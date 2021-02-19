Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 17, 1896: The Knights of Pythias anniversary dance will take place at Pythian Hall next Tuesday evening, instead of Wednesday evening. The change is made on account of Lent beginning on Wednesday.
A post office has been established at Beaver, Elko county, with John Burns as postmaster.
J.C. Taylor, the sheepman, who has returned from San Francisco, tells the Reno Gazette that the mutton market will touch eight cents soon.
100 YEARS AGO February 14, 1921: The home of Mr. and Mrs. F.S. Gedney was the scene of a very pretty wedding last Saturday evening, when Miss Ruth Gedney became the bride of Dr. H. M. Gallagher, Rev. Father Connery officiating. The guests were confined to the immediate families and a very few close friends. The house was very prettily decorated in pink and green, the ceremony taking place in the parlor. The bride was dressed in a brown velvet afternoon gown and carried a bouquet of orchids and lilies of the valley, while the bridesmaid, Miss Margaret Hesson, wore a blue taffeta afternoon gown. Jack Robbins was best man. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.S. Gedney, and was born and raised in Elko, and is one of the popular young ladies of Elko’s social circle. The groom has been a resident of Elko since the war, being the junior partner in the dental firm of Mentz & Gallagher, and has won a large circle of friends.
February 18, 1921: Report from Ruby Valley yesterday morning said that the worst blizzard of the season was sweeping over the valley. Ruby is noted for its windstorms, and in certain parts of the valley at this time of year, everything movable must be chained or tied down or it will be blown away. The wind gets a sweep of nearly a hundred miles down the valley and attains a velocity of unbelievable speed. When snow is driven by one of these winds, everything alive must seek shelter.
75 YEARS AGO February 15, 1946: The Elko Lions club entertained their ladies and guests at a Valentine’s Day party at the Stockmen’s hotel last night. The ladies were welcomed by Past District Governor Frank E. Walters and Wallace White was the toastmaster for the evening. Three pairs of nylon stockings were given to the lucky ladies as door prizes with Miss Shirley Hansen, Mrs. Taylor H. Wines and Mrs. Lloyd Hessel the winners. Entertainment consisted of selections by the Elko Hoosier Hotshots, tap dancing by a group of high school girls, piano selections by Paul Gartiez and a musical duet by Miss Hansen and Miss Jeanene Hogge.
February 20, 1946: Boy Scouts of Carlin and Elko are still talking about the tine time they had on their weekend ski hike to the scout camp in Lamoille canyon. They were led on the trek by Frank Unamuno and Gene Peterson. The weather was ideal and the skiers were out until 10 o’clock Saturday night, skiing under the light of the moon. One boy, Henry Samper, received a severe injury to his ankle and had to be tobogganed out. Present on the hike, besides the leaders, were Roland Banks, Jerry Burner, Leon Hay, Jack Huntsman, Doug Glenn, John Wright, Ronnie Wiggins, Milton Badt, Jack Carter, Nelson Prentiss, Lee McCuistion, Bill Wright, George Ogilvie, Leslie Jones, Ray Scott, Dick Williams, Henry Samper, Don Peterson, Richard Quinn, John Clawson, Melvin Steninger, Gerald Stearns, Donald Green and Raymond Pease from Elko and Max Williams, Raymond Troupe and Don King from Carlin.
50 YEARS AGO February 18, 1971: Area West and Nevada Dinner House took wins last night in the Elko City Basketball League play. Area West dumped Blohm’s Jewelry and Nevada Dinner House tripped the Jaycees. Harold Ridgway led Area West scoring with 23 points, Sonny Medina had 18, Greg Wenner, 15 and Wayne Testolin, 11. For Blohm’s. Jerry Brown had 19, Dave Cothrun, 14, and Frank Pacini, 10. Jim Spelgatti paced the Dinner House attack with 28 points. John Condon added 15, Ted Burner, 14, Jim Carroll, 12 and John Freeman, 10. For the Jaycees, Norm Hines was high with 26 points and Shane Stahl had 19.
February 19, 1971: Jay Kump, of Elko, was recently honored by the Western Pacific Railroad by being named as the annual PEP Award winner for the company for 1970. He has been employed by the Western Pacific for nearly 30 years, having joined the company in June, 1941. He is an electrician and electrician inspector in Elko for the railroad. Kump is a member of the city planning commission and was instrumental in organizing and keeping alive the Babe Ruth Baseball program in Elko. He is currently serving as Nevada State Director of Babe Ruth Baseball. He has been very active in Boy Scouts and holds a 25-year Boy Scout award for leadership and a Silver Pine Cone among his scouting honors.
25 YEARS AGO February 14, 1996: Barrick Goldstrike Mines, Inc. last night presented an $82,000 check to the Elko County School District to help pay for the construction of an eight-lane, all-weather track. The track will be built at Elko High School but will be available for use by all district schools as well as the community.
February 15, 1996: Trophy hunter V.H. “Jack” Wanamaker is donating his wildlife collection to Northeastern Nevada Museum in Elko. The collection of more than 200 trophies is being donated to Elko and is scheduled to be housed in a brand new wing at the museum. Museum Director Lisa Seymour said the new three-level wing will be built on the east end of the museum and will include a lower floor for storage, a main floor exhibit area that will house the Wanamaker exhibit and a second floor art gallery.
February 19, 1996: The dictionary defines “dominate” as having foremost place in, to rule or control by superior power or influence. Another other word also describes Spring Creek High School’s wrestling team. Champions. From 16th place to sixth place to first. In Spring Creek’s entire three-year history, the wrestling program has only improved. The Spartan mat men took the school’s first-ever boys’ state title on Saturday, dominating the AA state tourney by scoring a total of 150 points, outscoring the defending state champ White Pine Bobcats. Three wrestlers took state titles. At 125 pounds, Erin Hall fought his way through the brackets to win his title. At 189 lbs., senior John Reed also achieved first place honors. The capper for the Spartans’ evening was the heavyweight bout in which SCHS senior Ray James added to his team-high pin total by sticking Tyrone Ford of Independence with one second remaining in the first period.