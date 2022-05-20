Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

May 15,1897: The Elko Indians are preparing for a fandango in two weeks. Capt. Charley has sent out a large number of invitations and expects Indians from all over the State. A big Bannock chief is expected from Fort Hall, Idaho, to take part in the sport.

Elko is now without a public hall. Here is a chance for some one to make a paying investment. The work of changing Freeman Hall into a lodging house was commenced last Monday. There will be eight large rooms on the main floor, while the former dressing rooms will be turned into sleeping apartments for the help.

Wm. Hunter had a three-year-old Hereford bull in town Saturday that tipped the scales at 1975 pounds. The animal is one of the finest in Eastern Nevada. It was raised by Mr. Hunter.

100 YEARS AGO

May 15, 1922: The commencement exercises of the Carlin Grammar school class of 1922 were held last Friday evening in the Carlin town hall before a large audience of relatives and friends. A most pleasing program had been arranged with the pupils of the lower grades furnishing much of the evening’s entertainment. E.E. Franklin, deputy superintendent of public instruction, made the presentation of the three diplomas to those who had successfully completed the eighth grace course. Each of the graduating class members took a prominent part in the exercises. Melba Berning gave the class prophecy. Louise Fader used as her subject “Life in Carlin”, and Cecil Jones spoke on “My Last Year in the Grammar Grades.”

May 17, 1922: Jack Creek: Sunday reminded one of reception day at the new Spanish Ranch store. The roads again are free from their burden of snow and this together with an ideal day seemed to put the old time spirit of “go” into the people. Trucks, autos, horses and a crowd of men, women and children gave one the impression that the little country store on the cross roads might prove to be even more popular than the one in days gone by.

May 19, 1922: The Elko High School Seniors have the honor of winning the doubles in the tennis tournament and will be presented with a banner for their efforts. Friday ended the spring tennis tournament in which fifteen girls took part. By Friday, all the girls were eliminated except Alberta Smiley and Pauline Johnston. In the final contest between these two, Pauline came out winner. Saturday forenoon, a number of boys and girls, chaperoned by Miss Yundt and Miss Roosa, went for a swim at the springs. Each one took his lunch, and a picnic took place on the hillside.

75 YEARS AGO

May 15, 1947: At a joint meeting of Sigma and Theta chapters of Beta Sigma Phi held recently the Ritual of Jewels ceremony for eleven members and officers for the ensuing year were installed. Miss Norma Jean Kenny, president of Sigma chapter installed the officers. Sigma chapter’s new president is Mrs. Cotton. Other officers are Betty Lou Echegon, vice president; Mrs. Wolverton, treasurer; Mrs. Wunderlich, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Raymond Garteiz, recording secretary. Mrs. Jess Goicoechea will preside over Theta chapter. She will be assisted by Josephine Cosgrove, vice president; Mary Comish, treasurer; Mrs. Martinez, corresponding secretary and Mrs. Johnson, recording secretary.

May 19, 1947: Miss Flo Reed and Miss Vera Boitano have accepted posts in the Elko grammar school system to serve during next year’s term, C.M. Luce, grammar school superintendent announced today. Miss Reed formerly taught in Wells and has been acting as principal of the Wells grammar school for some time. She recently resigned the position to take up her duties in Elko. Miss Boitano is also of Elko and has taught for the past five years in the Lovelock school system.

May 21, 1947: A score of problems were discussed by members of the city planning board last night, with the swimming pool coming in for a large share of the discussion. The principal point involved in the discussion of the swimming pool was its location. Should the present pool, fed by water from the hot hole, be retained and improved, or should steps be made to have a new swimming pool established in the park area. While there was a sharp difference of opinion it seemed evident that present financial conditions dictated improvements to the present pool, rather than the establishment of a new one. No final agreement was reached on this point. The construction of a new pool at the city park also entails the use of water from the city’s supply, which is another problem which must be given careful consideration. However, the present pool was not given approval by the Red Cross instructor here during the 1946 classes, it was reported.

50 YEARS AGO

May 15, 1972: E.C. Murphy, president of the local chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons, announced today a multi-purpose senior citizen center at the Elko Community College is now open two afternoons each week. Murphy said Kate Sr. Clair is serving as acting director of the center which will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday.

May 18, 1972: Jim Gregory, Elko real estate broker and building contractor, today announced plans for the construction of a 48-unit apartment complex at the intersection of Fifth and Willow Streets. Gregory said work is expected to start within the next three weeks. He explained the development will occupy about five acres of land on the northwest corner. The 48-apartment project will include 12 four plex buildings.

May 20, 1972: The Elko Community Orchestra’s annual spring concert will be held Monday at the Presbyterian Church. The orchestra is under the direction of Larry Hoffman. The orchestra members are: Violins – Lajla Lyon, concert mistress; Ann Nisbet, Claire Morrow, Cindy Jardine, Kathryn Vine, Sister Mary Magdalene, Frank Ryan and Joyce Williams; Cellos – Kathyrn Stahl, Marjorie Walther and Jean Manley; String and bass – Robin Morrow; Flutes – Nancy Read, Karen Wilson and Terry Clark; Oboe – Angela Rush; Clarinets – Bettie Guisti, Sidney Hardie, Bill Nisbet, Darlene Backus and Ron Williams; Trumpets – Wayne Skeem and Arlen Rounds; Saxophone – Paul Wiggins; Trombone – Phyllis Sawyer; Drums – Julie Brown and Kyle Woodward; Piano – Laurena Moren. Guest performers will be Dr. Ronald Williams, professor of music at the University of Nevada, Reno and his wife, Joyce, who will perform several solos.

25 YEARS AGO

May 16, 1997: Elko Glass captured the Elko Women’s Basketball League title, going through the regular season and post-season without a loss. Elko Glass, 10-0 in the regular season and 4-0 in the tournament, defeated Eklund, 61-26 in the championship game. Team MVPs and sportsmanship awards were given last night after the final game while Elko Glass and Eklund were given team trophies for its first and second-place finishes. Members of the champion team are Krista Kump, Becky Williams, Amy Dunning, Kaaren Weeter, Lauren Pepin, Paulette Young, Alice Digenan Stephanie Snapp and Shay Vivian.

May 17, 1997: As a member of 1997’s Nevada Girls’ All Star basketball team, Susan Tomera, 18, of Pine Valley will head for Melbourne, Australia on or about June 27. She is among 21 outstanding high school seniors chosen by International Sports Specialists Inc. who will compete (using boys’ rules) against Australian basketball teams. Susan said she was chosen because she was able to maintain a high grade point average and still participate heavily in sports and other activities. She also participated in high school rodeo, 4-H, and regularly competes at Elko County Fair and Livestock Show, the Eureka Fair, Reno Championship Cow Horse events and Battle Mountain Horse Shows.

