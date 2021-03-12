Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1896: The stormy weather broke up the fandango and the outside Indians have returned to their homes. This is the second attempt the Indians have made to hold a fandango this year, but both times storms have spoiled the fun.
Died – In Elko, Nevada, February 29th, 1896, Winfred Guy French, a native of Nevada, aged 6 years, 11 months and 12 days. Everybody in Elko knew Guy, and everybody liked him. A child in years, but a man in thought and in action; bright beyond his years, he was a general favorite, and his manly little form and happy face will be greatly missed on our streets. Although spoken to and noticed by every person, almost, he would meet on the street, he was never rude or ill-natured, but on the contrary had a pleasant answer for every question. Guy was taken sick Tuesday with scarlet fever and died Saturday afternoon. Dr. McDowell was called and everything done to save the precious life but bright angels were hovering near to guide him to that home beyond the skies and the pure spirit took its flight.
100 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1921: The roads are drying up fast and autos that have been stored all winter are being brought out. Soon fishing time will be here and Elko will be a deserted village on Sundays. Some of the sportsmen are counting the days until the open season.
March 11, 1921: It is well known that a small section in the Lamoille canyon above the electric power line is infested with rattlesnakes and hundreds have been killed since the water flume has been built. In fact many people refuse to cross this place on account of the liability of meeting a buzzer. And according to Chas. Stevenson it is as dangerous to cross this spot in the night as during daylight, possibly more so. Last summer when the trout fry were being shipped in to be planted in the small streams of this county, several thousand were consigned to the upper Lamoille creek. The boys at the power house offered to take charge and plant the trout, and met the train in Elko and received the fish. The fish arrived here in the evening, which meant that the trout must be planted that night. The boys reached the power plant shortly before midnight and decided to haul the cans up to the top of the flume, 900 feet above the power house, by means of the gasoline engine used by the power company. Then from there on they expected to carry the trout on the flume, three mile further on to the falls and plant them in the reservoir above. As the boys, each with a can on his back, went stumbling along the flume in the darkness, they reached the section infested with rattle snakes. When about half ways across, the leading man was seen to go up in the air with a yell, and lit running down the mountainside. Investigation found a big old rattler was stretched across the flume. The snake was killed and it was found that the whole colony was out for a midnight siesta, and buzzing could be heard in every direction.
75 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1946: A meeting of the county commissioners, city officials and other interested persons was held this morning in the commissioners rooms at the court house to consider the possibility of a police radio set up for Elko County. The meeting was largely attended. Present were County Commissioners W.W. Kane, Geo. Ralph and George Kennedy, City Councilmen Karl Keppler and George Greathouse, City Manager Allen Carter, Mayor David Dotta, Milo Taber, who submitted the report on the proposed system, Sheriff Charles Smith, Constable Lance Clawson, Mayor Jim Griffin of Carlin, H.J. Thurston and William Keegan of Wells, George Aiazzi of Carlin, County Surveyor William Settlemeyer, District Attorney Alex Puccinelli of Elko, Percy Lanouette of Carlin, Virgil Starr of the grazing service and newspaper men, Warren Monroe and Norman Clay. District Attorney Puccinelli sketched the background of the propose system and Mil Taber, radio expert, presented his report. An estimated cost on the complete radio equipment, antenna and car radios was given as $9,926.00 for Elko County and City. Estimated operating costs per year were given as around $12,000. It was estimated that the stations from Wells and Carlin would cost approximately $3,000.00 for each city and the cost to equip a car $380.00
March 12, 1946: Pedro Orbe today confirmed the sale of his ranch consisting of the old Miller and Camino ranches and 21 sections of grazing land formerly Southern Pacific land holdings. The ranch, generally conceded to be one of the finest spreads in Elko County for its size, consists of 20,000 acres. The ranch was bought by Ralph Smith, prominent local rancher. The ranch carries the 6 Bar brand. Frank and Albert Orbe, present operators of the ranch have no definite plans in mind but voiced their intention of remaining in Elko county.
March 13, 1946: The marriage of Miss Elinor Smiraldo and Capt. James M. Furlong, was solemnized Saturday at the Presbyterian Church by the Rev. James William Baird performing the marriage ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Giconie Smiraldo of Elburz and the bridegroom is a resident of Chicago, Ill. Miss Rose Mary Smiraldo was the bridesmaid and George Smiraldo was best man. A wedding supper at the Commercial Hotel honored the newlyweds following the ceremony. The bride attended the Elko High School, later attending Healds Business College in San Francisco.
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1971: Carlin High School used backboard control and an outstanding offensive effort by Calvin Morrison to down McDermitt 60-50 and win the Eastern “A” Zone basketball tournament Saturday in Elko’s Centennial Gymnasium. In the battle for third place, Owyhee used the final quarter scoring of Rich Jones and Lindsey Manning to rally and defeat Austin, 61-53.
March 11, 1971: Baton twirlers for next year’s Elko High School Band of Indians were named this week and include Debbie Hennigan and Jeanna Wright, who will have the main twirling assignments; Lori Jukich, who will be an alternate twirler; and Julie Butler, who has been designated by director Wayne Skeem as understudy for the position of field conductor. The four girls are being trained by Mrs. Sharon Peters, who has instructed in baton twirling for the past three years at Elko High.
March 13, 1971: The future of Elko Community College was given another boost yesterday when the University of Nevada Board of Regents voted to accept a land exchange between the college and the City of Elko. The Proposal for the exchange of college land on the Mountain City Highway for the old golf course property owned by the city was made last year. The Elko Board of Supervisors voted to exchange properties with no stipulations except that the golf course land must be returned if for any reason the college should happen to fold.
25 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1996: Spring Creek High School’s Jack Peavey has been named the Nevada AA League’s “Athletic Director of the Year” by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association. Peavey said he was surprised by the announcement. “I’ve only been an athletic director doe three years, since the school opened. Peavey was important in determining the make up of the new Nevada AAA League, in which Spring Creek begins play next year. SCHS Principal Joe De Braga said one of the reasons the plan developed by Peavey was accepted was because of its basic fairness.
March 12, 1996: Pilot Mike Lattin was forced by yesterday afternoon’s snow storm to land on Interstate 80 just west of Carlin. But he said it wasn’t the first time weather has forced him to land his small plane on the Interstate. But yesterday’s landing was a whole new experience for passenger Rod Hilzer. “We were 15 miles south of Carlin when we got a little rain shower,” Lattin said. “We were following the Humboldt River through the Palisade Canyon when the rain changed to heavy snow. It would have gotten worse. I decided not to take any chances and I had a good spot too land.” The landing was executed safely with no interference to traffic and no injuries were reported.