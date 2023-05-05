125 YEARS AGO

April 30, 1898: It is not yet known whether enough men will enlist in the volunteer cavalry troop from the organized militia of the State to make up Nevada’s quota. The members of all the companies are willing to go if called out as infantry, but to go on horse and be merged into another and distinct organization is a different thing. So far 13 from Elko, 6 from Humboldt, and 20 from Storey have signified their willingness to join the cavalry. None of the Reno or Carson companies wish to go as cavalrymen.

A horse rodeo will commence at John Yowell’s on Ten-mile, next Wednesday, May 4th.

The young ladies of Elko tendered a reception to the young volunteers of the Elko military company at Harris’ Hall last night. After the reception there was a dance.

Joe Walther came in from Huntington Tuesday with the Sadler band of cattle.

100 YEARS AGO

UNAVAILABLE

75 YEARS AGO

April; 30, 1948: Carlin: Henry Nelson has purchased the Stowers Store from Mr. and Mrs. Stowers. Johnny Micheli, formerly with Scotts, is the new grocery manager.

May 4, 1948: The Elk’s Mother’s Day services will be held at the Elks Home, Sunday afternoon at 1:30 o’clock, Adolph Lipparelli, committee chairman announced today. Grant Sawyer, who recently established law offices in the city of Elko, will be speaker for the occasion. Solos will be sung by Mrs. Lou Caple and Rev. James Baird. The services will be presided over by Dick Warren, exalted ruler of the lodge and he will be assisted by Taylor H. Wines, Earl Shobe, Bert McCuistion, Adolph Lipparelli and Earl Frantzen. Mrs. John Tellaisha will be the accompanist for the soloists during the program.

April 6, 1948: The city council has decided that the present location will be the one used for the new city fire house and city offices. Some hope was held that property on the corner belonging to Mr. and Mrs. Pete Gaily might be purchased and that the corner lots could be used. When the new city fire house and offices are built it is likely that the present city office will be sold, according to City Engineer Allen Carter.

50 YEARS AGO

April 30, 1973: Members of the Ruby Valley Volunteer Fire Department elected officers of the coming year at a combined potluck supper-business meeting held last week at the community hall in South Ruby. John Krenka and Calvin Wines were re-elected as co-fire chiefs; and members of the board of trustees are: Buster Wines, Sim Duval and Rodney McQueary.

May 1, 1973: Susan Doreen McDade, a student at Elko High School, was one of 12 Indian high school seniors in the state to receive a 1973 Fleischmann Indian scholarship for use during the 1973-74 school year. Miss McDade has indicated an interest in attending Boise State College and majoring in political science.

May 3, 1973: The 1973 Elko County Babe Ruth Baseball program will open Saturday with two games scheduled for Elko and one contest set in Battle Mountain. The season will close on July 4, with Babe Ruth Day in Elko. Jay Kump of Elko is the State Director. Robert (Speed) Urrizaga is the Elko League president. Other local league officials: Dan Taelour, vice president; Paul Hankins, scorekeeper chairman; Evelyn Urrizaga, secretary; Carlton Thomas, treasurer; Moyal Kump, player agent; Jay Kump, equipment manager; Loren Bruning, umpire chairman; George Kellers, announcer chairman.

25 YEARS AGO

May 1, 1998: Students in the American Sign Language Class will present “Cinderella Wore Army Boots,” Jerry Chase’s humorous version of the classic fairy tale, at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow in the GBC Theater. The play was written for the hearing-impaired and the class will act and sign the play. Instructor Betty Richardson said “voice to sign” – speaking and signing the part at the same time – is one of the most difficult ways to perform. The play is being directed by Richardson and fellow sign language instructor Nita Craig.

May 6, 1998: “In about 10 months, we will open the Fire Science Academy right here in Elko County, and it’s going to make a big difference in the lives of the citizens living in Elko County,” University of Nevada, Reno, President Joe Crowley said yesterday. He was speaking at a ceremony at the new UNR fire academy site to celebrate the start of construction for the long-awaited $27 million project. The lengthy process that led to yesterday’s event began with a competition among communities for the academy site in 1994 and Elko County’s acquisition of the former Box K Ranch for $450,000 in April 1995. The academy, expected to draw an average of 100 students a week the first year, will add stability to an area dependent upon gold mines, Crowley said. The fire academy’s director, John Seeck, described what’s planned when the school moves from Stead near Reno to just west of the Carlin Tunnels, including roughly two million square feet for props. The academy will have the largest fuel tank of any fire school – 100 feet in diameter – for simulating tank farm fires, and mining props that will be “one of a kind literally in the world,” Seeck said.