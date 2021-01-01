Rewrite: News from past issues

December 28, 1895: Young Tom Short of Mardis district, had both hands badly frozen last Sunday while hauling wood. His sled tipped over in such a manner that his hands were caught under one side of it. He was unable to extract them, and before help arrived, his fingers were badly frozen. Sheriff Mateer and Attorney Farrington, who were in that section, tried to bring him with them to Elko, but owing to the smallness of their cutter and bad roads, had to leave him at Jessen’s. They then continued on their way until they met Harry Lidyard, whom they hired to go back and bring Short to Deeth. He arrived at the hospital Wednesday night. Persons intending to apply for teacher’s certificates will take notice that the next examination will begin on Monday morning, January 13, 1896.

December 27, 1920: The following communication has been received by the Free Press and we are glad to print it. This writer brings out facts which have been overlooked in the fight over the purchase of the water works. “We are buying land for a public landing field for airplanes. This landing field may not, to many at this moment, seem necessary, but when the thousands of tourists who now travel by motor cars change from dusty, dirty travel on the roads to the air and you will see dozens of machines landing every day you then will be convinced that this field is an absolute necessity. Next, we are buying land for a park, the necessity for which is surely apparent to all who have lived in towns with a park. Next, we need an athletic field, and here again in the four hundred acres inside the town limits, we can select a fine athletic field. We need a county fair grounds and Elko will be in a fine position to furnish the county with all the land it can use for a mile track.