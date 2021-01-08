Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 4, 1896: The coyotes at Lone Mountain are knowing fellows these days. A couple of them packed off a whim-horse harness from Weston’s mine last week and buried it for future provisions. They chawed it in two and hid one part almost at the base of the mountain and the other part near the summit, Mr. Weston tracking them to both places. What a howl they’ll set up some night this winter when they discover their loss.

The marriage of Miss Mamie Russell, oldest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Russell of Elko, to Mr. Archie Dorsey of Fort Halleck, took place at the Russell resident on Wednesday afternoon, in the presence of relatives of the bride and groom, and a number of friends of the family. At the appointed time the young couple took their places under the arch-way and in less time than it takes to tell it, were made man and wife by Rev. M.S. Riddle, who is most efficient in tying marriage knots. After the interesting ceremony came a wedding supper, fit for kings. About 7 p.m., sleighs conveyed all to the residence of Henderson Green, where the next half hour was spent in music and dancing. The whistle of the train was the signal for a shower of rice, amid which the young couple boarded the train for Fort Halleck, their future residence.

100 YEARS AGO