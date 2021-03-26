Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1896: Victor Burner is wearing a silver medal which he received from Washington as a reward for inventing the Victor gate.
Mrs. Della McClellan went up to Tecoma yesterday morning to witness the closing exercises of her sister’s – Miss Ruth Triplett – school. They both returned to Elko last night.
Uncle Jack Abel is in receipt of some fine specimens of ore from his company’s mine at Island Mountain. Burkhart and Lang are working steadily on the claim and have about three hundred tons of ore out. The mine is looking better than ever and the owners have bright prospects for a nice little fortune.
100 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1921: Quite a number were out yesterday to participate in the blue rock shoot over the traps west of town. Considerable interest is being taken in the organization of a gun club, and any person desiring to join should see Jack Robbins.
March 23, 1921: Did you hear the tremor that shook up the entire part of the state last Thursday night? A number of people in town were awakened by the shock, and from all reports it must have been stronger in the Ruby mountains than elsewhere, as dishes were thrown from the shelves and everything jangled musically for a few seconds. It is reported that the shock started many snowslides down the Ruby mountains, and people living near the foot of the mountains could hear the terrific crashing noise of snow slides for many minutes after the tremors subsided.
75 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1946: Extending the youth recreational program begun several months ago in Russell hall of the Presbyterian church, announcement is made today of the opening Friday afternoon of a roller skating rink at Knights of Pythias hall. Clean recreation for Elko youth has been greatly advanced under the leadership of the Rev. James W. Baird, who arranged for the original youth center at the church. It is only through the cooperation of Frank Batchelder, one of the trustees of the K. of P. building that the lager site was finally secured. Only fibre-wheeled skates are to be permitted on the newly oiled floor. One hundred pairs are available now for rental.
March 25, 1946: Good ship “Schooner Club” weighed anchor Monday evening, March 18, at the Presbyterian church. Election of officers featured the maiden voyage of the craft, the crew being composed of young married couples of the church. Mr. and Mrs. Perry Knowles were elected “Skippers”, while Mr. and Mrs. R.P. Warren were elected “First Mates,” in charge of program. Second mates in charge of “ship’s log”, the club publication, are Mr. And Mrs. Albert Williams. Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sutherland were chosen as “quartermasters” to perform secretarial duties, while Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Upwall were elected “pursers”. “Stewards” are Dr. and Mrs. Paul J. Del Guidice and “Lookouts” are Mr. and Mrs. Murray Waid. Other crew members present on the maiden voyage were: Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Bellinger, Mr. and Mrs. Fay Detweiler, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Menke, Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Stanaland, and Mr. and Mrs. Orr Johns.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1971: Nevada Fish and Game Department officials today reported cattle dipping operations being conducted in the Lee area under orders of the federal and state departments of agriculture have resulted in what is termed “a trout kill of major proportions” in the South Fork of the Humboldt River. Pat Coffin, regional fisheries assistant stationed in Elko, said the fish are being killed by taxaphene, an extremely toxic pesticide being used in a dipping operation ordered to cope with an outbreak of scabies among Elko County cattle. Coffin note that use of taxaphene has been prohibited by the U.S. Department of the Interior, but still approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Len Hoskins, district supervisor for the fish and game department, said experience in other areas has indicated taxaphene is so lethal to fish that a cow freshly dipped in the chemical can cause death to fish for a mile downstream by simply wading across the creek.
March 25, 1971: Chet Franklin, an All State football player during his days at Elko High School, has been named special teams coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Franklin has been offensive coordinator for the University of Colorado for the past seven years. He graduated from Elko High School in 1953 and later played three years at the University of Utah.
March 26, 1971: Merle & Carmen Guldager have announced the sale of their dress shop, Carmie’s to Rena Williams, of Elko. The Guldagers, lifelong residents of Elko, bought the dress shop approximately four years ago. Mrs. Williams has lived in Elko for the past 25 years and is presently working as a bookkeeper at Hesson’s Pro Hardware. Mrs. Williams said that the only thing she plans to change about the shop is the name to Rena’s.
25 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1996: Elko County now has a 36-foot long mobile health clinic that can travel to the most remote corner of the county. Elko County Health Nurse Margaret Kendall said the truck will be stored in Wells and will service West Wendover, Jackpot and other outlying Elko County communities. “We’ve set up our health clinic in a bar in Wildhorse, in the courthouse in Mountain City, and in city hall in Carlin.” Kendall said. “This is going to be a big improvement in service.”
March 25, 1996: Elizabeth Brady and Lori Gilbert were honored as “Remarkable Women” Friday at the seventh annual banquet at the Celebrate You Women’s Conference in Elko. Convention center Executive Director Phyllis Peterson said the Elko community has many remarkable women, and the 16 nominees only “scratch the surface” of the dynamic women who live here. Gilbert, news director of radio station KELK works tirelessly to provide responsible, critical information about the area. Brady was nominated by her daughter, Lois Whitney, one of Brady’s eight children. Whitney said her mother founded a business, is a wonderful cook, craft person, artist and an active participant in promoting a senior citizen group.
March 26, 1996: Wrestling coaches around Nevada have for the second year in a row recognized Spring Creek’s Scott Barrett as “Coach of the Year” in the Nevada AA League. Barrett was awarded the same honor last year by his peers. Barrett guided Spring Creek’s grapplers to the school’s first-ever state wrestling championship. He had coached at Elko High School for eight years before moving to SCHS when the school opened three years ago.