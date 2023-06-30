125 YEARS AGO

June 25, 1898: A fire in Chinatown Monday afternoon made things hot for awhile, and at one time it looked as if flames would sweep things clear up to Missouri Flat, but a change in the wind made it possible to control the fire before much damage was done, outside of the destruction of five shanties, two of which were torn down. Hi Loy owned the buildings, and his loss was about $500. If he rebuilds, it will be with brick. This is the fifth or sixth fire in this block.

Tuscarora Times Review: The Oliver company closed its week’s engagement to a good house. They presented a clean, bright programme each evening, and were well patronized during their entire engagement here, which is the best evidence of the excellence of their show. Miss Maud Covert received the diamond ring as the result of the vote on the most popular young lady.

Clover Valley school closes Friday. Exercises will be held in the hall in the evening. This is the close of Miss Blum’s third term and could not have been a more successful one. She will leave for her home in Reno in a few days, and it is the earnest desire of all in this district that she will return again in the fall to take charge of the school.

100 YEARS AGO

75 YEARS AGO

June 26, 1948: Local musicians and bartenders will exchange saxophone and jigger for ball and bat on Wednesday evening when they meet in their annual softball game at the softball field. Patrons attending the game will receive free beer which has been donated by Tom Crosson of Utah Wholesale and Harry Pohlabel of Nevada Distributing Co. Proceeds obtained from passing the hat will go to the Jaycees for what purpose they may deem best. Bartender sluggers will be masterminded by Julian Jayo of the Stockmen’s and Joe Maro of the Commercial.

June 27, 1948: Elko’s fire department is readying itself for the “new look.” For the past two days George Sinclair, contractor, has wrestled with the task of razing the old firehouse at 723 Railroad street, a building which has been Elko fire fighting headquarters for approximately 35 years. In its place, states Mayor David Dotta, will rise a fine new building, modern in every respect. He estimates that the new headquarters will be ready for occupancy within 90 days. With an eye to the future, the new structure will be able to accommodate four vehicles. There will be sleeping space for eight firemen and a meeting place for as many fire fighters as Elko is likely to ever have. City offices, now located at 460 Commercial street, will inhabit the west section of the building. Despite its state of decrepity in its closing years of life on his earth, the old engine house served Elko nobly. First used as a theater in west Elko, the building was moved to its present location some years before World War I. Today the fighting strength of the department includes four full-time men: Fire Chief Con Sullivan; Lawrence Reed and Tate Fairchild, engineers, and Roy Leach, street flushing engineer. A force of nine volunteers, soon to be expanded to 21, rounds out a force large enough to combat the largest blaze.

50 YEARS AGO

June 26, 1973: Stephen G. Wright and Mavis S. Wright of Ruby Valley recently sold a major portion of their ranch at the north end of the valley to R. Sim Duval, Del Lane M. Duval, Don W. Duval and Wilma Grace Duval, all of Ruby Valley. The headquarters building of the Wright Ranch were included in the transaction; and the Wrights plan to move to the Warm Springs Ranch, in nearby Clover Valley. The Wrights also retained ownership of a hunting lodge facility which has been operated by Wright for several years. Mr. and Mrs. Don Duval plan to remain at the Duval Ranch; and Mr. and Mrs. Sim Duval plan to move to the old Wright Ranch headquarters.

June 28, 1973: Lori Gregory, 16, of Elko and Meg Glaser, 17, of Halleck are scheduled to leave tomorrow to represent Nevada as members of the United States of America Band and Chorus during a three-week concert tour of Canada and the eastern U.S. Both are clarinet players in the Elko High School Band. They will be Nevada’s only representatives in the 100-member band and chorus made up of young people from all parts of the nation.

25 YEARS AGO

June 26, 1998: Four Elko residents were inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in ceremonies held earlier this month in Las Vegas. Elko Broadcasting Co. owner Paul Gardner, his mother and former Elko Broadcasting Co. co-owner Ginger Gardner and former KELK sportscasters Ernie Hall and Len Holdren were inducted as members of the Hall of Fame’s second class. Former Elko Broadcasting Co. co-owner D. Ray Gardner was a member of the inaugural class of inductees last year. Hall and Holdren covered Elko High School athletic contests both during the regular season and in tournaments and playoffs. They covered games throughout Nevada and in Idaho, Utah and California. D. Ray and Ginger Gardner and their family came to Elko in 1968, when he was hired to serve as manager of KELK. They purchased the station in 1972. Ginger became the office manager until the operation was sold to their son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Ketra Gardner, in 1992.

June 27, 1998: Humboldt Highroad, a local group of history buffs dedicated to locating, marking and showing off the local immigrant trails, has scheduled a meeting for 7 p.m. next Wednesday in the Northeastern Nevada Museum and is seeking charter members. Paul Sawyer said local historians are lucky, with more than 400 miles of immigrant trails in Elko County alone. The main avenue for the pioneers was the California Trail that entered northeast Elko County and continued south of the Wells area before turning west along the Humboldt River. The other major trail is the Hastings Cutoff or Donner Trail, which entered the county north of Wendover, crosses the Ruby Mountains at Overland Pass and rejoins the California Trail near the Hunter Exit off Interstate 80 just west of Elko.