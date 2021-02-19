Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

100 YEARS AGO February 14, 1921: The home of Mr. and Mrs. F.S. Gedney was the scene of a very pretty wedding last Saturday evening, when Miss Ruth Gedney became the bride of Dr. H. M. Gallagher, Rev. Father Connery officiating. The guests were confined to the immediate families and a very few close friends. The house was very prettily decorated in pink and green, the ceremony taking place in the parlor. The bride was dressed in a brown velvet afternoon gown and carried a bouquet of orchids and lilies of the valley, while the bridesmaid, Miss Margaret Hesson, wore a blue taffeta afternoon gown. Jack Robbins was best man. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.S. Gedney, and was born and raised in Elko, and is one of the popular young ladies of Elko’s social circle. The groom has been a resident of Elko since the war, being the junior partner in the dental firm of Mentz & Gallagher, and has won a large circle of friends.