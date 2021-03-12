Rewrite: News from past issues

March 11, 1921: It is well known that a small section in the Lamoille canyon above the electric power line is infested with rattlesnakes and hundreds have been killed since the water flume has been built. In fact many people refuse to cross this place on account of the liability of meeting a buzzer. And according to Chas. Stevenson it is as dangerous to cross this spot in the night as during daylight, possibly more so. Last summer when the trout fry were being shipped in to be planted in the small streams of this county, several thousand were consigned to the upper Lamoille creek. The boys at the power house offered to take charge and plant the trout, and met the train in Elko and received the fish. The fish arrived here in the evening, which meant that the trout must be planted that night. The boys reached the power plant shortly before midnight and decided to haul the cans up to the top of the flume, 900 feet above the power house, by means of the gasoline engine used by the power company. Then from there on they expected to carry the trout on the flume, three mile further on to the falls and plant them in the reservoir above. As the boys, each with a can on his back, went stumbling along the flume in the darkness, they reached the section infested with rattle snakes. When about half ways across, the leading man was seen to go up in the air with a yell, and lit running down the mountainside. Investigation found a big old rattler was stretched across the flume. The snake was killed and it was found that the whole colony was out for a midnight siesta, and buzzing could be heard in every direction.