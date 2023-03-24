Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

March 19, 1898: Married-At the residence of the bride’s parents, in Ruby Valley, Elko county, Nevada, March 15th, 1898, by Rev. J.M. Donaldson, Mr. William Lane of Starr Valley, and Miss Amelia Krenka of Ruby Valley. After the usual congratulations, a sumptuous banquet was served in splendid style and it is needless to say that all present enjoyed it to the fullest extent. Games and amusements were engaged in and kept up until 5 a.m.

The railroad company has had the plot of land at the west end of the Depot Hotel surveyed and platted for the purpose of putting it into a park. If will be 70 by 100 feet and enclosed with an iron railing or fence. It will be sown to lawn grass, and the outer edge planted with shade trees. There is to be a fountain in the center, and an effort made to have one of the prettiest parks along the line of the road.

Ely News: The family of the late Mrs. Dolan, left their old home near Cherry to locate in Lamoille valley, Elko county, where Terrence has leased the Murphy ranch. The family were nearly all born here and they have left a large circle of friends who wish them great success in their new home.

Now is the time to clean up your yard. It will soon be warm weather and all the rubbish should be out of the way.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

March 20, 1948: Scores of excited children and their pets participated this morning in the second pet parade to be sponsored by the Girl Scouts. After circling many times about the judges near the Hesson company warehouse, the parade proceeded to the post office, then down Idaho St. and around the county courthouse to the library building, where prizes were awarded by Mrs. L.J. Wintermantel, Jr., president of the Elko County Girl Scouts Association. Each prizewinner received a silver dollar. Best-cared-for-dog was Paul Scott’s “Bing,” while Sharon Wilkerson’s “Tinkle” was adjudged the best-cared-for cat. “Largest pet” prize went to Jimmy McKenna, who rode his black horse to lead the parade, while the smallest pet exhibited was Anna Belle Brenner’s turtle, content in his glass bowl. Roberta Morse brought a white chicken, attracting much attention and winning her “most unusual” prize. “Mr. Kelley,” Ray Garteiz’ handsome Scotch collie, exhibited jointly by Melva Ann Lynch and Sandra Stewart, won the “most beautiful dog” award, while the “most beautiful cat” was Barbara Michelson’s “Taffy,” looking somewhat apprehensive while riding along in a birdcage in a red wagon.

March 24, 1948: The Elko Lions Minstrel Show, scheduled for April 15, 16 and 17 is rapidly taking shape. A male chorus of 25 gathers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the high school dormitory and Chorus Leader Bob Zander and Rev. James Baird are optimistic about their charges. The entire chorus will be attired in full minstrel costume. Lee Frankovich and his committee have competed the script and are starting to sell ads for the program. The Lions club members hope to raise several thousand dollars with the net proceeds to be turned over to the swimming pool fund.

March 25, 1948: An over-night camp was enjoyed at Lamoille Scout camp by members of Explorer unit 253 and Troop 53 over the weekend. Robert Zander, J.E. Peterson and Don Pellen were the adult supervisors. The group drove to within two miles of the camp and then went the remaining distance on skis. The snow was about two to three feet deep and good for skiing. Moonlight ski games were preceded by a torchlight ceremony in which new members were inducted into the ancient and honorable Order of Knights of the Ski Hikers Trail. The group skied back to the trucks and returned to Elko at 4 o’clock Sunday afternoon.

50 YEARS AGO

March 20, 1973: Policemen from Elko, Carlin, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas recently received instruction in operating radar equipment used to determine the speed of vehicles. The purpose of the course was to certify more policemen in the operation of the radar equipment. The local certified policemen will be operating radar equipment on a selective basis when there is a need and manpower permits, Police Chief Dan Taelour stated. Area men taking the course were Don Neff of Carlin and Elko policemen Bruce Miller, Bob Kirby, Boyd Hadlock, Hal O’Donnell, Rusty Walters and Lonnie Davis.

March 22, 1973: Crews boring twin tunnels through a ridge in Carlin Canyon to accommodate Interstate 80 expect to “hole through” in the westbound tunnel within the next two weeks. A report this morning from Jim Cress, resident engineer on the $8 million project for the Nevada Highway Department, said the Lockheed Shipbuilding and Construction Co. crews are now 180 feet from completing the first stage of the westbound tunnel; while the eastbound tunnel is about 250 feet short of its 1,400-foot goal. He explained the boring of the eastbound tunnel was slowed last week and early this week when a fractured zone of rock was encountered. Work on the Carlin tunnel project was started by Lockheed last Sept. 25, and the completion of the first phase of the boing will come within a few days of the six-month schedule for that phase. Described as the largest job ever put under a single contract by the highway department, the Carlin tunnel project is slated for final completion in November 1974.

March 24, 1973: The two girls’ basketball teams at Elko High School compiled unbeaten records during the recent season. The “A” team ended season’s play with a 5-0 record and the ”B” team was 3-0 for the season. The teams were coached by Marlene Kelly. “A” team members were: Julie Butler, Barbara Headley, Marianne Eardley, Michelle Marfisi, Lenora Borland, Ginger Sylvester and Jolaine Anderson. Yvonne Welch was the team manager. Members of the “B” team: Nona Moiola, Theodorna George, Diane Xavier, Debbie Martin, Lorraine Dodd, Anna Urrizaga, Joni Rueckert, Karen Harrington, Meg Glaser, Gayle Puccinelli and Mary Romero.

25 YEARS AGO

March 19, 1998: Province Healthcare, the corporation negotiating with Elko County for the purchase of the Elko General Hospital, hope go begin building a new hospital within a year, according to Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development Tom Anderson. The corporation plans to build a 75-bed regional medical center in Elko that will provide a number of new services and is promising to build the facility on a 20-acre site that will provide room for medical offices, too. This will be Province’s first hospital built from the ground up, although the company has completed expansions and remodeling projects at other facilities, and the Elko hospital will be a flagship for the company, Anderson said.

March 20, 1998: Jamie McAdoo, a senior at Elko High School, took the grand prize in the 16th annual Elko County Science Fair for her project, “Kangaroo Rats’ Seed Preferences.” McAdoo said she first became interested in kangaroo rats more than four years ago when her father, Kent, a wildlife biologist, introduced her to Dr. William Longland, who was doing research of kangaroo rats at the University of Nevada, Reno. She’s been researching kangaroo rats ever since and this is the fourth year she’s entered the project into the fair. The second grand-prize winner was Elko High School student Alison Bettles for her project, “Aromatherapy.” The third grand-prize winner was Amy Juaristi for her project, “Antibiotics: The Ebbing Miracle.” All three winners will attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in May in Fort Worth, Texas.

March 21,1998: Bank of America recently donated $1,000 to the Northeastern Nevada Museum building fund to support the construction of the museum’s new wing. Bank of America area manager Ken Olsen presented the check to building fund-raising campaign director Anne Steninger. Museum Director Lisa Seymour said the new wing should be completed in June and the Museum Guild will host a ‘Celebrate Summer” event in the new wing to commemorate its completion.