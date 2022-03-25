Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

March 20, 1897: JK.S. Gardner & Son, the well known contractors and builders, have just completed a pretty cottage or W.H. Armstrong. The building is located on East Commercial street, between the residences of E.C. Jones and F. Drown, on the south side of the railroad. It is 44 feet long and 28 feet wide and divided into six commodious rooms. A 12-foot bay-window off the dining room adds much to the beauty and comfort of that part of the house. Mr. Armstrong has a nice home, and the building is quite an addition to the Missouri Flat section of Elko. Many improvements have been made there during the past few years and many more will be made this year. It is a desirable location for residences.

There is a great deal of inquiry in the East about Gold Creek. In every city visited by the editor of this paper the first question asked was in regard to the new gold camp. There will be a big rush into Elko county as soon as spring opens.

J.R. Hardman has been in town most of the week looking after the transfer of his stock and furniture from Carlin to Gold Creek. He expects to be ready for business in Gold Creek the 1st of April. Carlin loses a good citizen while Gold Creek gains one.

A most undesirable class of tramps are continually coming into Elko, drawn here by the Gold Creek excitement.

100 YEARS AGO

March 20, 1922: John Carter and son have the honor of being the first to drive a car through from the South Fork valley to town. They made the trip yesterday in a little over three hours and declare they had but little trouble outside of the deep snow drifts. With the road broken the snow should go rapidly and if the weather continues warm the roads should be in good condition in the course of a few weeks.

March 26, 1922: Attorney Carville, who served Elko county in the capacity of district attorney for four years, now knows how it feels to be behind the bars and how the scenery looks from the inside. Monday, he had occasion to consult with a couple of his clients who had been arrested. After being admitted to the jail cell the warden turned the big key in the door and went back to the office to answer a call. The call took him to the court room where he was detained nearly all afternoon, forgetting in the meantime that Ted was in jail. After the attorney had finished his business with the two clients, he went to the door and called to be released. Gaining no response, he again called, then shouted and finally screamed, enlisting the aid of the other prisoners in making a noise. People on the outside heard the racket, but they naturally supposed it was some drunk sobering up, and there was nothing doing until court had adjourned. The jailor declares that Ted was pale around the gills when released.

75 YEARS AGO

March 21, 1947: America gained three new naturalized citizens at a ceremony conducted at the Elko county court house recently. The new citizens are Jean Pierre Etchepare, Jean Amestoy and Serafin Barainca. Judge Milton B. Badt drew the order admitting them to citizenship.

March 26, 1947: Elko will have new airline service beginning April 1, when scheduled operations of Nevada Airways go into effect, according to F. J. Fritz, president of the organization, who is in Elko today. Flights will leave daily from Reno to Fallon, to Austin, Eureka, and Ely making connections with the southbound flight leaving Elko for Ely and on to Las Vegas. The Southbound flight will return to Elko and connect with the departure of the flight from Ely to Reno. With such a route and schedule all people living in these communities have direct connections with all major airlines.

50 YEARS AGO

March 20, 1972: The 1972 state convention of the Future Homemakers of America got under way today in Elko with the opening session being held at the Crystal Theater. Mayor L.L. (Dutch) Stenovich, Robert Zander, Elko County School Superintendent, and Edwin Jensen, principal at Elko High School, welcomed the convention delegates. Vicki Munger of Elko is the current Nevada FHA president and Mrs. Pat Nelson, Elko High School, is the convention coordinator. The convention’s second session will be held this evening in the Elko Junior High School gymnasium. Bill McKinley, president of the Elko Chamber of Commerce and Don Elser, Elko County School District Vocational Education Director, will offer greetings. A youth-adult symposium featuring convention delegates and State Senator Warren Monroe, State Assemblyman Norman Glaser, University of Nevada Regent Mel Steninger, and Dr. Elmer Kuntz, executive vice president at Elko Community College, will follow. The closing session will be held at the Stockmen’s.

March 24, 1972: City crews continued work this week on a section of road to the new golf course, which cuts through the old municipal water system reservoir at the top of the hill near the water storage tank northeast of town. The old reservoir, which has not been in use for several years, was one of two built by W.T. Smith in 1914 and stored water from Kittridge Canyon, then the main source of the city’s water supply. The Elko water works was first owned and operated by a Chinese named Hi Loy. His foreman and partner in the deal, Le Hi, first supplied water to the city by a wooden flume coming down from the canyon. Later they built a ditch from Osino to the China Ranch. The water was used primarily for irrigation. The reservoir at that time was part of the China Ranch and took in an area from 14th and Idaho Streets to the old country road near the Southern Pacific Railroad tracks, a portion of which is now Manzanita Drive. To the north the ranch took in all the area now occupied by the fairgrounds and city park, extending over the reservoir hill. Later the ranch was the site for the first deep well, drilled in 1924.

25 YEARS AGO

March 20, 1997: Grand prize winners of the Elko County Science Fair are Elko High School sophomore Mark Ports, EHS junior Jamie McAdoo, Spring Creek High School Torion Rojas and SCHS junior Calliso Rojas. Ports took first the first-place award for his study on echolocation calls of bats and McAdoo took second place for her study of seed preferences of kangaroo rats. The Rojas brothers, the first grand prize winners from Spring Creek High School, tied for third place. Torion studied different concentrations of iron in four types of agal solutions and Callisto did his project on coniferous carbonation. The four winners will attend the International Science and Engineering Fair in Louisville, KY. in May.

March 22, 1997: Girl Scout Troops 318 and 329 hosted “Thinking Day” last month at Mountain View Elementary School. “Diversity: Learning to Value Our Differences” was the theme of this year’s event. Sue Craig of Ghana, West Africa brought some African items to share with the scouts and two troops from the Elko Indian Colony demonstrated dances and sign language. They wore their colorful costumes and talked about their customs.

March 26, 1997: Springtime in Elko offers diverse recreational opportunities with relatively close proximity. Last weekend, snowmobilers enjoyed one of the last weekends for winter sports in the Ruby Mountains, while boaters at South Fork Reservoir, only a few miles away and thousands of feet lower, were getting an early start on summer sports. The Elko area has been enjoying near record high temperatures for the past week, but the cooler weather yesterday snapped people back to reality. The road up Lamoille Canyon is still snow covered just beyond the Glacial Overlook, due to the abundant snowfall early in the winter. The snowpack ensures a good water supply for reservoirs like South Fork.

