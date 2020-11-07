Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
November 2, 1895: Contractor Miller commenced on the foundation of the high school building yesterday morning. The building will be set in the square on Court street – the square being 120x120 feet in size. The main part of the building is 32 ½ x63 feet; two story; first floor 13 feet high, second 12 ft. The two rooms on each floor will be 30x30 ft., with rolling partitions; the stone foundation is to be 18 inches thick; the brick walls 13 inches, except on the corners where they will be 17 inches. The building will be in full view from the railroad track, and will be quite an ornament to that part of town.
Dropsy of the heart is the complaint with which Mrs. Frank Plunkett is confined to her bed.
100 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1920: Our mail planes will be flying at 150 miles an hour just as soon as “we fully understand this wonderful machine in which we are operating.” The declaration was made by Col. A. Jordan, head of the aerial service for the Pacific division.
Chester L. Woodward came in last evening from the north with his cattle for delivery at the railroad. He says that most of the cattle are now sold and driven out of the north, although a few of the stockmen are holding for a higher market. It takes from six to ten days to drive a bunch of cattle from the extreme northern part of the county to the railroad.
November 3, 1920: George Steninger was an arrival this morning from California and went on to the Spanish ranch in the northern part of the county, where he has accepted the position of book-keeper with the Union Land & Cattle Company.
November 6, 1920: The “Get-to-Gether” meeting of the city council and the officers of the city Saturday night was successful in every sense of the word. Busybodies had carried rumors, which grew in the telling, and in order to get at the bottom and bring about a better and more cordial feeling, Mayor McBride invited all the city officers to meet with them Saturday. It was found that the friction resulted from more oversight than anything else, and with this explained there can be no doubt but a better feeling will exist in the future than the past.
75 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1945: The annual meeting of the Elko County Farm Bureau is being held in Elko today. Election of officers for the county farm bureau was to be held late this afternoon. Other elections, in the various divisions this morning were as follows: Triple A – C.A. Sewell, chairman; Frank Winchell, vice-chairman; Tom Kane, membership-at-large. Alternates Wesley Helth and Eddie Murphy. Livestock department – Tom Kane, chairman; Jim Dahl, vice-chairman and Dale Reynolds, secretary. Home Community Department – Mrs. Leona Griswold, of Clover Valley, chairman; Mrs. Florence Zollitch of Lamoille, vice-chairman and Mrs. Della Phillips of Tuscarora, secretary and treasurer.
November 2, 1945: Announcement is made today that Adolph Lipparelli will be in charge of the retail store of Wagner’s Ice Cream. He has recently returned to Elko after service in the navy. Fred Wagner, owner, will devote his entire time to the wholesale ice cream business of Wagner’s Ice Cream.
November 6, 1945: Ranchers of Elko county through the farm bureau have requested the high school authorities to open the school dormitories in Elko and Wells. The dormitory was closed to high school students during the depression, in 1932, according to Neil Jones, principal. The resolution passed by the ranchers reads as follows: “Since the closing of the dormitories in Elko and Wells, it has been increasingly difficult for ranchers to give their children the benefits of high school education. Many ranchers have been forced to move to town and be burdened with the expense of running two homes while their children are attending high school. We request provision be made for the reopening of the high school dormitories.” Principal Jones pointed out that the dormitory was not only closed because of the depression but also because the children who were housed in it objected to the restrictions under which they had to live, compared with the privileges enjoyed by students living in private homes throughout the city.
50 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1970: Cessna 204A built specifically for the type of air passenger operation run by Intermountain West, made a public relations flight into Elko yesterday. The Cessna has a passenger seating capacity of eight and flies at an average airspeed of 230 miles per hour, making the trip from Elko to Boise in less than an hour. Flight operations between the two cities will begin sometime this week.
November 2, 1970: Tryouts for a proposed Elko Swim Club and team will be held Wednesday at the city swimming pool. Children and teenagers – who have completed basic swimming programs in school or under the Red Cross programs – and who are interested in advanced instruction plus participating in competitive swimming meets are invited to attend the tryouts. Almon Copley, who serves as the temporary chairman for the organizing committee, said that attendance at a meeting held last month had shown the interest in such a program. The city has agreed to make the pool available for regular workouts and meets, Copley noted and Phil Gielow had agreed to head a volunteer coaching staff.
November 3, 1970: Mode O’Day, one of the world’s largest producers of women’s apparel, is coming to Elko on Thursday with the opening of a store at the Elko Shopping Plaza. The newest of the Mode O’Day group of 800 franchised shops throughout the country will be owned by Mrs. Lapriel Carone.
25 YEARS AGO
November 1, 1995: A huge crowd turned out for this morning’s ribbon cutting to officially open Elko’s Wal-Mart store. Manager Steve Lowe and District Manager Karl Kruse took time to thank employees for all of their hard work in getting the store open. Lowe promised customers the store would always be clean and shelves stocked. He also promised low prices and open check-outs. Elko’s Wal-Mart has 256 employees, or “associates” as Wal-Mart refers to them.
November 3, 1995: A bull on the run sent Elko police officers on a chase this morning for more than an hour until the animal was penned up at a concrete company’s yard. Police said the bull escaped from a cattle truck, which was parked in the area of Al Park Petroleum. Officers said the bull was chased through several northside neighborhoods but avoided police pursuit. Sherry Sharp of Sharp Concrete Company reported the bull wandered into the gravel yard and she had closed the gate and the animal was trapped.
