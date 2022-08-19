Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

August 14, 1897: The game of baseball between Battle Mountain and Elko clubs last Sunday was one of the most exciting ever witnessed in Elko. Although the score was a large one – 19 to 15 – the game was interesting from beginning to end, and between $500 and $600 changed hands in the result, which was in favor of Battle Mountain. After the game, the Battle Mountain club sent a challenge to the Tuscarora nine for a game to be played on the Elko grounds. If they come together if will be a hot contest, as both nines play good ball.

Prof. A.E. Kaye, the new principal of the high school, arrived from Eureka Monday night to take up his permanent residence here. He is a very pleasant gentleman and makes friends readily.

The Depot Hotel piano is up for raffle. Here is a how to win a good piano for a trifle. There are 140 chances to be sold on the numbered-ball principle. That is, there will be 140 balls – numbered from 1 to 140 – put in a box and you draw one out, paying one cent for each number on the ball; if it is number 1, you pay one cent, if number 40, you pay 40 cents for your chance; and so on up to 140 cents. Try your luck.

100 YEARS AGO

August 14, 1922: Tomorrow is the last day of the open season for sage hen hunting, as the season this year is open for fifteen days only. Bill Dawe and Bill Carley of the local barber shop took advantage of the last opportunity to bag the wary sage hen before the close of the season. Both report good hunting and claim they got the limit.

August 16, 1922: In anticipation of a material increase in the enrollment at the grammar school this year, two new rooms are being finished and equipped in the basement of the building. One of the rooms will be equipped with chairs and tables which can be moved to allow the entire floor space to be used for games, etc. and to take care of the overflow from the second and third grades. The other room will house the library. An entirely new feature of the grammar school will be the opportunity room. This innovation in Elko’s school system will provide for a long felt want. When pupils for any reason find themselves behind the rest of the class, due to absences, sickness, late entrance, or just natural backwardness, they will be assigned to the opportunity room where every effort will be made to enable them to catch up with their class.

August 18,1922: Lamoille can once again boast of two stores. Each offers fair and courteous treatment to the patrons. Lamoille can also boast (if that is the proper word) of plenty of moonshine from the appearance of some inhabitants on various occasions. Whether home brew or imported goods it seems to affect the users alike. It is time we were cleaning house here and find out which of our mountain streams yields the sparkling cup, the one that inebriates.

75 YEARS AGO

August 15, 1947: The Stockmen’s hotel drug store and beauty shop will be opened to the public tomorrow, rounding-out what the hotel feels will be a complete hotel unit for the general convenience of the public. Hugh Cotton will be the manager of the drug store, which is fully equipped, including a fountain, while Mrs. Marjie Carroll is the manager of the beauty salon in the basement of the building. Miss Anita Marisquerena of Elko will be manager of the drug store fountain. Entrance to the beauty salon may be made through the drug store from the Commercial Street entrance or through a door opening onto Third Street. Mrs. Polly Fitzgerald, who conducts her own shop in Carlin, will assist Mrs. Carroll on the salon staff as will Mrs. Helen Reed, former owner of the Flint Beauty Shop. Serving in the capacity of receptionist will be Mrs. Marie McAdam. Completion of the final units of the hotel completes a program started by the owners, R.C. (Red) Ellis and A.C. Bingham more than two years ago. The two men acquired the hotel when it was known at the Mayer hotel.

August 16, 1947: St. Joseph’s Catholic church was the scene of a lovely wedding Thursday morning when Miss Elaine Sabala of Elko became the brief of Robert Zander, also a resident of this city. Father Bernard McDonough officiated at the ceremony and Miss Lorraine Paoletti provided appropriate music. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Antonio Sabala of Elko. The bride chose a grey suit for her wedding and carried a bouquet of red roses. Miss Marguerite Sabala, sister of the bride, was her only attendant with Allen Thorpe serving as best man. The newly-weds were honored at a luncheon in the Brand Room of the Commercial Hotel immediately after the ceremony, leaving later for a honeymoon in Chicago, the former home of the bridegroom. Mrs. Zander has been employed here as grammar school nurse, while Mr. Zander is the music instructor.

August 18, 1947: A bevy of possible queens anyone of which would be a credit to the Elko County Fair were introduced at the annual banquet of the Elko Jaycees Saturday night. The queen contestants were introduced as follows: Alta Rickenbach, sponsored by the Elko Chamber of Commerce, and introduced by Lloyd Hessel; Dolores Quilici, Lions, Wallace White; Colleen O’Carroll, Elks, Harold Mahan; Marilyn Massie, Rotary, Neil Jones; Ida Bess Sanderson, Exchange Club, Jack Martin; Laverne Crosson, Elko Riding Club, Mrs. Leah Sexton; Donna Batt, Carlin Exchange Club, Bob Goodnight; Betty Detweiler, American Legion, George Plunkett. Competition is keener for the honor of being queen of the fair this year than at any fair in the past. The queen will be selected by Governor Richardson of Idaho and Governor Maw of Utah and Spike Jones, who will be here with his orchestra at the Commercial Lounge during the fair.

50 YEARS AGO

August 15, 1972: Production at the Gallagher Fish Hatchery in Ruby Valley increased to 214,000 pounds of rainbow, brown, brook and cutthroat trout and kokanee salmon, according to Len Hoskins, regional supervisor in Elko of the Nevada Fish and Game Department. Hoskins said the production of 107 tons of fish at the Gallagher facility during1971-72 represents an increase of some 20,000 pounds more than the previous year to the highest level since the state hatchery was expanded in the mid-1960s. Most of the fish from the Gallagher hatchery were taken to Washoe County and more than half of Washoe’s allotment went into the Truckee River. Pat Coffin, fisheries technician stationed in Elko, said Elko County received 56,661 pounds of the Gallagher production during the past year. Coffin cited an example of 52,000 fingerling kokanee salmon that were planted above Bull Run Reservoir and in Wildhorse Reservoir.

August 20, 1972: Dick Combs of Elko this week was named as manager of the big equestrian center which is now under construction on the Spring Creek development southeast of Elko and slated for completion by the end of October. Bill Miller, who is project manager of the Spring Creek Corporation in Elko noted Combs will continue as fair manager for the Elko County Fair and Livestock Show, a position he has held for several years on a part-time basis. Miller also reported work is progressing rapidly on the equestrian center, which is located near the Six Bar Ranch headquarters in Pleasant Valley, and which will provide an indoor arena large enough to accommodate “any type of horse event.”

25 YEARS AGO

August 19, 1997: After 20 years teaching English, Elko High School’s Bob McGinty adds something new to his resume his fall as he coaches the Indians’ cross country running team. “I like his,” McGinty said of coaching cross country, pointing out two advantages over most coaching jobs. “A. You don’t make any cuts, and B. you don’t decide who starts, the times decide who starts.” McGinty replaces three-year coach Leon Reyes, who is having knee surgery this fall. McGinty inherits a young team, but one which has several runners back from last year’s strong showing. The Tribe returns a solid group of runners including junior Eloy Avila and sophomore Joel Wynne. Another bright spot has been freshman Josh Randall.

August 20, 1997: Great Basin College Foundation will present its Fifth Annual Jazz Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday on the Great Basin College lawn. Proceeds from the fundraiser will help buy sports equipment for the college’s new Fitness Center due to open this fall. This year’s concert will feature the Tom Delaney Jazz Band from Reno accompanied by local soprano Lynn Rubel performing “jazz through the decades.” Food and beverages will be available for sale including Cajun cuisine prepared by Chef Sam D’Orazio.