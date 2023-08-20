125 YEARS AGO

August 13, 1898

RUBY VALLEY: Afternoon teas are coming in vogue again in our quiet little vale, but the writer is unable to give an accurate account of them for he did not happen to be one of the select.

———

G. S. Garcia shipped a saddle clear to Nebraska by Wednesday evening express, his fame as a saddle-maker having reached that far East.

———

Henry Jones took charge of the post office Tuesday night and moved it to his new building next to the Free Press office. He has fitted up a nice place.

———

Webster Patterson is putting up a big tank for his windmill. John Ainley has put up a windmill at his residence, and now has plenty of water.

100 YEARS AGO

August 13, 1923: Woe be unto those who in the future are brought before Judge Clark charged with being drunk! The cost of the moonshine it takes to “put on the party” will be the least cost, according to the local justice who laid down his future policies along this line to a large and interested audience this morning.

———

A large number of old-time Tuscarora residents from all over the county gathered in Plunkett’s Hall last Saturday evening for the annual Old Timer’s Reunion dance.

August 15, 1923: Tomorrow, being the opening of the sagehen season, will come close to representing a legal holiday in this city, according to present indications, although it has not yet been determined whether or not the banks will close for the event. In almost every home in the city, father or brother will drag the old shot-gun out of the closet, and with a sort of reverent tenderness going about the work of cleaning it preparatory to opening up on the hapless sagehens which happen to wander into view, at any time after midnight tonight.

August 17, 1923: Elko Lodge, No. 1471, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was launched onto its career as the baby lodge of Elkdom this morning with fitting ceremony and this afternoon the work of instructing some sixty-five candidates in the mysteries of this well-known order is proceeding with much success, according to word from the grammar school where the initiation is taking place.

75 YEARS AGO

August 13, 1948: Names of Elko county draft board members were announced this morning by Gov. Vail Pittman and Brig. Gen. James A. May, state selective service director. W. N. Blohm, Gordon Griswold, and William Settelmeyer, all of Elko city, were named.

———

Wagner’s Ice Cream store has installed the first Koroseal marble tone floor in Elko, according to Harold Walther. It is claimed that Koroseal floors are practically indestructible.

August 18, 1948: Williard “Speed” Weaver, director of athletics at the Elko county high school, reviewed the coming football season before members of the Rotary club today. He was presented by Jack Hunter, program chairman for the day. Weaver said the problem of financing a football team, especially the first year was difficult, and the high school was thankful for the help already received and that additional donations would be appreciated. He pointed out that the suits alone will cost approximately $2,000.

———

WELLS: Married Aug. 17, 1898 in Clover Valley, Mr. and Mrs. Horace A. Agee are celebrating their Golden Wedding anniversary in Wells with a convention-size family reunion this week.

50 YEARS AGO

August 13, 1973: Dick Combs, manager of the Elko County Fair Board, recently announced the addition of a club house to the Elko County Fairgrounds. The club house is situated next to the officials’ booth at the top of the stadium and will seat 30 to 50 people.

August 16, 1973: Chief Frank Temoke of the Temoke Tribes this week issued an invitation to all residents of the area to attend the annual Ruby Valley Fandango next weekend at the Ruby Valley Indian Reservation.

August 17, 1973: Miss Elko County for 1973 will be selected from one of these girls: Diane Billington, Terry Rueckert, Cindy Elser, Rena Johns, Donna Dalton, Debbie Herrera and Nancy Read. These girls will compete for the title Aug. 24 and the winner will be announced at the Pep Rally Aug. 27.

25 YEARS AGO

August 14, 1998: Elko General Hospital’s Advisory Committee for Site Selection has narrowed the field of potential locations for a new hospital to Mountain City Highway and Powder House Road and plans a public hearing before finalizing a recommendation.

———

BARBWIRE: White House officials have neither confirmed nor denied rumors that Bill Clinton will test out next week’s grand jury testimony at the Elko Storytelling Festival this weekend.

August 17, 1998: Luke Sellers is thick-skinned. It’s a good thing with all the jokes the former Wooster standout has endured in his first weeks as one of two new Elko High School assistant football coaches. It’s understandable since Sellers helped beat the Indians several times during his prep career, and Elko will face the Colts in their first game of the season Aug. 29 in Reno. “He’s been on supervised phone calls,” EHS head coach Bob Milligan kidded about his new assistant.

August 18, 1998: Fifty years ago, during the 1948 Elko County Fair race meet, Gus Puccinelli and Caesar Salicchi Sr. saddled “Golly Golly,” the 3-year-old winner of the most important race of the year, the Elko County Derby. Therefore, Angelo Puccinelli, a nephew of Gus Puccinelli and current Elko County Fairgrounds supervisor, says he’s got to win a race this year to keep up the family tradition, even if he has to claim all the entries in his horse’s race.