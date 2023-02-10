125 YEARS AGO

February 5, 1898: Mrs. Lissak has had electric lights put into her millinery store. A.W. Hesson has an electric light on his corner opposite the mill. The Elko meat market is now lighted by electricity, Mr. Clark having had four lights put in.

Tuscarora: A large number of our people assembled at the new Dexter mill last Sunday, to witness the starting of it. At about half past 4 in the afternoon, the connection was made, the wheels began to move, and the stamps began to thud, proving the mighty power of electricity. The mill is very complete. Only 20 stamps are running at present, but the manner in which they run show that the company has power not only to run forty, but even more.

For the past week the streets of Elko have been in a bad condition. They should be attended to by the proper authorities without delay.

The Mountain City people want the road between Elko and that place put in shape for travel. It is quite an item to Elko to have the trade of Mountain City and vicinity, and the matter should be brought before the County Commissioners at their meeting Monday.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

February 10, 1948: The swimming pool committee went on record last night as favoring a bond issue for the construction of a new pool for Elko and is now drawing up petitions to be circulated throughout Elko to obtain the necessary signatures in compliance with the city charter regulations in regard to bond issues. The meeting of the committee had been called to consider the financial status of the fund for a new swimming pool as it stands to date. Robert Pence, secretary, revealed that after nine months of activity on the part of the committee the fund now totals $9,881.48. Of that amount $4,881.48 has been donated by various civic groups from proceeds from sponsored activities. The remaining $5,000 was donated by Bing Cosby Saturday at the official ceremonies in making him honorary mayor of Elko. At the time when Crosby announced his gift to the city, he said that he had used the pool himself and recognized what a great need the city had for a new one. Jack Martin, chairman of the general committee stated, “The pool that we have at present is a definite hazard to the lives and health of our children. We have obtained legal counsel and intend to put the matter directly before the general public – as soon as possible. A state health department official compared the Elko pool to “a common bathtub”. The official also pointed out that the present facilities, 2 warm water pools west of Elko, were too narrow and shallow, besides being filled with warm water which is not conducive to successful swimming. Wallace White, sanitary engineer, said the state health department merely tolerated the Elko pool because it at least protected children from the hazards of swimming in the river.

February 11, 1948: A rodeo will be held in Elko June 25, 2, 27. This decision was reached by the directors of the Elko chamber of commerce, at which time a contract was entered into with “Doc “ J.C. Sorenson of Canas, Idaho to bring the bucking stock,. rodeo acts and will have charge of the show in the arena. The local boosters will be responsible for getting the grounds in shape and publicizing the show. The Elko County Fairgrounds will be used for the production. Five professional contests will be held including the regular bronc riding, Brahma Bull riding, calf roping, bull-dogging and bare-back riding. There will be two contests for the amateurs including bronc riding and calf roping. A contest is to be conducted for the naming of the show. It is generally felt that the name Elko should be used in connection with it. However, rodeo boosters believe a colorful name should be adopted similar to Heldorado, used in Las Vegas. The committee decided the rodeo must meet all the requirements of the best shows in the west.

50 YEARS AGO

February 6, 1973: The Elko Basque Club installed officers for the coming year at a recent meeting. Heading the club for 1973 will be: President, Pete Ormaza; vice president, Bob Goicoechea; secretary, Winona Ispisua; treasurer, Glen Walther; board of directors, John Aldaya, Marguerite Ozamis and Monique Ithurralde.

February7, 1973: Seven Elko High School wrestlers advanced to the semi-finals of State “AAA” Wrestling Tournament by winning first round matches last night in Gardnerville. Moving into the winners’ bracket for the Indians were Bill Sylvester, 101-pounds; John Peart, 115-pounds; Mike Bruning, 135-pounds; Darrell Armuth, 141-pounds; Craig Perry,148-pounds, Gary Peterson, 188-pounds; and Joe Wilcox, heavyweight.

February 9, 1973: Eight Elko High School musicians have been chosen to perform at a concert in connection with the bi-annual convention of the Nevada Music Educators Association Saturday evening on the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus. Instrumentalists from bands throughout the state were selected to perform in the concert. Elkoans picked are Kirk Bradley, baritone; Diana Duke, flute; Meg Glaser and Joni Rueckert, clarinet; Julie Butler, French horn; David McBeth, trumpet, Angie Rush, oboe; Chris Skeem, bass.

February 11, 1973: Ann Nisbet and Viola Bostic of Elko announced they will open, on Monday, a fabric shop, Sew Unlimited, at 573 Sixth St. The new shop will carry knit and stretch fabrics and will expand to carry other quality materials. Also in stock will be sewing accessories and notions. Mrs. Bostic, who has received instruction in sewing with knit and stretch fabrics, will give sewing classes in basic clothing construction. Mrs. Nisbet has a BS degree from Iowa State University and a MS degree from the University of Nevada, Reno, in home economics. She has taught sewing classes at Elko Community College.

25 YEARS AGO

February 5, 1998: Today is the 12th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a celebration of female athletes and leaders, including several Elko County high school athletes and coaches. A reception will be held on Feb. 15 in the President’s room at Lawlor Events Center at the University of Nevada to recognize the female athletes and coaches. Elko High School selected 1996 4A state basketball player of the year Lauren Beckman. Beckman, a second-team All-American selection, holds career and single-season records in rebounding and blocked shots for the Indians. She is also a 4.57 GPA student. Spring Creek’s Jennifer Barrett represents the Spartans. Barrett won the individual 3A cross-country title in 1996 and finished runner-up this season to help the Spartans win their third and fourth straight state championships. Carlin basketball player Roxy Dann is the Railroader’s choice. Dann is the second-leading scorer of the 2A Division I leading Railroaders and was a first-team selection last season. Defending 2A state champion miler Katie Howell has been selected by Wells. She won the two-mile run in track and led the Leopards to the 2A championship in cross-country this season. West Wendover student body vice-president Tana Barrus will represent the Wolverines. Barrrus is a three-time all-conference selection in volleyball and is the reigning Northern 2A “setter of the year”.

January 7, 1998: Krista Burns, a 12-year-old Elko skier, won her division and placed ninth overall Jan. 24-25 at the Western States Freestyle Championships in Sun Valley, Idaho. The Elko Junior High School seventh grader took first place in the ladies J4 age class. The Sun Valley Freestyle Team, which Burns skies with, took second place.