Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

October 16, 1897: The Garcia-Ouderkirk-Larios hunting party had great sport over on the Diamond A range roping wild horses. Mr. Garcia succeeded in capturing a fine four-year-old stallion on a wager. The boys also have a great story to tell of the bear that came into camp.

The first regular mail under the new contract left Wells for Contact last Tuesday morning. H. A. Agee has been awarded the contract to make two trips to Contact (Salmon) weekly, from October 11,1897 to July 1, 1898, for $839. He has purchased a large covered wagon and will also conduct a first class stage line between these two places.

100 YEARS AGO

October 16, 1922: As a spellbinder, United States senator Key Pittman failed to hold even his fellow candidates at the so-called “Big Democratic rally” at the Bradley theatre last Saturday night, and when he finally completed his lengthy oration which was featured by wandering dissertations on what “I have done” for the dear people of “my state,” the only other person on the platform was the chairman of the evening who couldn’t very well leave as he had to close the meeting.

October 20, 1922: Pete Etchart, who was very prominent in the sheep business in this county prior to his leaving on an extended trip to his native country, Spain, returned yesterday and claims that the United States looks pretty good even though it isn’t his native land.

Sentiment expressed at yesterday’s meeting of the Progressive Business club was decidedly in favor of joining the Lions club, which ranks second to the Rotary club in strength in this country, and in addition is international in scope. …From present indications Elko will be listening to the roar of a Lion’s den of their own in the near future.

75 YEARS AGO

October 18, 1947: Elko county is one of the top-ranking livestock counties in the entire United States. High standing of the Nevada county is indicated in a special report of the U. S. Dept. of Agriculture recently received by the University of Nevada Agricultural extension service.

A fingerprint law may be established by the city of Elko so that the police can have a close check upon persons with criminal records in this community.

October 21, 1947: An explosion rocked Wagner’s Ice Cream parlor this morning, causing extensive damage to the building and blowing out the plate-glass windows in the front of the store. The blast occurred about 8:05 this morning when gas leaking from the plant’s refrigerator, which was being worked on by Adolph Biancani at the time, became ignited and exploded toward the front of the store.

October 23, 1947: A replica of an early day mining town is to be constructed on the western outskirts of the city of Elko during the next five years, according to Robert “Doby Doc” Caudill. He said today that the area will be known as Western Town, Elko, Nevada.

50 YEARS AGO

October 19, 1972: Support for the railroad track relocation project was reaffirmed last night at a public hearing attended by approximately 70 local residents, many from the south side of town. Backing the project was given after some south side residents and members of Project Lifesaver asked that those opposed to the project put their “petty animosities” aside and consider how the relocation of the railroad tracks could benefit the whole community.

October 21, 1972: Elko County received from the Bureau of Land Management, title to a 97 acre parcel of property on the Lamoille Summit which will be developed into a greenbelt park with scenic outlook and limited picnic facilities. The title was presented by Gene Moore, district manager of the BLM to Eyer Boies, chairman of the Elko County Commissioners.

Marion Secrist was name CowBelle of the yar at the group’s fall meeting held October 11 at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. Presenting the award was Ella Mae Bottari of Lamoille. Mrs. Secrist has lived at Lamoille with her husband Dave and their two children Cindy and Greg for 13 years. And recently they purchased the Dinner Station Ranch north of Elko.

25 YEARS AGO

October 16, 1997: When one side of a street is more crowded than the other, the solution is to move the middle of the street over, Elko city councilmen decided Tuesday. As a result of the council’s 5-0 vote3, the center of Main Street between Silver Street near the Elko County Jail east to Second Street is now five feet farther south.

October 17. 1997: The Elko Women’s Bowling Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Members who have competed in more than 20 state tournaments are Louise Aguirre, Joann Kern, Rita Holdren, Leora Bernadot, Ellie Sharp, Mary Goicoechea, Liz Yowell, Clarice Gamboa, Pat Sheehan, Janet McDermott and Ann Jayo.

October 22, 1997: Members of Indian tribes from as far away as Arizona and Wisconsin joined the Sixth Annual Elko/Te-Moak Powwow at the Elko Indian Colony Gym this past weekend. The powwow included a parade Saturday morning down Idaho Street. A variety of dancing styles were performed, including men’s grass dances, women’s jingle dances, traditional and fancy dances.