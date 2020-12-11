Rewrite: News from past issues

If the cold spell continues a few days longer the ice harvest will be ready, as the ice is now several inches thick and of splendid quality. Mr. Eshleman has everything in readiness to rush the work, and will keep his crew at work night and day until the big ice house is filled.

75 YEARS AGO

December 7, 1945: The Elko Indians open their 1945-46 interscholastic basketball schedule tonight against the Filer Rural High School of Filer, Idaho, in what promises to be one of the outstanding games of the season. An eighteen man varsity squad, led by four returning lettermen, Smales, Berrueta, Johnson and Higgins, have been working hard the last three weeks and have been showing a great deal of promise. It is expected that the four lettermen plus Hachquet, also a member of last year’s squad, would get the nod for tonight’s opener due their experience.

December 8, 1945: The Catholic Church Senior Sodality recently held a Thanksgiving party at the parish hall and opened with singing songs with piano accompaniment by Misses Norma Heintze and Lorraine Paoletti. Several readings were given while hot popcorn and candy was served to the group. Members present were Misses Heintze, Paoletti, Evelyn Lopez, Anita Marsquerina, Adelita Viscarret, Mary Berrueta, Elaine Sabala, Norma Santochi and a guest, Laura Wright.