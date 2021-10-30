Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 24, 1896: H.M. Reed, independent candidate for Long Term County Commissioner, returned Tuesday from a trip though the valleys south of Elko, and feels very much encouraged at the outlook for his winning the fight. He wishes to thank the people he met on his trip for their kind reception.

Dr. Moore complains of the cows that are allowed to roam the streets in the night. His complaint is just, for of all the nuisances, this is the worst. It is a nuisance that should be stopped at once. There is a law against animals running at large between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and it should be enforced.

100 YEARS AGO

October 24, 1921: H.A. Agee, one of the progressive sheep owners of Elko County, is down from Wells on business matters. He is one of the many who believe that the sheep industry has a big future and who is buying sheep to feed the coming winter.

October 26, 1921: There are 169 pupils in the first three grades of the grammar school averaging 42 pupils to one teacher. It is almost impossible for any one to do justice to so many little people. In order to relieve the tension the school board has decided to hire an extra teacher.

October 28, 1921: The good word was brought to town yesterday by Sam Durkee, who has charge of the completion of the state highway between Elko and Carlin, that the road is finally finished and all that remains is its acceptance by the federal authorities. It is a splendid piece of highway construction and is an example of what a graveled road rightly built means to any community, and its life is indefinite.

75 YEARS AGO

October 26, 1946: Election of Gordon Griswold of Elko as president of the Nevada Livestock Production Credit association and of E.R. Marvel of Battle Mountain as a director of the association was announced today. Griswold has been a director of the credit association since January,1940, and operates the Griswold Livestock Co., in northeastern Nevada. Mr. Marvel is secretary of the W.T. Jenkins Co., which has extensive ranching and livestock interests in the north central portions of the state.

October 28, 1946: Mr. and Mrs. Marvin L. Small of Elko became the parents of a baby boy weighing 7 lbs. 4 ½ ozs. early this morning at Elko general hospital. The child has been named Arthur Warren.

October 29, 1946: Elko’s famous Arabs are going to Carson City to participate in the Nevada Day celebration. The members of the Veteran’s’ Drum Corps made such a name for themselves in San Francisco that the state capitol demanded their presence for the Admission Day ceremony. Newton Crumley of the Commercial hotel made the trip possible for the corps members. The corps will carry large signs with the words: “Elko Merchants Send Greetings to Carson City.”

50 YEARS AGO

October 27, 1971: Trustees of the Elko County School District last night, meeting at Owyhee, approved the contract with the Elko Development School, which will enable the school to qualify for state money. Under the agreement, the school district will use the school’s enrollment for Average Daily Attendance purposes and will administer state money to the school. The board also last night voted to accept, as amended, the new county school dress code for a 90-day probation period. The amended dress code will allow girls to wear dress slacks and pant suits to school. However, “rodeo cuts” or blue jeans will not be permitted; also micro minis, hot pants or shorts will not be allowed.

October 29, 1971: Thirty-three prizes including three grand prize winners were awarded last night from among the 143 pumpkins entered in the Elko Lions Club Annual Pumpkin Contest. Bob George was the grand prize winner. For his top entry he was awarded a $10 savings account courtesy of Nevada National Bank. First runner-up was Shauna White, who received a $7.50 savings account courtesy of First National Bank Main Office; and second runner-up was Ruth Meranda, who received a $5 savings account courtesy of Security National Bank. Judges for this year’s contest were Richard Eastin, art director at Elko High School; Howard Hickson, director of the Northeastern Nevada Museum; and Phil Cole, manager of Nevada National Bank.

25 YEARS AGO

October 24, 1996: EHS officials plan to honor longtime Elko broadcasters Ernie Hall and Len Holdren tomorrow at half time of the EHS/Reed football game. The duo retired from radio sports last year after a combined 67 years of covering Elko High School football, basketball and baseball games. They also hosted a weekly radio show for 20 years.

October 26, 1996: Last Wednesday, Elko High School football coach Bob Milligan said he wanted snow for his Indians’ game with Reed. He got his wish and so did Elko’s players, who sought to spoil Reed’s playoff bid. They succeeded with a frigid 15-12 victory over the Sparks school last night. The Indians used stubborn defense, two touchdowns by Chance Madigan and a timely return by quarterback Shane Gilligan to slip past the Raiders. Gilligan’s passing accounted for one EHS touchdown and set up the second. Last night, almost two inches of snow blanketed Warrior Field and a snowblower was needed before the game to clear the boundaries and gridiron lines every 10 yards. Most of the field remained buried, though, and the snow froze as the night wore on and the temperature plunged into the 20s.

