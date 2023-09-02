125 YEARS AGO

August 27, 1898: Work on the South Fork flour mill is progressing finely and Mr. Williams expects to be ready for business in about three weeks. The starting up of this mill will be of immense benefit to the farmers of the valleys south of Elko.

William Conlen, an old Tuscaroran, but for the past three years a resident of Alton, Illinois, returned to Elko Wednesday night on his way to his old stamping ground. He couldn’t find contentment in the East, and comes back to Nevada for good. There is no place like the Sagebrush state for a man who has spent 20 years of his life in it. He will be contented nowhere else.

A good many residents of Elko are just now looking up windmill catalogues, and it’s quite likely that a number of the economical water-lifters will be erected in town next spring.

100 YEARS AGO

August 27, 1923: The first field inspection of Elko county’s potatoes in Starr, Lamoille, Lee and Pleasant Valleys was completed Saturday, it was learned this morning and the results prove beyond question the value of proper tillage and culture as directed by the University extension service, according to one of the farm bureau officials who accompanied the inspector. Blaine Jeanney, of Starr Valley, has a magnificent five-acre patch of Netted Gem and Hebron Beauties.

August 29, 1923: “The Sewell Meat & Cold Storage Company,” is the name under which the latest venture of the A. W. Sewell Company of this city, will open business at Lamoille the 15th of September, according to the Sewell Bros., who direct the destinies of the local firm.

August 31, 1923: We desire to ask the indulgence of our readers today for this issue of the paper if it should happen to present an appearance of mediocrity. Editor E. M. Steninger and Associate Editor A. E. Cahlan departed on a sagehen hunt early yesterday morning and journeyed to the southern end of Pine Valley. Hard luck overtook them at this place, where they wrecked the car and as yet have not returned. Today’s issue of the Free Press is put out to our readers by two novices at the game, as we have tried to do our best under the circumstances, we again ask for indulgence.

75 YEARS AGO

August 31, 1948: Mr. Zander and Mr. Tellaisha request that all school musicians and graduates report to the High School Music Building Tuesday evening at 6:45 for the first rehearsal. A combined band will be used for the parade and at the Fair grounds.

Miss Alta Rickenbach was given the honor of being the Queen of the Elko County Fair and Nevada Livestock Show for 1948 at last night’s Pep Rally.

A 1917 vintage Cole-Eight touring car went to Elko by truck this week for entry in the Elko County Fair parade. The elderly high-built vehicle, owned by George T. Toombs, has bad tires and new ones, size 35x4½ are no longer manufactured. Mr. Toombs brought the first automobile to Wells in 1904. That was a single cylinder Rambler.

50 YEARS AGO

August 27, 1973: Deborah Herrera of Elko was named “Miss Pesonality” during the Miss Elko County Contest. She was voted the honor by the other six contestants in the pageant. Ted Blohm, master of ceremonies, presented Miss Herrera an engraved silver platter.

August 28, 1973: Miss Elko county for 1973 is Donna Dalton, 18, daughter of Ruby Dalton of Elko.

August 31, 1973: An estimated 58 4-H’ers will model garments they made as 4-H clothing projects in the annual 4-H Dress Review and Talent Show at Elko Grammar School No. 1 tonight. The fashion show will be judged by Carol Adler and Theresa Portwood and Neva Drown will serve as judges for the knitted and crocheted items. Scott Hooper of Halleck and president of the Elko County 4-H Club will be the master of ceremonies and Donna Wright of Clover Valley will be the commentator of the fashion show.

25 YEARS AGO

August 28, 1998: Gold prices fell even lower today, hitting new 19-year records. The London late price was $273.55, off $4.50; “It’s not good news, but I think it’s just more of the continued doldrums we’re in,” Nevada Mining Association President Russ Fields said yesterday.

August 29, 1998: As four new soccer fields are prepared for seeding, the hard work of volunteers and donations from local businesses and community groups are about to pay off. Newmont Gold Co. employees volunteered their time and expertise this week to install electrical wiring for a sprinkler system to irrigate the fields, located at the Schuckmann Sports Complex on West Springfield Parkway. Construction of the fields began in late 1997 after the Spring Creek association donated seven acres just west of the existing baseball diamonds.

Michael Moi, showing his horse Pasqua, was winner of a $500 scholarship to great Basin College in the Second Annual Youth Scholarship Working Cow Horse Show at Suzie Creek Arabians last week.

Owyhee’s volleyball players proved they could serve, set and spike as the Braves’ varsity won yesterday’s Elko County Classic volleyball tournament at Spring Creek High School. “I’m very pleased with my girls,” said an excited Andrea Astarloa, Owyhee’s coach after the victory.