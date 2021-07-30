Rewrite: News from past issues

July 29, 1946: Lost in the Ruby Mountains for 19 hours, frightened by coyotes and rattle snakes, scratched and hungry, with his pants torn to shreds and his boots almost worn through was the terrifying experience Sonny Cornejo of Elko suffered over the weekend. He is back with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Bernado Cornejo, safe and only a little worse for wear. Sonny, 14, Reyes Rios and Martin Hachquet left before daybreak Saturday morning to go to Favre Lake in the Ruby Mountains on a fishing trip. They became separated at 10 o’clock in the morning on their return trip from the lake. Sonny lost his way and from then on he was in trouble. After seeing coyotes and hearing rattle snakes, he made his way to the H.B. Bolton ranch above Lee. When Sonny’s pals arrived back in Elko, they reported that he was missing and Sheriff Smith started to organize a search party. Rios went back into the mountains Saturday night and searched all night for his lost friend. He came out at Bolton’s on Sunday and delightedly heard Sonny was safe. Sonny was still nursing his sore feet yesterday and his relieved parents were happily reviewing with him his panicky experience.