Rewrite: News from past issues

Eddie Murphy, who is attending the Agricultural school, is here to attend the funeral of his cousin, W.H. Scranton.

October 8, 1920: On and after Monday, October 11, the Pioneer bakery will occupy the room in the rear of the Pioneer building on fifth street, where we will be pleased to serve all our old, as well as new patrons.

75 YEARS AGOOctober 5, 1945: The thoughts of the Elko county high school students today are not on their studies, but what interests them most is the election of the King and Queen for the Harvest Ball. The Harvest Ball is an annual festival sponsored by the Future Homemakers of America. Some of the highlights of the evening will be the floor show, the auctioning of home made cakes and the giving away of one hundred-pound live lamb. The big event will be the crowning of the King and Queen. They were chosen from the candidates of each class as follow: seniors – Don Carter and Marjorie Montrose; juniors – Don Anderson and Dolly Bell; sophomores – Louie Uriarte and Theresa Stanaland; freshmen – John Clawson and June Pattani.