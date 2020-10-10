Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
October 5, 1895: Elko is going to have a basket factory. Mr. Taufer, one of the best basket makers on the Pacific coast, having concluded to open business here. He makes all his baskets by hand and will fill orders for any size or style wanted.
The Elko flour mill is now under full headway and turning out a fine article of high-grade flour, which will compare most favorably with the best brands of California flour. It should be, for it is made out of the choicest Nevada wheat, by the latest roller process, and by the best millers on the Pacific coast. Using Elko flour means better times for Elko county ranchers. It means the inauguration of other beneficial industries in the county, and every citizen should insist on having Elko flour.
100 YEARS AGOOctober 4, 1920: The Riverside dairy will now deliver milk to your door every morning. We can supply only a few more customers. Quarts, 18 cents; pints, 10 cents.
October 6, 1920: Yesterday the announcement was made of the sale of the Elko Meat & Grocery Company to the A.W. Sewell Company of Tuscarora. The A.W. Sewell Company has been in business in Tuscarora for many years and since the death of A.W. Sewell, the business has been managed by his sons, Harvey and Abner, both examples of energetic and progressive business men. Harvey is to have charge of the Elko store while Abner will manage the Tuscarora business.
Eddie Murphy, who is attending the Agricultural school, is here to attend the funeral of his cousin, W.H. Scranton.
October 8, 1920: On and after Monday, October 11, the Pioneer bakery will occupy the room in the rear of the Pioneer building on fifth street, where we will be pleased to serve all our old, as well as new patrons.
75 YEARS AGOOctober 5, 1945: The thoughts of the Elko county high school students today are not on their studies, but what interests them most is the election of the King and Queen for the Harvest Ball. The Harvest Ball is an annual festival sponsored by the Future Homemakers of America. Some of the highlights of the evening will be the floor show, the auctioning of home made cakes and the giving away of one hundred-pound live lamb. The big event will be the crowning of the King and Queen. They were chosen from the candidates of each class as follow: seniors – Don Carter and Marjorie Montrose; juniors – Don Anderson and Dolly Bell; sophomores – Louie Uriarte and Theresa Stanaland; freshmen – John Clawson and June Pattani.
October 9, 1945: The Knights of Pythias lodge is holding a dancing party in honor of the members of the K.P. Softball team, champions of the 1945 season on Thursday night at 8 o’clock. Council members are invited to the affair, as is Ruby Zuber, manager of the league this year. Members of the K.P. team to be honored are Jay Kump, manager; James Wines, captain; Ronnie Smith, Al Wheat, Earl Dudley, Rudy Yanchich, C. Hernandez, Bill Higgins, Max Wolverton, Hal Fields, Martin Hachquet, Bill O’Neil, D. Mariluch and Tom Smales.
50 YEARS AGOOctober 5,1970: Margie Prunty of Charlesteon and Elko was named “Rodeo Secretary of the Year,” at the Nevada Finals Championship held in Reno over the weekend. She was presented a ruby-embellished gold and silver rodeo buckle during Saturday’s edition of the finals rodeo.
October 6, 1970: Bruce N. Aranguena, of Elko, has been elected student body president of Elko Community College. Eighty-three students voted, according to a student body spokeswoman. Other newly-elected officers include Tom Anderson, Empire, vice-president; LeAnne Aranguena, Elko, secretary; Sherrry Munger, Elko, treasurer; Cathy Oldham, Elko, girl representative; and Louis Carey, Yerington, boy representative. Kerry Kanoy, Elko, was elected part-time representative.
October 9, 1970: A total of 5,608 Elko County residents registered to vote in the 1970 general election, according to County Clerk R.L. Kane. There are 337 more persons registered to vote in this year’s general election than there were registered to vote in the primary. There were 3,109 registering as Democrats for the general election, 1,851 Republicans, 645non-partisans, and 3 Independent American Party members.
25 YEARS AGOOctober 4, 1995: Elko High School’s 100th Homecoming 1995 Queen candidates are Sarah Colon, Amber Wolf, Bridget Barnes, Billie Scott and Katie List. Crowning of the queen will be held during halftime as the Elko Indians football team hosts South Tahoe.
October 5, 1995: Spring Creek High School will crown its first homecoming queen tomorrow evening during halftime of the varsity football game against Lincoln County High School. The four homecoming queen candidates are Darcy Gibson, Katie Ledinsky, Trisha Graham and Sage Mitchell.
October 6, 1995: Mamie “Marie” Henry Bill will celebrate her 112th birthday one day early with an Oct. 14 bash at the Red Lion Inn and Casino. Bill, who never had children of her own, will celebrate with nieces and nephews.
