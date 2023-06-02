Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

May 28, 1898: The election for school trustees last Monday brought out 104 votes, 6 of which were rejected. The result was as follows: For long term trustee, J.A. McBride, 69; James Dewar, 29. For short term trustee, Thomas Hunter, 71; A.L. Womack, 27. For special school tax, yes, 70; no,8.

Pee Guldager and family returned to Elko Tuesday afternoon and have moved into Johnny Craig’s house. They came overland from Genessee, Idaho, and are glad to get back to Elko after an absence of six years.

The work of shearing sheep will commence at the Wheeler corals, across the river, below the Ho Springs.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

May 27, 1948: The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars committees have completed their plans for the observance of Memorial Day. Everyone, particularly veterans, is asked to participate. A special plea has been made for veterans to take part by Commanders Ted Blohm and Dewey Taufer, Jr., of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars respectively. There will be a parade, which will be started at Grant’s café a 9 o’clock Sunday morning. All veterans are asked to appear in the parade in uniform. Bands from the grammar and high schools will participate. All of the Scout organizations, both boys and girls, are urged to be present. Every organization is asked to have its colors in the parade.

May 31, 1948: A slam-bang baseball game was played Sunday by candidates for the Junior Legion baseball team. The game was played on the city baseball park and Captain Wayne White’s team won by a score of 24 to 16 over Captain Jim Gregory’s nine. Players on White’s nine were Taufer, Sheiks, DeVore, Armuth, White, Milan, B. Nelson, Botsford and Ed Nelson. Gregory’s team was composed of K. White, Gregory, Jones, Griswold. J. Cobb, Jerry Cobb, Sullivan, Peterson, Burns and Cloud. Umpires were in danger of their lives at certain close points in the game, but the boys were still on speaking terms when the game ended.

June 1, 1948: Bing Crosby, honorary mayor of Elko and one of the City’s biggest boosters, will officially open the Silver State Stampede. Bing will be here in all his western splendor and when he says “Let ‘er Buck” the show will be on. Crosby is a rodeo fan, in fact there isn’t any kind of excitement that Bing doesn’t like. He’s sure that the show under Doc Sorenson’s direction will be a credit to the city and when Bing was here, he let it be known that he wants Elko to go “first class” in everything it does.

June 2, 1948: Glenn Selland, president of the Elko Jaycees, left by plane for Philadelphia today. He will attend the national convention of the Jaycees as representative of the Elko group. Red was dressed western when he took off today. He was carrying a 38-40 pistol, had a ten-gallon hat, loud shirt, levis and cowboy boots. “I’m going to spread a little advertising for Elko county” he said on leaving. He carried a deputy sheriff’s badge.

50 YEARS AGO

May 31, 1973: Elko’s situation in the community’s bid to become a pilot project site to obtain federal funding for relocation of downtown railroad tracks ”…looks real good” according to Mark Chilton, one of the local leaders of the effort. Chilton reported to members of the Elko Rotary Club yesterday that a Congressional Conference committee in Washington has lumped together Elko and eight other communities seeking similar project funding. “Elko is in a front running position” among those nine communities, Chilton explained, because of preparatory work already done by the local “Project Lifesaver” committee, which has been working for some time with the federal Department of Transportation and members of Nevada’s Congressional delegation. The proposal in Elko is for relocation of both the Southern Pacific and Western Pacific tracks along a route that would follow the course of the Humboldt Rive though the city.

June 2, 1973: Six athletes at Elko High School and retiring principal Edwin Jensen were honored last night at the Elko Indians Spring Awards Banquet, which was held picnic style at the city park. Chosen by the club as the top performers were Alex Rush in basketball; Danny Jayo in baseball; Morris Gallagher in golf; Leland Lipparelli in track and Mike Bruning and Gary Peterson, both state champions, in wrestling. The athletes had their names engraved on the Booster Club plaques which are kept at the school. Jensen, who has been the principal at Elko High School throughout the seven-year life of the booster club, was presented a plaque naming him an honorary life member of the organization. The Elko High principal, who will conclude a career of over 40 years in education next week, spoke to the good-sized gathering briefly before announcing the athletes of the year.

25 YEARS AGO

May 28, 1998: Elko High School rodeo club will host its hometown event this weekend, starting tomorrow with jackpot roping and continuing Saturday and Sunday with the rodeo’s main portions. Spring Creek’s Mary Alice Marvel, coming off of a big weekend in Eureka last week, is ranked in the top 10 in barrel racing and will be one of the top entrants this weekend. Some of the other top local competitors ranked in the top 10 are Jess Jones, of Spring Creek in saddle bronc and bull riding, Spring Creek’s Casey Robertson (saddle bronc), Spring Creek’s Richard Oros (bull riding), Carlin’s Hoot Brazael (steer wrestling), Wells’ Nate Boies (saddle bronc) and Elko’s Mitchell Goicoechea (saddle bronc).

May 30, 1998: Construction is under way on the first new home in Hog Tommy Hills, a development located off of the Lower Lamoille Road behind the Spring Creek Marina. The house, up on a hilltop overlooking the Marina, is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. The Mott family – Gail and Carol, mother Ginnie and daughter Tracy – are building the 6,200-square-foot home. Hog Tommy Hills is a 120-plus-acre, covenant-controlled subdivision of part of the Kennedy Ranch, owned by one of Lamoille’s third-generation ranching families. It features 10-plus-acre parcels, each with rolling hills, cedar trees, and views of the Ruby Mountains, Sue Kennedy said.

June 2, 1998: America will be 222 years old next month. All of its presidents have been men. Elko Lions Club will be 60 years old in five days and its new president will be a woman. Incoming President Mary Jane “MJ” Thompson, who will be installed at the club’s 60th anniversary party at Elko Convention Center, and no “takeover” is in the works. She may be the Lion’s first woman president, but Thompson said she was not the first woman Lion. That honor went to LaVern Gowin in 1993. The Lions motto is “We serve.” Their purpose is community service. Their function is to provide “manpower” for community projects and fund-raisers, but the real reason they exist is to have fun, according to former president Paul Stevens. They’ve been having fun for 60 years now, only 20 years less than the national organization. It was in fall 1937 that a representative of the international association visited Robley Burns of Elko, who called a meeting at his mortuary (then at Fifth and Court streets). Four men met and decided to form the club. They were Jack Robison, Del McCuiston, Burns and C.W. Paul.