Rewrite: News from past issues

April 10, 1897: Mrs. Garrecht is making extensive additions to the Hot Springs hotel.

Clover Valley: The ball in the new hall was a grand success, financially and every other way. Dancing began at half past nine and old Sol was up and dressed before the merry dancers reached their homes. All seemed to have a pleasant time.

Quite an excitement was created at the Depot Hotel Thursday evening by the arrival of Eugene Eisenger and Geo. Mather, who had walked from Gold Creek, 75 miles, to settle a wager of $360 made by two Gold Creek mining men, the winner of the race to get ten percent of the pot. Mather won by a narrow margin of a few feet. They left Gold Creek at 4 o’clock Tuesday afternoon and stopped at Stofiel that night. Wednesday night they stopped at Tucker’s leaving there at 8 o’clock Thursday morning for Elko. The actual walking time was 19 hours, which is pretty good, considering the horrible condition of the roads.

April 10, 1922: For the first time since the oldest inhabitant can remember it is possible to come into Elko from both the north and south and practically reach the town limits with a sleigh on this the tenth of April. Never has the snow stayed on the ground for so long a time and as persistently as it has done this year.

April 12, 1922: The Lamoille school board takes this means of thanking the patrons of the Lamoille district for their co-operation and generous support with regards to the bonds; and assure them that they will perform the duties entrusted to them to their best ability. They also wish to thank those few who were so generous with their criticisms in regard to the proposed new school building which they never saw; but were not interested enough to attend the meeting where plans were shown. We expect criticisms put prefer them well grounded.

April 14, 1922: Ira Pearce, traveling passenger agent for the Western Pacific railroad, is in the city today. He reports a considerable stock movement on the part of livestock companies who have large herds for which they are unable to secure adequate feed. One hundred twenty cars of cattle have been shipped within the last few days from one outfit on this account.

April 10, 1947: A police-radio is being installed by the city of Elko. A receiver set is being installed in the city office and receiving sets have arrived for the city police cars. Chief of Police Frampton reports that reception is good at night in the city office from Reno and Salt Lake City. Milo Taber will complete the installation for the city, and he feels that when an antenna is stretched from a pole in back of the city office to the tower in front of it that reception will be materially improved. When the installation is complete, calls will be received here from Salt Lake City, Reno, Tonopah, and Las Vegas, City Manager Allen Carter said. “The completion of this installation will mean immediate contact with the other cities and also with the city police cars,” he said. “We have been very fortunate in the fact that the entire cost to the city will only be about $1,800.”

April 15, 1947: Elko Rotarians enjoyed a musical program, today which was furnished by a group of grammar school musicians under the tutelage of Robert J. Zander. The violin ensemble presented a program of selections from Handel and Mendelssohn. Members of the ensemble are Laurel Vaughn, Patty Samon, Sheila Waage, Norma Bell, Pam Wayman, Mary Todd Michelon, Norma Moldenhauer, violins and Patricia Turner, piano. The program was arranged by Ray Sabala, member of the school board.

April 16, 1947: Bill Smales, former Elko high school athlete of note, is displaying his wares at the University of Nevada. In an interfraternity meet held at Mackay stadium, Smales scored 28 points of the 60 ½ points made by the ATO fraternity which won the meeting. Smales placed first in the 220, pole vault, low hurdles and high jump and second in the 100 and broad jump.

April 11, 1972: Killer coyotes are a continuing problem for the sheepman, and John Carpenter of Elko, recently displayed three-month-old lambs that were victims of a pair of marauding predators as evidence of that fact. Carpenter noted he and his employees and government trappers in the area have had difficulty in combatting the attack against his bands of sheep because of recently imposed prohibitions against the use of poisons on public lands in the battle against coyotes. He said the pair of coyotes plaguing his herd in the Austin area has killed as many as eight lambs in a single night and herders with the sheep had counted the bodies of 22 slain animals. He said the herders locate only about half of the lambs killed by coyotes, so he figures something like 40 lambs killed in the course of just a few days. Carpenter pointed out that the 30-pound month-old lambs were the choicest animals in the herd and commented that fact rebutted an often-advanced theory that coyotes kill primarily sick or weakened animals.

April 15, 1972: Al Silvani, owner of Elko Sanitation Co. and a member of the Nevada Civic Club of Elko, collects aluminum cans for the local organization. Elko Bottling Co, the local Coors distributor, pays individuals and clubs in this area for clean aluminum. The local Civic Club is the largest collector of aluminum cans in this area, according to Robert (Rob) McBride of Elko Bottling Co. The Civic Club collects approximately $60 a month from the return. Money from the cans is presently being used to purchase a display case for the Northeastern Nevada Museum. Elko Jaycees are another local club that collects containers as part of the Adolph Coors Company’s cash-for-cans program. Funds raised from the collection by the Elko Jaycees are used to support projects for the Elko Developmental School.

April 16, 1972: On March 16, Elko Twentieth Century Club held their second annual alumni and tasting party at the Ranchinn Motor Lodge. Pam Ridgeway, chairman of the event, welcomed past members and guests. New members were Lola Roche, Fran Condon and Linda Reynolds. A buffet style dinner, prepared by club members, was tasted and judged by all. Winners were Evelyn Plumb, casserole; Carol Dufferrena, pie; and Paula Walther, cake. Entertainment was provided by Elko High School Rock Jazz Combo, under the direction of Wayne Skeem. Mavis Morley won a velvet fruit arrangement door prize.

April 11, 1997: Elko County youth soccer players kick off the Northeastern Nevada Soccer Association spring season tomorrow, with a record 1,050 players and more than 60 teams competing. “That’s the most we’ve ever had,” said league publicity director Karen Rowley. This year’s total includes 350 to 400 players in the Spring Creek area. The local league was founded in 1986 by former resident Ken Brunk, who made the league’s application to the American Youth Soccer Association (AYSO). John Hogg has been involved in the league since its inception. Bob Colon is the regional chief referee, and Kathy Heaton is the regional secretary. There are more than 100 adults volunteering as coaches and referees.

April 12, 1997: Dodd/Beals Fire Protection Training Academy could be in its new home east of Carlin in a year and a half under a new proposal, according to academy Executive Director Walt Duvall. The proposal that academy and University of Nevada, Reno, officials are considering is “a package deal from the ground up to opening the door,” he said. “The plan would speed up the opening of the new school by eliminating the piecemeal process of construction as money is available. We’re anxious to move to Elko County’s 426-acre Box K Ranch from outside Reno,” said Duvall, who predicts academy enrollment will triple at the new location. The academy now averages 2,000 to 3,000 students per year and has an operating budget of roughly $3 million, which Duvall also expects to grow after relocation.

