Rewrite: News from past issues

July 15, 1921: Elko yesterday and today puts on a front as in the war days when the slogan “work or fight” was adopted. Constable Cotant has revised the popular saying to “work or jail”, and yesterday made a good round-up of undesirables. Fifteen Elko county ranchers drove in yesterday morning and demanded hay men. Cotant therefore, made the rounds and approached every man who was not working and told him to hop on one of the out-going-trucks and get to work, or clear out of town. More than fifty men were made to go to work in this way and that was not enough to fill the demand.

July 11, 1946: The Girl Scout camp being held in Lamoille Canyon this week, under the direction of Mrs. Everett Wayman was visited yesterday by Mrs. Milton B. Badt, president of the Elko County Council of Girl Scouts. The visitor reported a very enthusiastic group of 62 campers and 9 counselors, plus two important campers in the persons of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Enke, who are the “bosses” of the kitchen. In spite of a hard night, in which several of the tents blew down, the girls were reported happy and contented. They were busily engaged in the various activities of camp life. Tents were immaculately neat, and many a mother would be pleasantly surprised at the housekeeping talents of her daughter. In various spots on the spacious grounds small groups of girls were busy studying wild flowers, learning to tie first aid bandages, making artistic book covers, stenciling handkerchiefs, learning the safe use of knives and the tying of knots. There were “Kamp Kapers” to perform and the campfire program to practice for. An important moment of the day is when the mail is distributed, and happy the fact of the girl scout whose father or mother remembered to write her a letter.