Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

June 11, 1898: Seemingly, the proposition to aid in building a wagon road from Mountain Home to Mountain City has fallen flat from the fact that no assistance is now probable from railroad sources.

County Commissioners: The petition of citizens of Ruby Valley township asking for the appointment of Ira D. Wines as justice of the peace was granted.

A branch of the Red Cross Society was organized in Elko Saturday evening, and the following officers elected: President, Miss Lida Russell; Vice-President, Mrs. Dr. C.J. Hood; Recording Secretary, Mrs. Foster; Assistant Secretary, Mrs. H.J. Jones; Corresponding Secretary, Miss Hattie Riddle; Treasurer, Edgar Reinhart. The membership fee was fixed at $1. Sixty-five names were signed to the list and quite a number have been added since. The first work of the Society was the making of 189 bandages for our boys at Cheyenne. There will be work for the society, and everybody should help it along. Contribute your mite toward the good cause.

100 YEARS AGO

—UNAVAILABLE—

75 YEARS AGO

June 12, 1948: The two undefeated teams in the Humboldt Valley Baseball League will cross bats at the City Park tomorrow afternoon. If will be Elko against the Wendover Air Base. In addition to the contest between the two teams, which is expected to be a thriller, several new features have been added. The Jaycees backing the Elko team will take charge of the ticket sales and will also have a refreshment stand at the ball park. There will be two sets of bleachers at the park for spectators, something new as the game has been watched from cars in the past as seats have not been available. These are part of the bleachers which were purchased by the Silver State Stampede rodeo boosters, the high school football program and the city of Elko for general use by the public.

June 15, 1948: Consolidating his interests in Elko county, Bing Crosby has purchased the Laing ranch on the North Fork from Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Laing of Elko. The ranch, with an 1869 water right, is one of the oldest ranches in northern Elko county. Three thousand acres were included in the deal. This increases Crosby’s holdings along the North Fork to 25,000 acres. The ranch was known as the Johnson ranch for many years, as it was originally settled by William Johnson, father of Mrs. Laing. It was in 1912 that Mr. and Mrs. Laing bought out the interest of Emery Johnson, a brother of Mrs. Laing. The ranch was a station for travelers and neighbors often gathered there. In 1923, Mr. and Mrs. Laing established a store at the ranch, and they operated it until 1940, when it was destroyed by fire. Mrs. Laing was postmaster of the North Fork post office for 35 years.

June 17, 1948: Housing space of grammar school students in Elko will be tight next year, according to Principal C.M. Luce. Because of the larger kindergarten class of the past year, there will be four sections of the first grade starting in September. In addition, the size of the other classes will necessitate more sections in all grades. The increased enrollment will place a further burden on Building No. 2. This building was filled to capacity during the past year. The school system must yield two more classrooms for more classrooms. The only rooms available are the two which currently are used by the music department in Building No. 1. The ousted music department will be compelled to move to new quarters, rooms formerly utilized as cooking laboratories in the home economics department.

50 YEARS AGO

June 11, 1973: Seventy-nine Himalayan snow partridge were released into the wild recently by Nevada Department of Fish and Game as part of a program begun in 1963 to establish this large exotic game bird in high mountain areas of Nevada. Upland Game Bird Specialist Willie Molini of NDFG said, “Fifty-six of the snow partridge were released in May at Green Mountain in the Ruby Mountain range of Elko County. The remaining 23 were released at Big Creek in the Toiyabe Mountains in Lander County.” After it became impossible to import additional wild-trapped birds due to border conflicts in Pakistan, NDGF began rearing snow partridge. These birds are currently reared in Mason Valley Wildlife Management area bird facility near Yerington.

June 13, 1973: Except for Elko Community College, no other organization or private party indicated it was interested in purchasing the old golf course clubhouse, formerly known as Howard’s Supper Club, at last night’s city council meeting. The Elko Board of Supervisors first attempted to sell the old clubhouse last year. When the council actually placed the building up of sale at a minimum price of $50,000, no bids were submitted. Last night it was learned that Dr. Charles Donnelly, president of the Community College Division of the University of Nevada System, told a member of the board ECC was interested in exchanging its property for the clubhouse which adjoins the college campus. City Manager Jack Sutherland stated the Elko Jaycees expressed an interest in using the building for a meeting place and teen center if a purchase was not arranged.

June 14, 1973: The paintings of Bernice Gregory, an Elko businesswoman, will be featured in a two-week exhibition opening tomorrow at the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Mrs. Gregory, a native of Elko County, was born in Ruby Valley. Her parents, Minnie and Isaac Woodhouse, were pioneer Nevadans. The artist received her teaching degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, and taught at several rural schools before marrying Lee Gregory and making her home in Jiggs. Her paintings generally reflect scenes in Nevada, but some have been inspired by her travels.

25 YEARS AGO

June 11, 1998: Elko General Hospital is now a for-profit facility owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based Province Healthcare, which took over the reins a 12:01 a.m. today after paying Elko County $22 million. Earlier in the day, Elko County Commission Chairman Mike Nannini signed sale documents that gave Province ownership and held the company to a promise to build a $30 million, 75-bed regional medical center for Elko. Nannini said the site for the facility “is entirely up to Providence” but he hoped the company will pick a site easily accessible to Interstate 80.

June 11, 1998: Officers of the Boys and Girls Club and the Police Athletic League yesterday voted to merge their campaigns to build new recreational facilities for the youth of Elko. Elko police Sgt. Will Lehmann of PAL said the goals of the two organizations “complement” each other and are not “mutually exclusive.” The Boys and Girls Club board of directors is attempting to raise money to build a 15,000-square-foot club on a five-acre site leased from the city at Bullion Road and Errecart Boulevard. PAL has launched a campaign to build a 57,000-square-foot gymnasium for its growing basketball program and planned volleyball leagues. Uniting the two efforts not only will avoid competition but may make private funding more feasible.

June 15, 1998: Each year, high school juniors from throughout the state participate in Nevada Boys State and Nevada Girls State, week-long events that teach young people the inner workings of government. Elko High School students attending Boys State and Girls State include Andrea Powell, Erica Smith, Dipti Bhakta, Donette Gilbert, Brian Johnson, Will Finn, Carol Birdzell, Lance Simmons and C.J. McCrory, Steve Burrow, Eloy Avila, Christian Gordon, Mark Ports, Joel Neff and Chad Venters.