Rewrite: News from past issues

November 6, 1945: Ranchers of Elko county through the farm bureau have requested the high school authorities to open the school dormitories in Elko and Wells. The dormitory was closed to high school students during the depression, in 1932, according to Neil Jones, principal. The resolution passed by the ranchers reads as follows: “Since the closing of the dormitories in Elko and Wells, it has been increasingly difficult for ranchers to give their children the benefits of high school education. Many ranchers have been forced to move to town and be burdened with the expense of running two homes while their children are attending high school. We request provision be made for the reopening of the high school dormitories.” Principal Jones pointed out that the dormitory was not only closed because of the depression but also because the children who were housed in it objected to the restrictions under which they had to live, compared with the privileges enjoyed by students living in private homes throughout the city.