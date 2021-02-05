Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
February 1, 1896: The branch fish hatchery is now running in fine shape. Sunday morning deputy fish commissioner Boyce arrived from Carson with 250,000 Eastern brook trout eggs. Monday he received 35,000 eggs of Eastern rainbow trout, and Wednesday another shipment was received from Carson. The eggs came through in excellent shape.
Will Wines has purchased the Porter branch store in Lamoille.
100 YEARS AGOJanuary 31, 1921: During the dance last Saturday night at the Bradley it became known that some of the school boys had secured possession of a bottle of moonshine liquor, and the officers laid in wait outside for the boys. Soon a half dozen of them came to the rear of the building, and Constable Cotant caught them in the act of drinking. He snatched the bottle, still half filled with the vile stuff, and gathered in three of the boys, the others running away. The officers are investigating and hope to be able to locate the man who sold the booze. If the public hopes to suppress the bootleggers they must assist the officers and back them up in their efforts.
February 1, 1921: Irvin Lebreski left this morning for San Francisco on one of the mail planes where he will take the examination for entrance into the government aviation school at Los Angeles. He has been connected with the landing field force here since its establishment last fall, and expects to fit himself as a pilot for the mail planes.
February 4, 1921: Postmaster H.H. Mayer is rejoicing over the installation of an electric cancelling machine in the local postoffice, the machine doing the work of five clerks in cancelling letters. The machine is a little less than human, both in rapidity and accuracy and will be a great help in handling the great and increasing number of letters handled by this office every day.
75 YEARS AGOFebruary 4, 1946: Mr. and Mrs. Ray Sabala and Mr. and Mrs. Dave Burns are among Elko residents on the coast. They are attending market week, Sabala being manager of H.C. Stevens and Burns of the Burns hardware store here.
February 5, 1946: Leslie Carter, reporting for the Lions club and Joe Gennette, a member of the Elko high school board of education, met with the county commissioners yesterday to discuss the possibility of a football field at the high school. Members of the board expressed a willingness to have county equipment used to prepare the field, which will have to run north and south to get adequate space or a football field. At the present time, the field runs east and west.
February 6, 1946: Sgt. Joe McDaniel called his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.B. McDaniel in Wells, on Saturday, from New York, to let them know he would be home again in a week or so. It was the first time his family had heard his voice in nearly three years, during which time he was with the U.S. army in Africa, Italy and France.
50 YEARS AGOFebruary 3, 1971: The seventh and eighth grade Cotillion sponsored by the Elko Twentieth Century Club will be held on Friday at Grammar School No.2. Music for the evening will be provided by “The Eternity.” Chaperones for the dance will include: Mr. and Mrs. George Atwood; Mr. and Mrs. Paul Rogers; Mr. and Mrs. Roland McHughes; and Mr. and Mrs. Fred Worline.
February 4, 1971: The Tally-Ho men’s shop, which has been in Elko for several decades, changed hands as of Feb. 1, and again is locally owned and operated. Bob and Shirley Higley, residents of Elko for 15 years, took over the shop — which specializes in men’s and boy’s clothing — at the first of the week. The previous owner, W.G. Swenson, Spanish Fork, Utah, has gone into the manufacturing business. Swenson took over the shop approximately 12 years ago. At the time he changed the name to the Tally-Ho. The shop had previously known as the Toggery and Manhans.
February 6, 1971: The streak ended at 19 for the Elko Community College Cowboys last night at Centennial Gymnasium as they took the lead late in the game and defeated Utah Technical College, 69-60, for the local team’s first win of the season. Elko’s Bruce Aranguena was spectacular in the rebounding department all game. Paul Bilbrey topped Elko and took game honors with 28 points. Aranguena added 19 and Bruce Bilbrey ended with 13.
25 YEARS AGOJanuary 31, 1996: Some people have traveled miles to the 12th annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering for the rare opportunity to learn finer points of watercolor painting from a world-renowned western artist such as William Matthews and songwriting tips from a legendary folk singer such as Ian Tyson. Workshop participants are also braiding rawhide with Randy Stowell, cooking tamales with Eva Castellanoz and rolling Basque bread dough with Pete Paris.
February 3, 1996: Adriana Mendez, daughter of Saul and Ellen Mendez of Elko, and Danny Gillins, son of Ed and Jeannie Gillins of Elko, have been selected to attend the National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C. The two Elko High School students, along with 350 of their counterparts from across the nation, will interact with key leaders and newsmakers from the three branches of government, the media and the diplomatic corps. Mendez is an active member of the EHS Spanish Club, Key Club and Students Against Drunk Driving. Gillins is a three-year letterman in soccer. He’s also involved in Key Club and Students Against Drunk Driving.