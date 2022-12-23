Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

December 18, 1897: Monday Ceasar Alexander received a trio of thoroughbred Light Bramha fowls. They are quite pretty chickens. Ceasar is getting to be quite an expert on thoroughbreds.

The Gold Creek News is being moved to Mountain City.

A number of students from the State University will arrive home from Reno to-night to spend the holidays at home. Among the number will be Miss Fannie Smiley, Charley Mayer, Paul Keyser and Tom Lawrence.

The coyotes are raising Cain with the Chinese garden chickens and pigs. They come down from the hills back of the reservoir and carry of both chickens and young pigs.

100 YEARS AGO

December 19, 1922: NOTICE: Catching on moving vehicles shall be unlawful for any person to in any manner catch, hold or otherwise attach himself or object to any moving vehicle unless given permission to do so by the operator of said moving vehicle.

December 20, 1922: Do a part of your Christmas shopping at the Palm – ladies especially. Cigars, cigarettes, and pipes for the gentlemen. The finest assortment of candies in town for the ladies. Attention Men and Boys – Get your Sweetie, Wife, or Mother one of those Fine Boxes of Candy or Glace Fruits at The Pioneer Cigar Store, Pioneer Bldg.

December 22, 1922: While the people of Elko have been saying anything but complimentary things about the recent storm which left us with slippery streets that are slushy when they are not slippery, there are two different sets of people who are thanking the good Lord for sending the storm. In the first place, officials of the Elko-Lamoille power company are well pleased with the amount of snow that has fallen in Lamoille canyon, stating that there is some thirty inches at the upper dam already. It is predicted by them that the mark this year will be a good deal in excess of last year’s storage figure. The stockmen and ranchers also find the snow most welcome, the former because it assures them of plenty of water on the ranges and the latter because it means plenty of water for irrigation purposes in the spring.

75 YEARS AGO

December 19, 1947: Acting Chief of Police Percy Lanouette said today that two officers have been added to the local police force, one of whom will be used to check the alleys. He is Walter James, Elko resident or some time. Chief Lanouette explained that several business interests of the city have wanted an officer to make such a check nightly for some time and this officer has been named for this specific task. Herbert Hill is another new officer in Elko. He will work with Officer Orbe. The other officer combination will be Officers Cline and Smithers.

December 20, 1947: The largest and most gala affair ever attempted by the clerical forces of the Western Pacific was held at the Elk’s home on December 18th. This is an annual Christmas party sponsored by the clerks, with all employees in the freight and passenger stations at Elko and their families invited to attend, also Roundhouse officials and their families. A turkey dinner with all of the trimmings was served to approximately one hundred seventy-five persons. Tom Clark, division accountant was master of ceremonies for the evening. A tumbling act sponsored by Mrs. Barbara Enos of the local high school with Peggy Lauer, Corajean Hubbard, Norma Lou Moldenhauer, Virginia Evans, Rosalie Berkowitz, Violet Uriarte and Kay Wickwire participating was well received and greatly enjoyed. Other numbers were piano solos by Allan Sargent and Patricia Murphy, a clarinet solo by Mary Todd Michelson and an accordion solo by Dolly Jane Clark. The entire group joined in singing Christmas carols. The remainder of the evening was spent playing bingo with many useful prizes being received by those participating.

December 24, 1947: Special music is planned for the Midnight Mass tonight at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The carols will begin at 11:30 P.M. sung alternately by the Congregation and the Choir. The Choir will render the music for the High Mass and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will follow. Members of the choir: Sopranos: Norma Santocchi, Adelita Viscarret, Doris Quilici, Mary and Dorothy Berrueta, Anita Marisquerena, Norma Heintze, Rose Jayo, Colleen O’Carroll, Mary Jane Maretoli, Geraldine DeGroat, Margaret Landa, Martha Mariluch. Altos: Isabel Herrera, Joan Paoli, Leila Rae Miglioretto Margie Lou McCoughey. Organist: Lorraine Paoletti. Violinists to accompany the carols: Mr. Francis Ryan, Madge Hakata, Joan and Louise Paoli, Isabel Herrera, Patricia Samon and Leila Rae Miglioretto.

50 YEARS AGO

December 18, 1972: Cindy Chapman was crowned Elko Sno-Goers Queen following judging held yesterday at the Adobe Summit track. Terri Stevens was adjudged first runner-up and Debbie James was second runner-up. Races were also held in conjunction with the queen contest. Race winners were: 340 Stock Class – 1st, Louis Nelson, Polaris; 2nd, Frank Bogue, Arctic Cat; 3rd, Gerald Nelson, Polaris. 440 Stock Class -1st, Gene Gliko, Arctic Cat; 2nd, Dick Wright, Arctic Cat; 3rd, Clarence Bogue, Arctic Cat. 340 Modified Class – 1st, Ron Nelson, Polaris; 2nd, David Bogue, Arctic Cat; 3rd, Dick Wright, Arctic Cat. Girls Race – 1st, Terri Stevens. Boys Race – 1st, Rick Hull.

December 20, 1972: Elko Boxing Club members will be in action at 8 tonight against fighters from Owyhee and Pocatello, Idaho in the first match of the season at the junior high gymnasium. Russ Lundgren is the team coach with members Dennis Sam, Rocky Roa, Nick Knight, George Hardin, Gary Prunty, Gus Vasques, Paul Szymanski, Sam Temoke, John Martin, Lindsey Oppenheim, Fred Hornbarger, Bobby George, Kenny Merkley, Joe Schultz, John Wright, Craig Cook and B.J. Tatomer.

December 23, 1972: Don Farmer of Elko has been named professional rodeo’s Saddle Bronc Riding “Rookie of the Year for 1972.” This award is based on character as well as money won throughout the year at professional rodeos. Farmer entered his first rodeo, Elko’s Silver State Stampede at age 9. He rodeoed in high school competition and local amateur rodeos before getting his RCA permit in 1971. He received his RCA membership card at the beginning of the 1972 rodeo season.

25 YEARS AGO

December 18, 1997: For most a season of joy, Christmas can be a sad time for those who are grieving the loss of a loved one. But a candlelight vigil planned for 5:30 Sunday at Angel Park is intended to offer “comfort, peace and hope” for everyone, Gary D’Orazio said. “That’s what that angel in the park is for, for people that lost a child or loved one,” John Ellison, who with D’Orazio is organizing the ceremony. “It’s a tough time of year for a lot of parents,” D’Orazio added. Ellison and Assemblyman John Carpenter are scheduled to speak, and the Elko High School Choraliers will sing. Carpenter has put up most of the decorations on the trees flanking the angel and the rest will be put up on Saturday.

December 20, 1997: The Elko Lions Club recently presented awards to four people who make a positive difference in the Elko community. Receiving the Lions Club awards were George Rosenberg, founder of the Ruby Mountain Symphony and winner of the Lions Senior Citizen of the Year Award; Connie Walker, Elko Police Department detective and winner of the Lions Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award; John Patrick Rice, Great Basin College Theater director and winner of the Lions Creativity Award in Education; Phyllis Peterson, executive director of the Elko Convention Center and winner of the Lions Business Person of the Year Award.