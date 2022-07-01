Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

June 26, 1897: The Gold Creek News says that the Davis brothers, evangelists of the Mormon church, were the first to hold religious services at Gold Creek. The parlor of the Gold Creek Hotel was used for the occasion.

**Rock has been hauled for the foundation of a new brick meat house which is going to be built in the rear of the Depot Hotel.

**The electric light at the Court-house has failed to shed its penetrating rays over that neighborhood for several nights past. Wonder who cut the circuit, - the Taber boys or Emmitt Keyser?

100 YEARS AGO

June 26, 1922: A peaceful assault on Independence Valley ended at daybreak yesterday morning. Cause of the event was the opening of the new Spanish Ranch Store of the Union Mercantile Company, the northern branch of the A.W. Sewell Company. Harvey Sewell and Robert Caudill were the gracious hosts of the gala affair. The grand ball and barbeque that marked the mercantile company’s new establishment will be long remembered as one of the most successful social events. A huge barbeque was staged at midnight. There was enough food prepared to feed most of the county. The coffee cauldrons resembled a small sized locomotive boiler. By actual count, 560 people enjoyed the liberal hospitality of the store proprietors. All roads Saturday led to Spanish ranch. All day long a long cloud of dust hung over the valley. Half of Elko seemed to be there. The store building itself was decorated for the occasion and showed the results of many patient hours of work that were necessary for its preparation. King Joy reigned supreme from four o’clock in the afternoon until the sun of the next day put his head above the mountains east of the valley.

June 28, 1922: The ball team from the Nevada School of Industry will cross bats with the players from Jiggs at the celebration of Independence day to be held at Lee, next Tuesday when the progressive community of South Fork will be the mecca for visitors from the entire south end of the county in what is promised as a real old fashioned Fourth of July frolic. The ball game is to be only one of the numerous entertainments planned by the South Fork residents. There will be races of all kinds, bucking contests in which the best the valley affords in the way of horses and steers will be used. In the evening a dance will be held followed by a chicken supper and a grand display of fireworks. Plenty of shade is offered in the cool spots of the glorious canyon with abundant spots for the lovers of fishing to enjoy their favored sport.

75 YEARS AGO

June 26, 1947: Rene O’Doan of Carlin was elected today as “governor” of the girls’ state program now underway on the campus of the University of Nevada. The Girls’ State is the first ever held in Nevada. Miss O’Doan was selected to represent Nevada at Girls’ National to be held in Washington D.C. Henrietta LeMaire from Battle Mountain was elected lieutenant governor.

June 27, 1947: Perry Holly of Ogden, Utah has bought the Haystack ranch on the North Fork from Walt Whittacre, it was announced today. The deal was recently consummated and included the sale of 700 head of cattle and 3,200 acres of land. The ranch is one of the best known in Elko county. Whittacre recently purchased the sheep interests of R.B. “Burr” Stewart in Elko county in company with Maxine “Frenchy” Gaillard. The sale of the Haystack ranch consolidates the Whittacre holdings in Elko county so that they can be more easily managed.

50 YEARS AGO

June 29, 1972: Three members of the 1972 Elko High School baseball team were named to the Nevada AA All-State team. Junior Danny Jayo nailed down a first team berth; and senior Charlie Williams and sophomore Matt Burner were given honorable mention. The team was selected from voting by the state’s players, coaches, sportswriters, sportscasters and news wire service representatives.

July 2, 1972: Elko Mayor L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich and Mark Chilton, who are conducting an engineering study for Project Lifesaver, returned this week from a trip to Washington D.C. during which they discussed plans for the relocation of Elko’s railroad tracks with federal officials. Chilton and Stenovich indicated they both were optimistic over prospects for the project on the basis of their talks with various federal officials. Chilton commented federal officials indicated a definite interest in pursuing the Elko proposal for track relocation as a pilot project.

25 YEARS AGO

June 27, 1997: SkyWest Airlines announced this week that the airline set a new passenger boarding record at Elko when 3,382 passengers boarded SkyWest flights in the month of May. SkyWest operates 11 daily flights – six departures to Salt Lake City and five to Reno – from Elko’s J.C. Harris Field. “More people than ever are taking advantage of SkyWest’s affordable fares and convenient schedules,” said Steve Hart, vice president of market development.

July 1, 1997: Accordion player, Bernardo Yanci and clarinet player, Jean Iribarne have been providing the music for the annual National Basque Festival since 1972. The two have been chosen as this year’s parade grand marshals and will lead the parade through downtown Elko on Saturday. Yanci and Iribarne, longtime Elkoans, first came to America from the old Basque country in the 1950s to work as sheepherders. Yanci grew up on a farm in Lesaca, Nabarra, in northern Spain and worked as a craftsman at Guerrini Accordions until 1955, when he came to America to herd sheep on his uncle’s ranch. Iribarne came to Elko in 1951 from Arnegui, France to work as a sheepherder at Allied Land and Livestock.

