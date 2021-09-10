Rewrite: News from past issues

September 7, 1921: The Metropolis district, in the eastern part of the county, is one of the most thickly populated districts in the county, and is a comparatively new district, but a few years ago being raw sagebrush lands. Today it is a rich farming community, settled by thrifty Mormons. But the district is not wealthy enough to carry the burden of maintaining their schools and they have come to the board of county commissioners for assistance. Yesterday two of the directors, L.F. Hatch and Mrs. Hill appeared before the board and asked for assistance for the coming year. They said that on the opening day of the high school there were thirty-two pupils enrolled and ninety in the grammar school. They have three teachers in each school, and their funds will become exhausted at the first of the year.

September 5, 1946: Twenty-one persons were killed, while a two year-old baby boy escaped miraculously when a giant Trans-Lux airliner crashed two and one-half miles west of Elko this morning shortly after 1:21 o’clock. A dense fog and a beacon light apparently led to the tragic crash, with the pilot thinking he was landing at the Elko airport. At 1:21 a.m. the pilot contacted CAA officials in charge at the Elko office. He was over the range station, about a half mile north of the airport. He said he had the field in sight and intended to land. The pilot was asked to call the CAA office when he landed. The call never came. At 2:04 o’clock, an eastbound United Air Lines plane reported to George Sutherland, Jr., who was on duty at the local airport, that it had spotted a fire west of the Elko airport. The plane was on a hill about 250 feet higher than the highway, near the beacon light, directly west of the Elko airport, about two and a half miles. Robley Burns, Earl Shobe, CAA employee, and Sutherland started west to see if they could find the fire. They were joined by the County Fire Warden Irvin L. Ambler. A baby boy of 2-years had escaped miraculously from the wreck. He was discovered in the sagebrush about 200 feet from the plane.