Rewrite: News from past issues

100 YEARS AGOJanuary 31, 1921: During the dance last Saturday night at the Bradley it became known that some of the school boys had secured possession of a bottle of moonshine liquor, and the officers laid in wait outside for the boys. Soon a half dozen of them came to the rear of the building, and Constable Cotant caught them in the act of drinking. He snatched the bottle, still half filled with the vile stuff, and gathered in three of the boys, the others running away. The officers are investigating and hope to be able to locate the man who sold the booze. If the public hopes to suppress the bootleggers they must assist the officers and back them up in their efforts.