Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
July 25, 1896: J.A. McBride returned from his California trip the first of the week and is now located at his new place of business – the lumber yard. McBride is putting in a telephone at the lumber yard, with connections down town. This will be very convenient for patrons this winter.
There are so many Orphans in town now that a meeting of the club will be held at Orphan Wright’s house to-morrow night. President Hibbets requests all Orphans to wear their best clothes as the meeting parlors have just been newly furnished. Wear slippers, if you have them, so as not to soil the carpets.
100 YEARS AGO
July 27, 1921: N.W. Parker, Buick agent, has delivered a seven passenger touring car to the Union Land & Stock company, the car to be used at the Spanish ranch.
July 29, 1921: More than usual interest is being shown in the coming baseball game with Carlin. The local boys all believe that this will be the strongest team they have met this season and from rumors reaching us from the little town we believe they are recruiting a strong team. Betting on the game has already commenced with no odds. This would seem to indicate that the chances are good for Carlin.
75 YEARS AGO
July 29, 1946: Lost in the Ruby Mountains for 19 hours, frightened by coyotes and rattle snakes, scratched and hungry, with his pants torn to shreds and his boots almost worn through was the terrifying experience Sonny Cornejo of Elko suffered over the weekend. He is back with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernado Cornejo, safe and only a little worse for wear. Sonny, 14, Reyes Rios and Martin Hachquet left before daybreak Saturday morning to go to Favre Lake in the Ruby Mountains on a fishing trip. They became separated at 10 o’clock in the morning on their return trip from the lake. Sonny lost his way and from then on he was in trouble. After seeing coyotes and hearing rattle snakes, he made his way to the H.B. Bolton ranch above Lee. When Sonny’s pals arrived back in Elko, they reported that he was missing and Sheriff Smith started to organize a search party. Rios went back into the mountains Saturday night and searched all night for his lost friend. He came out at Bolton’s on Sunday and delightedly heard Sonny was safe. Sonny was still nursing his sore feet yesterday and his relieved parents were happily reviewing with him his panicky experience.
July 30, 1946: The Western Sportsman store is now completed after extensive building and remodeling. It will carry a complete line of sporting goods to meet the needs of every sportsman, Ralph Druehl, owner of the new store, said today. The new store will have a jewelry department for the convenience of its customers. Druehl is well known throughout Elko County as an authority on firearms.
50 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1971: Clara Manning, 19, of Owyhee was selected as Miss Indian Nevada during the past weekend at Fallon. Miss Manning was chosen for the title over three other contestants at the All-Indian Stampede and Pioneer Days in Fallon.
July 31, 1971: Our Store received the Women’s Softball League championship trophy this week after finishing up the season with a 15-0 record. The Carlin Merchants were awarded the second place trophy. Members of the winning team are Barbara Gardner, Lavina Temoke, Betty Aranguena, Wendy Ispisua, Pat Jardine, Karen DeFevre, Gail Carlson, Clara Hadlock, Jean Woods, Wanda Jayo and Charlotte Hawkins. Val Van Leeuwen was the captain and Bob Van Leeuwen was the coach for the winning team.
25 YEARS AGO
July 26, 1996: Regional assistant golf professionals – including Elko’s Mike Parish, Steve Wallock, Danielle Boggis and Matt Echeverria – are scheduled to compete in the 1996 PGA Rocky Mountain Section Assistants Championship. Elko’s Ruby View Golf Course will be the site of this year’s Aug. 6-7 event. “There will be a lot of good players, a lot of up and coming players from the Rocky Mountain section,” Parish said.
July 27, 1996: The Mountain City Homemakers recently gathered for a banquet and quilt giveaway at the Mountain City Steakhouse. Sixteen members celebrated the completion of their handmade single wedding ring quilt by enjoying an evening of fine food and a drawing for the quilt. Each member sewed a block for the quilt and assisted Karan Mori, the quilt chairman, with assembling the quilt. Anna Tremewan was the lucky winter of the quilt drawing. The Mountain City Homemakers, a community service organization and women’s club founded 22 years ago, performs a number of community service projects, including food drives, community holiday gatherings, holiday gift baskets and historical building restoration. Gathering for the celebration were: Lou Basanez, Katrina Leavitt, Amy Reagan, Margie Vipham, Jan Connelly, Victoria Hernandez, Anna Tremewan, Rosella Chambers, Lori Donnelson, Penny Manville, Melissa Fletcher, Marcia Bieroth, Lynn Atchley, Kara Warder, Cindy Klebenow and Karan Mori.