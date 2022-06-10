Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

June 5, 1897: All arrangements have been completed for a grand celebration in Elko on July 4th. There will be a parade, with a car of states, fire engine, floats, bicycles and carriages. At the big pavilion that is to be erected for the occasion on the plaza opposite the flour mill, the literary exercises will be held, and after lunch there is to be a game of baseball for a purse of $50. This will be followed by bicycle races, foot races, potato races, horse races and pony races. The evening will conclude with a big grand display of fireworks and a big dance.

Not to be behind the times, the Fourth of July Committee of Arrangements has concluded to have a voting contest to decide as to who shall act as the Goddess of Liberty in the car of states. Each vote will cost five cents, and you will be allowed to vote as many times as you wish. The tickets and box are at the Geo. Bruce’s store, and the following young ladies of the High school are in the contest. Fern Gedney, Lola Swetland, Lizzie Yates, Addie Garrecht, Millie Wilson, Susie Walther, Carrie Keith, Ella Chick, Hattie Hale, Ruby Lindsay, Katie Gheen, Alberta Benson, Lena Miller, Lulu Phillips, Jessie Keyser, Jessie Harris, Effie Johnson, Minnie Reckhart. Dig up your nickels and vote for your best girl, or somebody else’s best girl, just so you vote.

Wells is to have a church. While in that town the other day, Rev. J.M. Donaldson of the Elko Presbyterian church, succeeded in raising $460 towards a building fund.

100 YEARS AGO

June 5, 1922: An announcement of more than ordinary interest was made this morning by James Hay, proprietor of the Sunset grocery, when he told of the sale of his store on Fifth street to O.P. Skaggs, of San Francisco, head of the large chain of stores. Various locations had been investigated and the store of Mr. Hay was considered as well equipped as any in Elko for outright purchase as far as location, size and space offered.

June 7, 1922: A wedding of more than ordinary interest of the many friends of the contracting parties was solemnized late yesterday afternoon when Judge E.J. Taber united in the bonds of matrimony George D. Banks, the well known Elko county rancher, and Mrs. Opal Beckwith. The groom is too well known in Elko county to need much introduction here. He has spent practically all his life in Elko county, coming to Tuscarora when a very small boy. For a number of years he was foreman for William Hunter, later going into partnership with George Hunter in what is known as the Hunter and Banks ranch west of Elko. Miss Beckwith for the past year has been engaged in work at the Mayer hotel where she had charge of the bookkeeping, cashier’s and stenographic work. After the wedding, at which Mr. and Mrs. John Hunter served as attendants, the couple left for their ranch home. The congratulations of a large circle of friends will follow them on their road to happiness.

June 9, 1922: One of the happiest times of their lives is about to close for twenty graduates of the Elko county high school who receive their diplomas tonight at the hands of Miss Bertha A. Knemeyer, principal of Elko county’s largest high school. The completed celebration of graduation week will not close before tomorrow night when the Commencement Ball is given at the school gymnasium to usher out as important a week as they will enjoy in their entire lifetime. The class roll for the graduating class of 1922: Niles A. Bruce, Robert Marion Clawson, Eleanor Curieux, Minnette C. Dreeben, Winnifred Drown, Lawrence J. Fuller, Leslie F. Garcia, Dollie A. Goodale, William A. Goodale, Isabelle Griswold, Orene Henderson, Pauline M. Johnston, Frank R. Kappler, Blanche E. La Peen, Charles H. Russell, Herbert Allyn Sewell, Elfrieda Marie Simonsen, Alberta R. Smiley, Bessie Strange, Gerald F. Trescartes.

75 YEARS AGO

June 5, 1947: Forty-two students of Elko County High School last night donned caps and gowns to take part in the most important and final event of their high school careers – graduation. Members of the junior class began the processional march to the front of the high school auditorium to the stage. Each carrying staff bearing the school colors, the juniors formed an arch with the staffs under which the graduating seniors passed on their way to the stage where they were seated. Highlight of the early evening’s program was the presentation of scholarships and awards to the students by Principal Neil R. Jones.

June 6, 1947: A group of Elko County sportsmen plan a “dynamiting job” at the Ruby Marsh tomorrow, if the weather is satisfactory. The purpose of the dynamiting is to open a channel between two of the larger ponds so that fishermen can guide their boats into the deeper water without having to pull them through the tulles. Several members of the Elko County Sportsmen’s Association will make the trip to the Ruby Lake area to clear sections of the marsh of portage which had grown there. The group will consist of Bob Quinn, Dale Bell, Ray Sabala, and Earl Frantzen. Bass fishing at the Ruby Marsh has become extremely popular. Local sportsmen say that there are so many bass in the marsh that they will never be fished out. In fact, a thinning of the number there will mean that the others will have a chance to grow larger and make the sport even more attractive

June 9, 1947: Enrollers in the Red Cross water safety and swimming courses, which began today at the municipal pool, numbered 150. The classes are sponsored by the city of Elko and the local Red Cross chapter. Beginning at 9 o’clock each morning there will be an advanced swimming and life saving class. At 10 o’clock the intermediate swimming class will take place. At 11 o’clock a special class is offered for adults in beginning swimming. The noon class is for beginners who can swim a little while classes will be offered at 1, 2, and 3 p.m. for beginners who have had no training whatsoever.

50 YEARS AGO

June 5, 1972: Jim Backman, chairman of the first annual Humboldt River Run, said today preparations for the 16 ½ -mile float down the Humboldt from Osino to Elko are in the final stages – and he noted there will be plenty of room on the river for additional boatmen. Backman reported entries received to date indicate more than 20 non-powered craft of various descriptions will be entered in the run. Walt James, who will serve as safety officer and as master of ceremonies at the finish line, reported the run will end about 50 yards above the Fifth Street Bridge, adjacent to the Southside Park. The contestants will be started near Osino at one minute intervals and James estimated the boats will take anywhere from four to seven hours to negotiate the crooked Humboldt River.

June 7, 1972: Commencement exercises for 133 graduates in the Class of 1972 at Elko High School are scheduled in the Centennial Gymnasium, according to Edwin Jensen, principal at EHS.

June 9, 1972: Dr. George T. Manilla, a member of the Elko Clinic staff since 1965, this week received notification that he has been certified as a specialist in anatomic and clinical pathology. Dr. Manilla has been on a leave of absence from the clinic for the past two years to prepare for the designation as a pathologist. Carl Shuck, manager of the Elko Clinic, explained today that Dr. Manilla, who has now returned to duty in Elko, will work as a specialist in pathology as director of the laboratory at the clinic and Elko General Hospital and in his new role will not see patients as he did in this previous role of general practitioner. Dr. Manilla said this week he plans to continue his research work in the development of means for treating “cancer eye” among Herford cattle.

25 YEARS AGO

June 9, 1997: Elko native “Ugly Ed” Feinhandler is going for his 13th Ugly Man title. He’s been involved with Ugly Mn contests for 30 years since being the only candidate in the history of universities and colleges to win four straight titles while attending the University of Nevada, Reno. In all of the contests combined, Feinhandler has raised more than $15,000 for local charities by more than a 30 to 1 margin.

June 11, 1997: Downtown Business Association sponsored its first Concert at the Caboose for the 1997 summer season Sunday at the Greenbelt Park. The Spring Creek High School Jazz Band performed for a gathering of people who sat on the grass or listened from their cars at the early evening event. Karen Taufer of the DBA said the next free Concert at the Caboose will be on the second Sunday of July, featuring the band Rocreation.

