125 YEARS AGO

March 12, 1898: Right Rev. Abiel Leonard held service and preached in the Episcopal church here on last evening. There was a large attendance of the choir & officers, and the Guild turned out in full force to meet him. The Bishop preached a most eloquent sermon that visibly impressed his hearers.

———

Many of the ranchers on the river are dehorning their cattle.

———

Ceasar Alexander did not have much success with his first attempt to hatch chickens with an incubator. He got five chickens out of fifty eggs. Better success next time.

———

There was a serious cutting scraped in Mardis last Friday, which will undoubtedly prove fatal, and which was the indirect cause of an accidental death of a Chinaman. Sam Jones and John Flynn came together in Keefer’s store and engaged in a quarrel, during which Jones drew his pistol and holding in on Flynn slapped him in the face with his other hand. Flynn wished to avoid trouble and kept backing away, but seeing no escape, drew a knife and cut Jones across the stomach, inflicting a serious wound. When the men were separated, a Chinaman named Kee was engaged to take Jones’ team and go after Mrs. Jones. He brought her safely to his bedside and then returned to look after the children, but in crossing a bridge, the night being very dark, the wagon upset and fell on the Chinaman, killing him instantly.

100 YEARS AGO

-UNAVAILABLE-

75 YEARS AGO

March 15, 1948: Elko’s valiant basketball team was the toast of the town today, just as the Carlin Railroaders were being honored by the citizens of that community. In a grand-slam sweep, the two eastern Nevada teams won the “A” and “B” championships of the state. Elko wasn’t given a second thought by sport writers when the 1948 championship was mentioned. It was all Ely, or Las Vegas, or maybe Carson. But not Elko. But the Elko players were determined this was going to be the year. They had the natural ability and they had courage, and they were backed by their coach, Willard Weaver, the one man who knew his team had the ability to win. The Carlin Railroaders are the 1948 kingpins of basketball among the smaller schools. The colorful crimson-clad cagers defeated a good Tonopah aggregation in the finals. Elko high school students and teachers honored their victorious basketball team at a general assembly at the school today. The team was then escorted through the business district in a parade and given round after round of applause by various people along the line of march.

March 17, 1948: Sunday, with its change in time for California and Nevada, caught Mayor A.D. Supp and the Wells city council with their proclamation unprepared. Mayor Supp thought Monday was the day. Most of Wells residents were unaware of the change locally until they read about it in the Elko Daily Free Press. The curfew changed time Sunday night, to the disgust of the younger citizens. He movie changed to daylight savings Monday, but the schools did not make the switch until Tuesday. Meanwhile, ranches in surrounding valleys, remained on standard time. “Old time or new time? “is the question in Wells this week.

50 YEARS AGO

March 12, 1973: Trophies and certificates were awarded to members of the Ruby Mountain Chapter of the Future Farmers of America at the first annual Ruby Mountain FFA Alumni Association. The best all around project trophy went to Art Sauder of Lamoille and Sam Mori of Tuscarora. Mori’s project consists of work experience and home improvement with 10 Angus cows, 35 calves, 11 ewes and 20 lambs. Sauder’s project is fair and work experience with crops of oats, wheat an alfalfa, two-thirds of nine registered cows and calves, one steer, two bulls and 15 cows. Senior trophy winner was Jerry Jones of Elko. Sophomore winner was Pete Mori of Tuscarora and the trophy winners for the freshman class were Tawny Goicoa of Lamoille and Jerry Phillips of Ruby Valley. The projects were judged by alumni association members Robin Van Norman, Bruce Blackstock, Bill Bear and Bill McKnight.

March 18, 1973: Edwin C. Burgess, 36, a long-time staff member at the Nevada Youth Training Center (NYTC) in Elko was named today to the school’s top post as superintendent. Burgess, who started at the school as a group supervisor 13 years ago will assume the duties of superintendent immediately. Burgess is a native of Artie, West Virginia. He began at NYTC in January 1960, as a group supervisor and then head supervisor. He has participated in in-service training in counseling, job growth and development, clinical psychology of exceptional children, sensitively training and administration.

25 YEARS AGO

March 13, 1998: Seven young women will compete for the crowns of Miss Elko County and Miss Northeast Nevada and $6,800 in scholarship money Sunday at the Elko Convention Center. Contestants will be judged on private interviews and swimsuit, evening wear and talent competitions. Special guests will include Shiloh Howard, Miss Elko County 1997 and Shaunie Long and Dance Delight Dancers. This year’s contestants are Amy Spoon, Amy Peterson, Amanda Regnier, Jaren Johnson, Alison Eisinger, Stephanie Edler and Melanie Crichton.

March 18, 1998: Marianne Glaser and the late Art Glaser of Halleck are two of the Nevadans who have been named to receive 1998 Honorary Associate Degrees by University and Community College System of Nevada regents. Arthur Clarence Glaser, a third-generation Halleck rancher, held many positions. He once served on the Elko County school board and had been a member of the College of Agriculture Advisory Board at the University of Nevada. He also served on the Great Basin College Advisory Board. Glaser was probably most noted for his effort to protect wildlife and for modifying his farming methods to enhance wildlife habitat along the Humboldt River near Halleck. Mrs. Glaser was born in Los Angeles and raised on the Licking Ranch outside of Battle Mountain. She was active for many years as a 4-H leader on the community, county and state levels. She is a generous contributor and volunteer for many organizations and conducted oral histories for the Northeastern Nevada Museum. She is a dedicated member of Nevada CattleWomen’s Association. She is described as an articulate spokesman for the ranching industry and has represented the ranching community on various boards.