Elko, Lander, Eureka and Humboldt counties. The original Russell Company was founded in the early 1870’s by George Russell, Sr., and John R. Bradley, a son of Governor “Broadhorns” Bradley.

November 8, 1947: Dan Kennedy of Lamoille was elected president of the Elko County Farm Bureau at the annual meeting held here Saturday at the Leonard Hall. Other officers named were Frank F. Winchell, of Starr Valley, vice-president and Mrs. Clarence Glaser of Halleck, secretary and treasurer. Directors are Dan Williams of Tuscarora, Bill Drown and Tom Kane of Lee and Mrs. Ernest Barriger of South Fork. Frank Settelmeyer, president of the Nevada State Farm Bureau was one of the principal speakers of the day and he outlined the state and national problems facing the farm bureau members today.

November 12, 1947: Carlin voters favored the floating of a $100,000 bond for the purpose of buying property and equipment for the Carlin school as well as enlarging the building itself. Saturday 83 voters went to the polls to decide the bond issue at a special election called for that purpose. With the $100,000, additional property will be purchased by the school board so that the grounds in connection with the institution may be enlarged to include better play ground facilities, an athletic field and tennis court. Additions that have long been needed to the school building itself will be undertaken with the funds as well as improvements and repairs.

50 YEARS AGO

November 7, 1972: Jane Simonsen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Simonsen, of Elko, has been accepted for admission to the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno. Miss Simonsen is a senior zoology major at the C of I and is currently doing independent study in the field of neurology on nerve action potential. She will graduate in June 1973, with a bachelor of science degree.

November 8, 1972: The grand opening of Swain’s Wheel Shop will be held tomorrow and Saturday, according to Dwain and Susie Penrod, owners of the new bicycle shop at 483 South Fifth St. In stock at the new shop are a large variety of bicycles and bike accessories. Besides handling Rollfast, an American bike, Penrod will have in stock Italian, Dutch and French made 10 speed bikes. The new shop also repairs any type of bicycle Penrod stated. The Penrods have lived in Elko for the past 10 years and are natives of Hawthorne. Penrod also owns D-Pendable Janitorial Service.

November 10, 1972: The First Baptist Church of Elko, located at 7th and Juniper Sts., will observe the “Spirit of Grateful Celebration “this weekend. A Loyalty dinner will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. The 61st anniversary of the church will be recognized at a worship commitment service on Sunday at 11 a.m. The mortgage on the parsonage property, recently paid off, will be burned at the dinner.

November 11, 1972: The Lamoille Women’s Club has scheduled its Turkey Festival at 12:30 tomorrow afternoon at the club house in Lamoille. Dollar bingo and poker will be played to win turkeys, baked and canned foods. Special cakes by Virginia Johns and Florence Zollitch, ranch beans by Lucille Sustacha and refreshments by Mardis Dorsa will be available. Also, local honey will be a featured item of the festival.

25 YEARS AGO

November 6, 1997: Elko motorists may find themselves thanking the city for hiring an airport director when the streets ice up this winter, Assistant City Manager Charles Williams told the Airport Advisory Board yesterday. Chris Jensen talked his former employer, the Washoe Airport Authority, into giving the Elko airport a 1,00- gallon de-icing truck that can be used to prevent icing on hazardous Elko intersections, such as Fifth and Pine streets, Williams said. The truck is in “mint condition” with a new engine and pump, board member and City Councilman Glen Guttry said.

November 8, 1997: Rocky Mountain Brake captured the Elko Flag Football League championship last night as it beat Elko Glass/State Farm, 32-19, in the tournament finals. Receiver Robert Stewart scored three touchdowns for the winners in the chilly game played at the Cedar Street softball complex. Also playing for the champs were Vinnie Chappell, Craig Norris, Corey Glennon, Mike Ouellette, Klint Ratliff, Mike Welch, Raul Valtierra, Robert Stewart, Dave Abrahamson and Jeremy Johnson. The victory gave Rocky Mountain Brake a final record of 14-3. Elko Glass/State Farm was the regular-season champ and ended up who a 15-2 record. Playing for the runners-up were Mike Shanks, Bill Cunningham, Randy Ridgway, Juan Torrealday, Todd Ratliff, Sean DeFevre, Travis Wright, Rick Howe and Clint Mothershead.

November 12, 1997: Spring Creek High School Marching Spartans marched from the school to Spring Creek Plaza and back yesterday afternoon on the bike trail along the Lamoille Highway to help raise funds for its trip to Hollywood. The band also performed a few songs in Khoury’s Market Place. The band will leave Nov. 26 to march in the Hollywood Christmas Parade.