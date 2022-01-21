Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

January 16, 1897: Starr Valley: Last week farmers butchered about two hundred hogs for home consumption and the Wells and Elko markets.

Ruby Valley: Charles Reboule, the valley photographer, has purchased a phonograph and will give his friends an opportunity to hear this wonderful little machine before starting out on the road with it.

Lamoille: Charles Smith has just completed a cozy four-room cottage in the eastern section of the valley and will occupy it in a few days. Mr. Smith intends to plant an orchard in the Lamoille canyon next spring.

100 YEARS AGO

January 18, 1922: WELLS: Everybody in town is looking forward to the game of basketball to be played here Saturday night by the Wells and Elko high school teams. Word was received Thursday that a Western Pacific train carrying about 100 Elko rooters would arrive here early in the evening. Arrangements are being made to meet the visitors at the depot with automobiles and large sleighs and convey them in comfort and with dispatch to the gymnasium, where the people of Wells will be assembled, en masse, to welcome them. Both teams are in the pink of condition, and the game will be spiritedly contested. We anticipate an unusually interesting game.

January 20, 1922: When Fiddlin’ Fat told about that cowpuncher who roamed the hills years ago with nothing but a blanket, a frying pan and some B.V.D.’s chasing cattle up and down the mountain sides with the mercury flirting at sixty below, we honestly thought he was trying to seal our thunder, but when we got up yesterday morning and nearly froze our little tootsies making a fire, we began to take some stock in his flight of imagination. The government thermometer here yesterday morning registered thirty-seven below, and this morning thirty below. Thursday morning at Wells it registered forty below; at Lamoille, thirty-two below; at Arthur in Ruby Valley, twenty below. In town the greatest trouble is frozen water pipes, nearly every building having some trouble. From Cobre comes the report of a band of sheep being frozen some of them standing up.

75 YEARS AGO

January 18, 1947: Ida Bess Sanderson and Leah Glaser are members of the University of Nevada women’s basketball team. In a round-robin playoff, the team defeated College of Pacific, Chico and Modesto, but was beaten by Sacramento. They are pledges of Phi Beta, social sorority.

January 21, 1947: Highlight of the Democratic caucus held in Reno Sunday afternoon at the state building was the dominance accorded the Elko county delegation with four prime committee chairmanships going to the Elko delegation. M.E. “Ted” McCuistion was given the chairmanship of the important ways and means committee. Warren Monroe will head fish and game. Milo Taber heads insurance and Taylor Wines will be chairman of the judiciary committee. A new committee which the Democrats regard as important, is the steering committee, making its appearance for the first time. Members of the committee were named and includes Warren Monroe.

50 YEARS AGO

January 19, 1972: Sgt. James Richardson of the Carlin Police Department has been appointed by Elko District Judge Joseph O. McDaniel to serve as assistant to Rich Welsch, the county juvenile probation officer. Richardson has been a member of the Carlin police force for the past four years. He recently won promotion to the rank of sergeant. Judge McDaniel noted: “Through his present employment, Richardson has established a good working relationship with most other law enforcement agencies in the county, which will be valuable in performing the duties of his new position.”

January 20, 1972: Elko fire Chief Bill Bellinger was elected president of the Elko County ire Chiefs’ Association, a newly formed organization, at a meeting held Monday at Spring Creek’s Western Village. Bob Wright, chief of the Clover Valley volunteer fire department, was elected vice president and Gene Williams, Nevada Division of Forestry, was appointed secretary treasurer. The Monday meeting was called by W.A. Lindquist, Wells fire chief, and L.V. Smith, area forester, Nevada Division of Forestry, to bring together fire officers of the county for an exchange of ideas and coordination of fire fighting activities.

January 22, 1972: Play and Learn Nursery School, located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will begin its spring session on Monday, Ms. Kathy Garamendi director announced today. Assisting with the operation of the school will be Mrs. Patty Maynard. Mrs. Garamendi said the school has a full quota of students at this time.

25 YEARS AGO

January 16,1997: At least 100 people crowded into Elko City Hall last night for a four-hour hearing on the fate of Elko General Hospital that at times sparked heated remarks and included some surprises, although no one disputed the need for a new facility. Debate centered on whether the county should sell the hospital to a for-profit or non-profit corporation that would build a new facility or find a way to build its own. Assemblyman John Carpenter, R-Elko, repeated his earlier proposal that the county build a new hospital and keep local control through a one-cent sales tax hike for four years to raise $7.5 million a year. “We could build it faster than Lutheran Health Systems,” he said. Others testified they want to know whether the people would support a bond issue. EGH trustees voted in October to negotiate with Lutheran exclusively.

January 22, 1997: Some people know Elko County native Noman Glaser as a longtime Halleck rancher. Others know him as a former Nevada legislator. Some will forever remember him as one of the people who launched Nevada’s Sagebrush Rebellion. And now he also will be known as the first recipient of the Elko General Hospital Foundation’s Legacy award. Nancy Sheffield, EGH Development and Foundation Director, said the award was established by the foundation to honor members of the community ”who have made a significant, positive impact on our community” and “to recognize the unselfish contributions made to improve the quality of life in Elko either through volunteer service and/or public service.” Glaser has been a local rancher for almost a half century and continues to operate Glaser Land and Livestock in Halleck with his brother Arthur. A sign that hangs above the Glaser bunkhouse door best sums up their ranching philosophy. “The finest ingredients a rancher can put upon his land…are the footprints of the owner, and a kind and loving hand.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0