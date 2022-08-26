Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

August 21, 1897: A cattle rodeo is now going on in the range of hills north of Elko.

Very few Indians in gown. Nearly all of them have one pine-nutting.

RUBY VALLEY: We are getting to be real sanctimonious; have church and Sunday school every Sabbath. Some of our good people go over ten miles to attend the services.

100 YEARS AGO

August 21, 1922: The preliminary hearing of Emilo Erro, who is held as being responsible for the three barrels of liquor discovered last week in the rear of the blacksmith shop adjoining the Telescope hotel, was continued until the return of Joe McNamara, who is the attorney for the defendant.

August 23, 1922: Constable McFarland is keeping up the good work and is chasing down and investigating all information that comes to him of alleged bootlegging. Some days ago he raided “Shorty” King’s room in the Commercial hotel, on the suspicion that liquor was being stored there for illegal purposes, but the raid disclosed nothing but empty demijohns. Yesterday he raided the “Classy Inn”, one of the houses of the restricted districts, and nothing but “smelly” bottles were unearthed. A well planned raid went for naught last night when Constable McFarland and Probation Officer Nicholson made a speed entrance to the Star hotel, run by Celso Madareita, in search of the forbidden liquor. After a most thorough and diligent search they were forced to admit that there wasn’t a drop on the premises at the time.

August 25, 1922: The declaration of T.F. Brennen, old time resident of Elko county, and member of the city council that “it’s up to the city of Elko to provide the fair with a home; the ranchers and stockmen who have built the city are expecting it, and there is no other course open to the city but to give it to them”, proved to be the highlight of yesterday’s meeting of the progressive business men’s luncheon. The discussion of the day hinged around the disposition of the city’s recently acquired property at the China ranch. It seemed to be the consensus of opinion among the several speakers that the cultivated area should be allowed to continue as such, and that the remainder of the land be considered as open for park, playground, and fair ground. Dr. Mason made a strong plea for allotting a part of the ranch to the fair board to allow them to erect permanent buildings to house the state fair which will undoubtedly come to Elko in the near future. There is plenty of land on the China ranch and from the sentiment displayed, the Progressive club is behind the idea solidly, and the near future ought to see some decided action on this all important subject.

75 YEARS AGO

August 21, 1947: The Elko County Chapter of the American Red Cross was organized under its new officials by Chairman Taylor H. Wines. Besides Wines, members of the executive committee are W.C. Moell Sr., vice-chairman; Con Sullivan, treasurer; Mrs. Louise M. Reinhart, secretary. Committee chairman are Lee Frankovich, first aid and water safety; William Moell, Jr., disaster preparedness; Frank E. Walters, public information; Ms. Rose Spezia, nutrition; Mrs. Sadia Davidson, home nursing; Dr. C.H. Kennedy, accident prevention; George Boucher, home service; Marguerite M. Tourreuil, executive secretary; Clarence Swett of Wells, Mrs. E.J. Diehl, Owyhee, and Mrs. Clara Hand of Carlin, home service representatives.

August 23, 1947: The exhibits in the Women’s Building should be the best ever this year, according to Mrs. Rose Spezia, home demonstration agent. With the release of many materials used, the baked foods and canned goods should be better than in years with the greater supply of sugar. In the hobby department, many of the old time materials are again available along with the new plastic materials which are interesting and easy to work with. The antiques will be of great interest. The Indian division is always of great interest to all with the interesting handwork of the natives of Owyhee, Lee and other sections of the county.

August 27, 1947: The whiskerino contest has been in progress since July 1 which was the date assigned for the local males to start their beard growing projects. After that date those persons caught without a beard or without a permit showing why they should not have to grow one were liable to fines in Kangaroo court. Last night at the pep rally the beard judging was done by the queen contestants and the presentations were made on the stage erected at the city softball park. The 21 prize winners received many valuable items donated by local merchants. Judged by the queen contestants to have the best all-around beard, Ivan Meyers received a number of valuable and useful gifts. In the best trimmed beard category, A.E. “Rusty” Moore was judged winner and second placed went to Adolph Lipparelli. For the blackest beard Lido Puccinelli took top honors and second place went to John Arrascada and third place was awarded to Al Beroni. Kay Kimber was holder of first place in the reddest beard category. Second place went to Byron Hogge, manager of the Elko Safeway store and Earl Shobe received a case of beer as third place winner. For the whitest beard L.W. Peck was top honor man with W.A. Stinson in second place. Dow Gale was third. Bud Hood was judged to have the most comical beard. Second most comical beard was worn by Swede Flowers and third place went to Bill Hinze.

50 YEARS AGO

August 21, 1972: Danny Jayo recently received an All-State Baseball certificate from Elko High School baseball coach Dick Harris after being named to a Nevada State Journal first team berth this past spring. Jayo, who will be a senior at Elko High this fall, was picked as the “AA” Division’s third baseman in balloting by coaches, news media and players.

August 26, 1972: The beginning day meeting of Beta Sigma Phi was held Aug. 23 at the home of Julie Gillespie. Alice Horton, president, called the meeting to order. Theresa Portwood announced the rush party was scheduled for September and that the theme would be Mexican. In keeping with this year’s theme, “Lead a Queenly Quest”, each member wore a crown she had made. Kathleen Glandon won a prize for funniest and Lyndia McDermott for prettiest.

25 YEARS AGO

August 21, 1997: Louisville, Ky., may be home to the prestigious “Run for the roses,” but Elko, Nev., could be the site of the “Racehorse rivalry of the century” – few rivalries, at least, can boast as many owners. Unstable Stables, a collection of race enthusiast formed last year, is returning this year with another thoroughbred, Vamos Monk, but another large collection of locals has formed Unwanted Stables and purchased Jimbo Gear to challenge last year’s braggarts. The two horses boast 64 owners and regardless of who wins their match, Elko’s rivalry already has fans smiling. Dennis Gilligan, member of the Unstable Stable boasts the advantage of experience. The group purchased a racehorse last year and surprised everyone by coming in second in the fair’s final race. By the end of last year’s festivities, Unstable Stables members were so flushed with success, and celebration, they began challenging other local residents to form their own syndicates. Angelo Puccinelli and friends accepted the challenge. Unstable Stables’ Royce Hackworth, an Elko County Commissioner, said their horse will win “because of the integrity of the people behind it; and the horse’s sleek gray color.” Hackworth said he wanted to publicly apologize to the rival group for mistaking their horse for “a 4-H project.” Unwanted Stables’ Kelly Buckner, president of Elko Federal Credit Union, said the Unstable Stables group could make all the fun they wanted to, but in the end, the new group’s horse would win. “We’re the new kids on the block and we’re coming to win.” Puccinelli said, “Maybe someday we’ll have six clubs – make it like the Kentucky Derby.”

August 22, 1997: The Little Tennis Tournament for boys and girls was held on Saturday morning at the city park tennis courts. About 30 children attended the city-sponsored event, which was free for ages 4 to 11 and directed by tennis pro Kurt Taylor. The players used smaller than standard rackets and nets and foam tennis balls. The players also participated in individual drills, such as hangman, tetherball, cable and serving.

