Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

February 19, 1897: Misses Alice and Irene Hunter gave a bon-bon party for a number of their school mates last Friday night. There were about 50 youngsters present, and games and other amusements were indulged into a late hour.

------

Somebody got away with one of those 3-foot bologna sausages in front of Geo. Bruce’s store Thursday evening. It would make an excellent meal for about a dozen “hobos.”

------

By the number of tough looking characters in town, people should keep their doors locked at night to insure safety.

100 YEARS AGO

February 27, 1922: Archie Clayton and C.S. Tremewan of North Fork arrived in Elko last evening having made the trip by the road down Coal Mine Canyon. Both men expressed themselves as being heartily in favor of the road to North Fork in this direction rather than by the road over Adobe Summit. Clayton says there is far less snow on the Coal Mine Canyon road than on the summit route. When they came over yesterday, there were no long drifts in the way as occurs on the other route.

March 1, 1922: Mr. & Mrs. E. Dotta have moved into their new residence on the hill overlooking the city. This home is one of the best in town and was built by Mr. Dotta after plans drawn up by himself. As he has built and owns more residences in Elko than any other tax payer, his experience should fit him to complete a house in which he will be satisfied to spend the remainder of his days.

March 5, 1922: Fire, caused by piling coal too close to a heating stove in the pump house of the Western Pacific railroad Monday night, completely destroyed the pump house and the top of the water tank adjoining. The city fire department answered a call to the scene but after using up the chemicals was unable to do anything further in putting out the blaze, owing to the fact that there was no water plug in the vicinity. An engine belonging to the railroad was run alongside the blaze, a steam hose connected and steam thrown on the fire. The steam appeared too dry, however, and seemed to cause a spread of the flames instead of aiding in quenching them. The loss is estimated at $800.

75 YEARS AGO

March 1, 1947: Rupe Bryant, well known Elko man, recently has purchased the Ritz bar from Ross Young and will take over management of the organization tomorrow, according to an announcement made today. Bryant is the former owner of Rupe’s Pool Hall which was located where the Club Western is now.

March 5, 1947: Yale Williams, who operates the Eagle service station at Third and Idaho streets, reported to the members of the Lions club today that a committee from the organization is studying house numbers in the city of Elko. Members of this organization were instrumental in placing street signs throughout the city, one of the best pieces of civic club work accomplished in this city in recent years. The club members recognize that the city is badly in need of having properly numbered houses. They are working closely with city officials in this new project.

50 YEARS AGO

March 1, 1972: Forty-eight spellers representing county elementary and junior high schools, some as far away as Currie and Owyhee, competed in the Elko County Spelling Bee Contest last weekend at Elko Grammar School No. 2. The winners in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades will travel to Reno next month to take part in the Nevada State Spelling Contest conducted annually by Reno Newspaper, Inc. The winners were: Fifth grade: Roger Vogeler, first, Northside Elementary; Laurie Ballew, second, Northside; and Sandra Cartwright, third, Wells Elementary. Sixth grade: Stani Potts, first, Wells; Kelley Jo Cook, second, Northside; and Richard Embry, third, Southside Elementary. Seventh grade: Norman Rush, first Elko Junior High School; Kristie Forguson, second, Owyhee Junior High School; and Gus Vogeler III, third, Elko Junior High. Eighth grade: Ian Parmiter, first, Elko Junior High; Sandra Smith, second, Owyhee Junior High School; and Lin Anderson, third, Elko Junior High.

March 2, 1972: March 1 snow surveys, which were completed yesterday in Elko County, indicate snow depths at higher watershed elevations greater than a year ago (which provided a generous irrigation season) and substantially in excess of the average for the past 15 years. Snow measurements were taken by representatives of the U.S. Soil Conservation Service and the U.S. Forest Service. Greatest snow depths on the regular courses was found near the top of Lamoille Canyon, where a blanket of 64 inches of snow was probed to establish a water content of 24.6 inches. That water content – which is the key factor used in predicting runoff quantities – compares to 23.7 one year ago and an average of 21.8 inches at that course.

March 4, 1972: A Nuptial wedding mass, united Michele Arregui, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Arregui of Elko and William Dale Wines, son of Mr. and Ms. Calvin Wines of Ruby Valley, on January 15 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Elko. The Rev. Frank Hoffman performed the double ring ceremony. Denise Lopategui, sister of the bride was matron of honor. Billy Sue Slagowski of Reno and Susie Wines sister of the bridegroom, were bridesmaids. Jim Wines, brother of the bridegroom served as best man. Al Van Gress and Dave Slagowski both of Reno, Lorenzo Munoz of Fallon and Chuck Gipe of Clovis, Calif. were ushers. The wedding reception, given by the bride’s parents, was held at the Stockmen’s Motor Hotel in the convention hall. The bride graduated from Elko High in 1967. She recently graduated from the University of Nevada with a degree in elementary education. Following a honeymoon to Southern California and Nevada, the newlyweds will be at home in Ruby Valley.

25 YEARS AGO

March 1, 1997: Carlin High School graduate Sandy Wright was named yesterday to the “all -defensive team” chosen for the Western Athletic Conference. Wright is the starting point guard for San Diego State women, who won the WAC’s Pacific Division title. The senior led Carlin to the state title as a junior, and later played at Lassen Junior College in Susanville, Calif.

March 5, 1997: Nevada Commission for Cultural Affairs awarded a $50,000 grant to the Elko Chamber of Commerce to help relocate the historic Sherman Station to Elko, but the chamber had sought $175,000. Plans call for placing the Sherman Station in the city park at Idaho and 14th streets as a new chamber headquarters and tourist attraction and moving log outbuildings to the park to create a “village.” Chamber Executive Director Carla Wille said the organization will try to get the Nevada Legislature to pass a bill this session to provide more money for the Sherman Station Project. The late Valentine Walther completed the Sherman Station in 1903. The 4,800-square-foot building served as a stage station and post office as well as a private home and the site of country dances. The Sherman outbuildings include a creamery, barn, schoolhouse and blacksmith shop. Rancher Peter Scheidemann is donating the Sherman Station to the chamber.

