Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1895: The Elko Mineral Soap Co. shipped several hundred pounds of mineral soap to New York and Carson this week.
The Trustees of the Elko public school have decided that children who have been exposed to contagious diseases shall not be allowed to attend school.
Wednesday evening Mr. Al. Dorsey had an attack of heart failure and for about ten minutes it was thought he was dead. He finally recovered, and is himself again. His family and friends had quite a shock, however.
100 YEARS AGO
December 12, 1920: Saturday evening a contract was signed by A.G. McBride, president of the Retail Merchants Association with the American City Bureau of San Francisco, for the organization of an Elko Chamber of Commerce. The progressive citizens of Elko have for some months been planning the formation of such an organization, and with this in view have prevailed on the First National bank to add a third story to their proposed new building, which will be erected on the corner of Fifth and Railroad streets next spring, the whole third floor to be given over to the Chamber of Commerce.
Eight young men, some of them not yet out of their teens, were rounded up last night by the officers and shooed out of town. They were from both directions, and were sleeping in the sand house of the Western Pacific shops.
If the cold spell continues a few days longer the ice harvest will be ready, as the ice is now several inches thick and of splendid quality. Mr. Eshleman has everything in readiness to rush the work, and will keep his crew at work night and day until the big ice house is filled.
75 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1945: The Elko Indians open their 1945-46 interscholastic basketball schedule tonight against the Filer Rural High School of Filer, Idaho, in what promises to be one of the outstanding games of the season. An eighteen man varsity squad, led by four returning lettermen, Smales, Berrueta, Johnson and Higgins, have been working hard the last three weeks and have been showing a great deal of promise. It is expected that the four lettermen plus Hachquet, also a member of last year’s squad, would get the nod for tonight’s opener due their experience.
December 8, 1945: The Catholic Church Senior Sodality recently held a Thanksgiving party at the parish hall and opened with singing songs with piano accompaniment by Misses Norma Heintze and Lorraine Paoletti. Several readings were given while hot popcorn and candy was served to the group. Members present were Misses Heintze, Paoletti, Evelyn Lopez, Anita Marsquerina, Adelita Viscarret, Mary Berrueta, Elaine Sabala, Norma Santochi and a guest, Laura Wright.
December 10, 1945: Servicemen are being discharged from the service daily, many of them planning to be with their families in Elko county during the holidays. Included in the recent list are John Arrascada, Robert J. Lengeman and Paul Hankins, who formerly operated the Shell service station on the corner of Idaho and Fifth streets. T/5 Alfred Barone is home from Europe. He had been overseas for 30 months. He was formerly with the Interstate Truck Lines in Elko. Blaine Wines is home, being discharged after 34 months and was a technical sergeant in the infantry, seeing action in the European theatre of war. Major Les Moren is on his way to Elko. He was in the Italian theatre of war. He is a doctor and may go into practice in this city.
December 12, 1945: The ice skating pond at the Elko city park is coming into its own with temperatures which drop to 11 degrees below, according to Charles Keas, caretaker. He has flooded the pond and the skating should be particularly good if the weather stays clean and cold. A good many Elko children have already taken advantage of the sport. This is the third season that the rink has been open to skating.
50 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1970: Elko’s Northeastern Nevada Museum yesterday formally received a 1970 National Award of Merit from the American Association for State and local History during ceremonies conducted at the museum. The national award was accepted for the museum by Howard Hickson, director, and Morris Gallagher, president. The museum was constructed on land provided by the City of Elko in the municipal park area and was opened to the public in April of 1968 by the historical society, which was organized in Elko in the mod-1950s.
December 10, 1970: Elko’s temperature dropped down to a nippy 14 degrees this morning, but officials at the weather bureau reported the reading was a long way from approaching the record low mark for the day, which is a minus 22 set in 1932.
December 12, 1970: Beautiful Lamoille Valley has not been forgotten by the state Parks Division, responsible for production of historic markers. The Lamoille monument will be delivered to state highway district engineer Owen Joseph in Elko this month. The valley became known about 1865 after the Humboldt emigrant route had been denuded of all forage by the emigrants’ stock. An alternate route was established by John P. Walker and Thomas Waterman along the foothills of the Ruby Mountains through Starr Valley to Lamoille, which became known as the “crossroads.”
25 YEARS AGO
December 8, 1995: An Elko girl is among a select group of young gymnasts named to two Nevada all-star teams who will compete in Reno for a multi-state event. Eleven-year old Aubree Anderson was chosen for the competition based on her scores in the Nevada State Gymnastics meet in November. She has competed for approximately three years for Elko Gymnastics, making steady progress during that time. The vault and beam are seen as Anderson’s strongest events.
December 9, 1995: People’s Choice Awards of the Festival of the Trees were presented this week at the Elko Convention Center. Accepting plaques were Clarice Miller, representing the Elko Daily Free Press, winning tree; Raelene Bailey of Great Basin Bank, best wreath; Ken Savich, pastry chef for the Red Lion Inn and Casino, best gingerbread house; and Arnie Carrillo, best tabletop tree.
December 11, 1995: Elko Chamber of Commerce’s fourth Annual Night Time Parade of Lights Saturday featured more than 30 entries decorated in Christmas lights. The parade drew a large crowd in front of the Elko County Courthouse, where the Downtown Business Association also held a tree-lighting ceremony.
