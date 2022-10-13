Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 9, 1897: There is not a vacant house in Elko at the present time. Although several new houses have been erected this year, there is still a demand.

G. S. Garcia’s display of fancy leather goods at the State Fair attracted a good deal of attention. He was awarded a diploma and also received honorable mention.

T. T. Harris has let a contract for the erection of a two-story frame on the corner of Fourth and Idaho Streets, in the rear of the Commercial Hotel. The building will be 26x80 feet. The first story will be made into a fine hall with a good stage, while the upper story will be cut up into sixteen sleeping rooms. It is to be completed in fifty days.

100 YEARS AGO

October 9, 1922: The first shipment of trout fry from the federal government was received this morning, consisting of 100,000 rainbow trout, shipped directly from the federal hatchery at Springview, Utah. The shipment came over the Western Pacific and was in charge of one of the hatchery employees, who stated that the remaining 200,000 would be forthcoming in a very short time.

October 13, 1922: The fact that the raising of apples is destined to play a prominent part in the more favored areas of Elko county, where the delightfully flavored fruit can be grown to advantage is attested to by an announcement made here today by W. J. Hoyt, manager of the Nevada Wholesale company of this city. Mr. Hoyt stated that the first carload of apples ever filled or shipped in this section of the country was contracted for by his firm last Saturday. This carload contains in the neighborhood of 600 boxes of the Roman Beauty, Wolf River, Johnathan, and Delaware Red varieties of this tasty fruit from the orchard of Wilbur Smiley in Starr valley, which is the largest apple orchard in the state of Nevada.

75 YEARS AGO

October 11, 1947: All Elko County students 12 years of age and over will be offered the opportunity to have chest x-rays while the portable x-ray equipment is operating in this county during the next three weeks, according to Mrs. Kate St. Clair, First District Deputy Superintendent of Public Instruction. These free chest examinations are strictly voluntary but all students in this age group, and their parents are urged to participate in this program. Tuberculosis is a contagious disease, and as long as one active case exists in the community, no healthy man, woman or child is safe from infection. The

X-ray is one of the surest methods of determining one’s freedom from the disease.

October 13, 1947: A fish ladder will be installed on the diversion dam at the Owyhee Indian reservation, it was announced today by E.J. Diehl, Superintendent of the Owyhee Indian Reservation. Diehl said that plans for the fish ladder, which allow large fish up the Owyhee so that they might spawn in side streams, will be made by Paul F. Henderson, district irrigation engineer for the Indian Service. Members of the Indian Counsel agreed that the fish ladder should be installed and expressed a willingness to cooperate with the sportsmen. The labor will be furnished by the reservation, while the money for the materials will come from the sportsmen.

October 14, 1947: Twenty-two contestants vied for prizes in Elko’s first Soap Box Derby Saturday, which was sponsored by the Elko Daily Free Press. Several hundred children were among the spectators while some adults, who could snatch the time from work, were present to enjoy the fun. Every type of contraption was entered in the derby. The fastest racer on the Court street hill Saturday was no picture of beauty. It had two pneumatic tires in the rear and two small non-descript wheels in the front, with a hood covering the “engine” made of an apple box. Robert Hicks was the driver of this racer. Albert Samper had a canvass covered racer and put it in second place. Just as he came to the finish line, his racer turned sharply, and he took a header. With Hicks and Samper in first place it was necessary for Samper’s helpers to do a fast repair job of for the match race. They worked furiously to get the racer back in condition. The match race was finally ready. Hicks got an early lead and kept it until the two racers were about one and a half feet from the finish line. Samper passed him in the last few inches for a photo finish. Hicks looked back once too often spectators said and lost control of his racer just enough to lose. In any event it was a good race. Ted Conti was awarded the cash prize for the longest roll and was algo given the prize for the best-looking job. Timmy Monroe was the marker for the longest roll. Jimmie Williams took second for the second-best looking racer. The only girl to enter the contest was Nancy Sutherland. Nancy had some trouble as she reached the bottom of the hill when the racer turned over spilling her. She said later that she wasn’t hurt and showed she “could take it” as well as the boys.

50 YEARS AGO

October 9, 1972: Halleck 4-H Club members have chosen bicycling as a three-year project. Recently five club members pedaled a total of 18 miles along access roads from Elko to Halleck. Making the trip were Meg Glaser, Mark Hooper, Jenny Hooper, Matt Glaser and Scott Hooper.

October 11, 1972: Dennis Bieroth of Mountain City is one of two Nevada Future Farmers of America who has been nominated to receive the American Farmer Degree tomorrow at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City. He is the son of Ada Rose Bieroth of Elko and is a member of the Ruby Mountain Chapter.

October 12, 1972: Trustees of the Elko County School District today announced that Robert L. Kerth, who has been serving as assistant principal at Elko High School for the past six years, will succeed Edwin L. Jensen as principal at Elko High next fall. Jensen, who has served as Elko High principal since 1957, will retire at the end of the current school year.

25 YEARS AGO

October 9, 1997: The first Van Norman Ranch horse production sale, held last month at Elko County Fairgrounds, averaged $2,457.56 for about 92 head of horses. Linda Bunch, sales secretary, reported the sale topper – Mee Olena, a 1-year-old gelding-was bough by Mike and Tana Gallagher of Lamoille for $11,00.

October 13, 1997: Snow began falling Friday night before leaves had a chance to finish changing colors in Lamoille Canyon. The weekend storm left only a dusting of snow in Elko, but enough to make a pretty white blanket at higher elevations.

Boy Scouts of America and their leaders from Troop 850 in Spring Creek worked on a bridge Saturday across the outlet of Spring Creek’s Marina to complete a path around the reservoir. Scout David Marshall and assistant scoutmaster Richard Rodgers crossed the partially finished bridge to retrieve more materials. The idea for the bridge was first proposed by Joe Armstrong-Nelson, assistant scout master. Also working on the bridge were Scouts Adam Kemmerer and Chris Rodgers; Stan Kemmerer, assistant scoutmaster and Bill Hartsfield, SCA maintenance supervisor.