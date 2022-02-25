Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

February 20, 1897: Chinese New Year was celebrated in grand style by the Elko Chinamen and their visiting friends. A special car was charted by the Carlin Chinamen for the trip to Elko. Their arrival Sunday morning was the signal for a great demonstration. They were met at the depot by the Chinese band and after parading through the principal streets, were escorted to Chinatown. The fight for the prize ring took place Monday afternoon and was witnessed by a large crowd. A Carlin man captured the prize.

The roads to Tuscarora and Gold Creek are now it for runners, being covered with snow all the way from 6 inches to 3 feet in depth.

Henry Young has sold his Pleasant Valley ranch to Joe Hennan.

The Carlin Library Association will give a grand mask ball in Carlin Monday evening. It will be a jolly affair – one of those enjoyable dances for which Carlin is justly noted.

100 YEARS AGO

February 20, 1922: E.P. Bihlmaier, proprietor of the Pioneer, took exception to the comment of Officer Capriola that liquor was being sold at the Pioneer soft drink parlors and took up the charge with Mayor Hesson and asked that the charges be proved. Mr. Bihlmaier emphatically denies that he has ever sold a drop of liquor since the prohibition law went into effect, or that he has been keeping his place open after the midnight hour.

February 22, 1922: There does not seem to be any interruption to the number of cases of la grippe in Elko during the last few days. Doctors are just as much overworked as ever, the drug stores are keeping open all day today, regardless of the fact that it is a holiday, and the seriousness of the situation continues to be the subject for universal comment. While the seriousness of the present epidemic is not cause for alarm, there are enough new cases developing each day to make it imperative that the greatest care should be exercised by everyone. Public gatherings should be shunned as much as possible. Dr. Worden, the county health officer, left this morning for Lamoille, where it is reported that the quarantine against smallpox in that section is not being observed. Dr. Secor accompanied the health officer, and if it is found on their arrival that the situation is one that demands drastic action, the entire valley will be placed under quarantine.

February 24, 1922: The morning’s train brought to Elko the second team of the University of Nevada who will meet the town team in a contest tonight on the floor of the high school gymnasium. The visitors come here with an excellent reputation and when they meet the high school boys tomorrow night it will give Elko an opportunity of sizing up the chances of the local boys when they meet the representatives of the rest of the state at the annual tournament in Reno next week. Preceding the game this evening the high school freshmen and grammar school boys will stage a curtain raiser, while tomorrow when the high school team is the opponent of the university, there will be boxing contests between halves. Dancing will follow the games on both nights.

75 YEARS AGO

February 20, 1947: Gradually recovering from the epidemic of colds which made them easy prey for the White Pine “Bobcats” last week, the Elko Indians were rounding into shape for games this weekend. Friday night’s game here promises to be a real ball game. The Wells “Leopards” have a fine team this year and are riding the crest of a winning streak which has disposed of Carlin, Eureka, Winnemucca and Battle Mountain in the past two weeks.

February 21, 1947: C.M. Luce, principal or the Elko grammar schools, today warned parents to keep their children away from public gatherings of any kind this weekend. The principal dismissed grammar school students this afternoon until Monday morning in hoped that the epidemics of flu, mumps and chicken pox sweeping through the elementary school system would subside over the weekend. Luce said that only two rooms in the combined school could report half of their pupils in attendance.

February 26, 1947: A yard improvement contest will be conducted again this year in Elko by the Elko Garden Club to stimulate local interest in making permanent improvements in both rural and town grounds. The contest is scheduled for the first time since the war and has always proved popular with local home-owners. It has been an established project with the Garden Club and until the war, was conducted annually in conjunction with the Fair Board. The contest was discontinued during the war during which time emphasis was placed on victory gardens. Efforts will be made by the Garden Club to contact interested persons in the town of Carlin and Wells, as well as in Elko and surrounding rural communities, and persons desiring to enter this contest should contact either Mrs. Charles Paul or Mrs. Archie Dewar for information.

50 YEARS AGO

February 24,1972: Joan Cole today announced Traher’s Shoe Store, which she and her husband, Philip, purchased last April from Evelyn Traher, will move this weekend from its downtown location to Elko Shopping Plaza and the name of the firm will be changed to the Shoe Box. She added that Mrs. Traher, who operated the shoe store in Elko with her husband, the late Norman F. Traher, for 25 years will be employed at the Shoe Box.

February 25, 1972: Sale of the former Melvin Jones Ranch in Pine Valley by Earl and Mary Hansen to Lester R., DeElda, Pete and Joan Stewart of California and Fallon, was announced here this week by John Kaiser, an Elko real estate broker. The Stewarts will move from Fallon to operate the ranch. The Hansens purchased the property from Melvin Jones in 1968 and the history of the ranch dates back to the 1870’s when B.S. Southern acquired deeds to portions of the ranch from the Central Pacific Railroad.

February 26, 1972: The Elko Basque Club’s annual “Sheepherder’s Ball”, which will be held March 11 at the National Guard Armory, will offer a special feature this year – a bota drinking contest. According to Basque Club president Jim Ithurralde, the first annual contest will begin promptly at 12 midnight and will open to contestants sponsored by local organizations. The contest will consist of entrants competing to see who can drink out of a bota for the longest period of time without stopping. Contestants must drink without touching their lips or spilling any of the wine. Botas and wines will be provided by the Elko Basque Club.

25 YEARS AGO

February 20, 1997: Ann and Bill Nisbet are inviting the community to don their tartans and plaids and “join the clans” to celebrate Scottish poet Robert Burns’ birthday on March 2 at the Elko Convention Center. The evening will include no host cocktails, a “toast to the Haggis” and a “traditional Burns’ night supper.” Scottish heritage is not required, and traditional Scottish attire is optional. The Nisbets, who have been hosting the annual party in peoples’ homes for 20 years, decided to wait until March so they could book this year’s celebration at the convention center. Ann Nisbet said those of Scottish heritage should try to identify their clan so they can be added to the “clan list.”

February 25, 1997: When the roll call for the legendary nursing names who gave Elko health care its preamble and much of its character, Delna Day will rank at the top. Other names will be sounded, such as Della Johns, Edna Brady, the late Margaret Clevenger, the late Lila Sam, the late Mary Oldham and others. But Delna Day was “the” teacher of what was eastern Nevada’s first certificated post-secondary program. She wasn’t the first teacher, nor the second. Clevenger, who was killed in a 1994 auto accident in which Day was injured was the first. The one-year LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) program, 1957-1979, was offered by the “Elko School of Nursing” – a school that owned no facility and was staffed by one official teacher. Day directed the nursing school for nearly two decades. She guided nearly 200 students into LPN-hood, many of them to work at the Elko General Hospital. She was not just the teacher, she was administrator and counselor. The LPN program, with its predictable flow of students, was the foundation of the tiny college. But it remained very much a communitywide effort as Elko General Hospital and the Elko Clinic provided resources and volunteers. She left the program in 1978-79.

