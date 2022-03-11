Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

March 6, 1897: There were 42 unemployed men walking the streets of Elko at day-break Tuesday.

------

Last Tuesday evening a lively “scrap” took place between the Italian employees on the railroad and a few of the idle men in town. The Italians proved to be the best men and succeeded in breaking an arm of one of their assailants.

------

Phil Triplett, manager of the Gold Creek News came down from Gold Creek Saturday evening and returned Monday morning. Phil has discovered the use of mahogany for wood type used in printing and he has secured the right to manufacture it. We wish you the best of success, Phil.

100 YEARS AGO

March 8, 1922: Drifting snow forced along by a heavy wind of hurricane proportions caused an unusual amount of trouble to the railroads traversing the eastern end of Elko county yesterday. According to reports coming to the city today from the storm affected region, there did not appear to be considerable new snow. A very high wind played havoc with the accumulation of previous storms and so fast was the work done that there are still trains that have not arrived in Elko that were scheduled for this morning. The Western Pacific was the worst sufferer, owing to the narrowness of some of the passes through which its lines run. With the accumulation of all of the severe snow storms of the winter, there is snow for twenty feet in several of the cuts. Although the rotary plows have been used time after time, the cuts are so narrow that there is no more space in which to dispose of the snow. Trains are running between almost solid walls of heavily packed snow which almost touch the windows of the cars as the trains pass through.

March 10, 1922: Elko High School will be the only high school in the state to play baseball this year, when inter-class baseball games are played. The track of Elko Hi will be improved a bit when a hundred yards of cinders will be laid upon one side. If enough cinders can be had, a 220-yard circular course will be also laid out. This will be a great improvement over the present condition of the track and greater enthusiasm will be displayed by the students if a good track is to be had where they can display their abilities.

75 YEARS AGO

March 6, 1947: The Gold and Green Ball, an annual event sponsored by the Mutual Improvement Association of the LDS church, will be held Friday at the Elks Hall. Proceeds of the dance will be applied toward the purchase of a new Hammond organ for the local LDS church. Miss Betty Lou Bowers will be crowned by church Bishop Roy Maughan. The royal procession will be led by heralds Lynn and Larry Carlson followed by Marveda Maughan and Linda McConkle and Wardell Larson. Ladies in waiting will be Shirley Huntsman, Betty Jane Kendall, Cora Jean Hubbard, Gloria Jones, Dolly Bell, Rose Madsen and Ernestine Preston. An exhibitions dance, the Centennial Waltz Quadrille will be performed by the above mentioned and Richard Williams, Ray Hubbard, Harry Burner, R. Alan Sargent, Richard Hiatt, Tom Smales, Lynn Preston and Roy Maughan. Music will be furnished by Ruby Tellashia’s five-piece orchestra.

March 10, 1947: Winnemucca won the championship of the Humboldt Valley Basketball League here Saturday night in a thrilling game against the Stockmen’s Hotel of Elko, which ended 40 to 39. The Elko team had led in scoring throughout most of the game but when the chips were finally down they could not overcome the one point lead of the hard driving Winnemuccans. It was Clawson of Winnemucca who finally tossed through the winning basket which put the invaders in the lead by the narrow but all important one point. Then it was a matter of stalling for a few seconds and the game was all over. The stellar work of Clawson was probably the outstanding single thing in the entire tournament, but Cobeaga led his team in scoring against the Elko five. He had 12 points to be closely trailed by Glock of Elko, who had 11. Hawkins was not clicking as well as usual for Elko and only had six points. He had an opportunity in the last minutes of play to add two points on a set-up shot but muffed it. Despite this fact, however, he played stellar ball and showed, as usual, outstanding ability as a basketball player.

50 YEARS AGO

March 7, 1972: An apparently hungry burglar broke into the Pioneer Cafe yesterday morning and removed the cafe’s cash register. According to the Elko police, Ken Rockwell, manager of the café, discovered the cash register was missing when he entered the café. He told police that he found the front glass door had been broken. He also stated that he found that someone had cooked some hamburgers and hash brown potatoes on the café grill and had consumed a can of vegetable juice and beer. The cash register contained no money.

March 8, 1972: Elko High School’s girl basketball team this week played Carlin High School’s girls for the first time. Elko won the game, 32-12. Members of the Elko High School team are Gayle Puccinelli, Ivonne Samper, Michele Marfisi, Jolene Anderson, Ginger Sylvester, Lenore Borland, Angie Rush, Julie Butler, Marianne Eardley, Jane McCarty, Anita Anacabe, Lori Jukich and Barbara Headley. Carlin’s roster included Teri Cantrell, Sheri Eklund, Edythe Gray, Cindy Eker, Susan Purdy, Kathleen Denson, Linda Nelson, Lynn Duncan, Gloria Alegria, Sarita Macias, Beth Purdy and Diana Ball.

March 9, 1972: Walt James of the Nevada Fish and Game Department recently displayed some of the large fish found dead from oxygen starvation along the edges of Zunino Reservoir near Jiggs. Pat Coffin, fisheries technician with the department, said it appears major winter loss in the reservoir occurred because oxygen levels in the water were insufficient to support the fish population. The largest of the rainbow trout on display by James measured 22 inches long and was estimated at a weight of five pounds.

25 YEARS AGO

March 7, 1997: Elko High School choral students Shiloh Howard, Jeremy Moser, Tommy West and Melissa Warner will travel to the University of Nevada, Reno, April 9 to sing with the 1997 Nevada Music Educators Association’s All-State Choir. The four singers earned the honor to take part in the four-day event in a statewide audition judged by UNR faculty. Karen Rogers is their choral director.

March 10, 1997: Terry Wetzel scored the overall best time in the Second Annual Willow Classic skiing and snowboarding race at Elko Snobowl yesterday. Almost 100 skiers and spectators turned out for the event, held in warm, sunny weather. Snobowl committee member Roche Bush estimated skiers dropped about 300 feet in a quarter mile, passing through 17 gates. Wetzel competed in the 36 to 45-year-old group. Bill Sylvester finished second overall competing in the same division. Bush himself crossed the final gate to win the 45 and over-the-hill division. Dale Coleman was second. In the 26 to 35-year-old age bracket, Chris Johnson took first place among the men. Lorie Burns was tops among the women. Cameron Theil was the snowboard winner. In the 18- to 25-year-old division, Matt Chicon was first while Clint Mothershed was tops among the snowboarders. Brian Coleman took the 16 to 18-year-old male category. In the 12 to 15-year-old age division, A.J. Coleman was tops among the boys; Brian Kelley came in right behind. Carrie Kelley won the girls prize and Martin Ellis was top snowboarder. David Sanders won first place in the 9 to 11-year-old category and Nathan Madigan, in the 6 to 8-year-old category, crossed the finish line first.

If you can identify the Mystery Photo, call the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 775-738-3418, ext. 102 or email archives@museumelko.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0