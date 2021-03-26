Rewrite: News from past issues

March 23, 1971: Nevada Fish and Game Department officials today reported cattle dipping operations being conducted in the Lee area under orders of the federal and state departments of agriculture have resulted in what is termed “a trout kill of major proportions” in the South Fork of the Humboldt River. Pat Coffin, regional fisheries assistant stationed in Elko, said the fish are being killed by taxaphene, an extremely toxic pesticide being used in a dipping operation ordered to cope with an outbreak of scabies among Elko County cattle. Coffin note that use of taxaphene has been prohibited by the U.S. Department of the Interior, but still approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Len Hoskins, district supervisor for the fish and game department, said experience in other areas has indicated taxaphene is so lethal to fish that a cow freshly dipped in the chemical can cause death to fish for a mile downstream by simply wading across the creek.