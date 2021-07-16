Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1896: Charley Born has the thanks of the FREE PRESS for a number of fine specimens of ore from his mine at Bald Mountain.
At a meeting of the New Board of School trustees of Elko district — Messrs. Craighead, Dewar and Hesson — the following teachers were elected for the coming year: Principal – Prof. C.C. Hurley of Osmond, Nebraska; Intermediate – Miss Ida Drown of Lee, Elko county, Nevada; Primary – Miss Dora Sheehan of Elko, Nevada. Miss Ida Drown is one of the most successful teachers in Eastern Nevada and is liked by every scholar that she has ever taught. Miss Dora Sheehan, re-elected to the primary department, has given universal satisfaction. Her work last year speaks for itself. If the new Principal proves to be as efficient in his department as Misses Drown and Sheehan have in their respective positions, then indeed, the Trustees have chosen well.
100 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1921: While Elko walked away with the baseball game at Rodeo Park yesterday afternoon with Montello by the score of 25 to 2, it is not because the visiting team did not have good support. Montello came down about fifty strong, and the ladies in the grandstand were the life of the party. Much disappointment was expressed over the showing of the Montello team, for on the field in practice they looked like big-leaguers, but as soon as they started playing something went wrong. The following men played on the visiting team: Chilton, Lee, Mickel, Wilson, Thurston, Duke, McCuiston, Clark and Glenn. The Elko team was made up of the following: Ryan, Hopson, Blackwood, Walts, Manning, Hoyt, Cour, Townsend, Duchar and McFarlan. The general hope is that in their coming games, Elko will take a hint from the boosters of Montello’s team and turnout in full force. The local team has not gone down to a defeat his season, and they deserve the fullest support.
July 15, 1921: Elko yesterday and today puts on a front as in the war days when the slogan “work or fight” was adopted. Constable Cotant has revised the popular saying to “work or jail”, and yesterday made a good round-up of undesirables. Fifteen Elko county ranchers drove in yesterday morning and demanded hay men. Cotant therefore, made the rounds and approached every man who was not working and told him to hop on one of the out-going-trucks and get to work, or clear out of town. More than fifty men were made to go to work in this way and that was not enough to fill the demand.
75 YEARS AGO
July 11, 1946: The Girl Scout camp being held in Lamoille Canyon this week, under the direction of Mrs. Everett Wayman was visited yesterday by Mrs. Milton B. Badt, president of the Elko County Council of Girl Scouts. The visitor reported a very enthusiastic group of 62 campers and 9 counselors, plus two important campers in the persons of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Enke, who are the “bosses” of the kitchen. In spite of a hard night, in which several of the tents blew down, the girls were reported happy and contented. They were busily engaged in the various activities of camp life. Tents were immaculately neat, and many a mother would be pleasantly surprised at the housekeeping talents of her daughter. In various spots on the spacious grounds small groups of girls were busy studying wild flowers, learning to tie first aid bandages, making artistic book covers, stenciling handkerchiefs, learning the safe use of knives and the tying of knots. There were “Kamp Kapers” to perform and the campfire program to practice for. An important moment of the day is when the mail is distributed, and happy the fact of the girl scout whose father or mother remembered to write her a letter.
July 12, 1946: Elko will have an ample water supply with 30 days with the completion of water well number 13 and the repair of a pipeline to bring water from Kittridge canyon, located about six miles northwest of town, City Manager Allen Carter said today. Housing construction on well 13 has been completed costing about $800. City prisoners were used for the building construction to help keep down the cost of the improvement. The purpose in repairing the broken pipe line to Kittridge canyon is to bring “gravity water” into Elko. A total of 3800 feet of pipe will be replaced. Water from these two sources will give Elko the necessary water supply needed for the present with a safety supply.
July 17, 1946: Miss Lenore Sabala and Miss Ann Wilson, former nurses at the Elko general hospital, departed by plane for San Francisco where they will vacation for a week before continuing to San Leandro, Calif. to accept positions in a hospital in that city.
50 YEARS AGO
July 13, 1971: Bill Wright, Deeth area rancher and ski enthusiast, last Sunday bettered his own personal record for mid-summer skiing in the Ruby Mountains with a July 11 plunge down the steep mountain face above Angel Lake near Wells. Wright has made summer-time runs down the forbidding snowbanks of Angel’s Face for the past several years, and the late snows of 1971 allowed him to delay this year’s assault past his previous record of July 7, which he established last year. He was accompanied this year by Jim Sylvester of Elko and George Gund of Lee.
July 14, 1971: In the first Elko Board of Supervisors meeting of the 1971-72 fiscal year, the new council unanimously elected Dale Porter vice president of the board. Mayor L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich also made other major appointments including Adolph Lipparelli, supervisor of fire and street; Tom Meranda, parks and police; Bob Regnier, finance and airport; and Porter, water and sewer. Those reappointed to city offices were Jack Sutherland, manager; Alice Geyser, clerk; E.F. Lunsford, judge; Williams Bellinger, fire chief; and Jack Smales, engineer.
25 YEARS AGO
July 12, 1996: The second Elko doubles volleyball tournament will he held this weekend on the grass courts behind the municipal swimming pool on College Avenue across from the Main City Park. Last month, Josh Michel and Mike Shanks took men’s doubles, Sheri Johnson and Kris Hutchinson won women’s doubles and Chris Zerga and Sheila Peterson captured the coed title in the “A” Division. In the “B” Division last time, champions were Stu Wilson and Rick Howe for the men, Denise Cunningham and Aimee Harper for the women and Tracy Rozelle and Mike Jones in coed. The men’s teams will look different, but the women are sticking with their partners for the second stage of the Elko grass volleyball doubles tournament play. Organizer Diane Zerga is trying to fill “A” and “B” brackets for all three divisions.
July 13, 1996: Elko Senior Citizens Center recently recognized a group of “community heroes” for their volunteer service to the center. “These people constitute thousands of volunteer hours to the center,” said Director Lynn Boyd. The volunteers were presented medals for their good deeds. Receiving medals were heroes Eddie Murphy, Marguerite Johnston, Helen Gurr, Elda Aspengren, Sofia Kane, Gertrude Bruinsma, Faun Madsen, Tony Primeaux, Ada Grasteit, Ruth Vaden, Ellen Primeaux, Bob Vaden, Bus Cossette and Sue VanDerSande.
July 16, 1996: “Honoring Native Family Traditions” is the theme of the fourth annual Native American Festival at the Elko County Fairgrounds July 26, 27 and 28. The festival was started in 1992 by the Native American Consortium, a group of volunteers who wanted to strengthen their ties and encourage Native Americans to celebrate their culture. Chairman Lois Whitney said efforts are particularly directed toward young people who are in danger of losing their roots and traditions. “This year the festival honors the late Nathan George who was a well known hand game player.” Whitney said. “His family is carrying on his games and songs.”