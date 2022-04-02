Rewrite: News from past issues

125 YEARS AGO

March 27, 1897: Some cold weather the first of this week. Sunday morning the thermometer registered 8 degrees below zero and Monday morning it touched 11 below. This is pretty cold for March.

———

The high school had a vacation last Monday on account of smokey stoves.

———

An event of unusual interest will occur at the Episcopal church on April 1st. The Rev. W.H. Stewart of Austin will be advanced to the priesthood by Bishop Leonard. The Rev. John Dawson will present the candidate, and he and Mr. Mercer will join with the Bishop in the laying-on-of-hands. This is one of the most beautiful of all the beautiful services of the Episcopal church and our readers will do well to arrange so as to be on hand at this service. The service will not be long. Bishop Leonard will preach the sermon.

100 YEARS AGO

March 27, 1922: The man who started that old saying that when “March comes in like a lion it must go out like a lamb,” is a darned old liar. March came in this year on a below-zero-gale and here on the last days of the month it’s snowing.

March 31, 1922: With the initial shipment yesterday of a quantity of butter to San Francisco, the first market for Elko county manufactured products was established on the Pacific coast. The Mason Products company of Elko was the shipper of the dairy product and have established rather an enviable record in being instrumental in putting Elko county dairy products in competition with the best that the valleys of California produce. It has always been supposed that Elko county was exclusively a stock section; the fact that milk could be produced was considered more or less of an impossibility, and today the production is so great that it is necessary to find an outlet beyond the borders of the state.

April 1, 1922: WELLS: H.A. Agee is spending several days in town this week attending to his duties as a director of the bank. Mr. Agee informed us that the institution will be opened for business on Monday morning April 3. Ever since the old bank closed Mr. Agee has been untiring in his efforts to organize a new company and to establish a save and sound banking institution. He traveled through miles and miles of snow-banks to visit his friends in the adjacent valleys and enlist their financial support, and with the reopening of the bank he has again shown his public-spiritedness and indomitable will power.

75 YEARS AGO

March 28, 1947: After a lapse of many years, during which time Saint Paul’s Church of Elko was served by Vicars under the direction of the Bishop of Nevada, the Church was again erected into a Parish on Wednesday, March 26. The names of the petition signers asking for Parish Status were Messrs. Allen G. McBride, Chester J. Littlefield, Charles B. Evans, Earl E. Ennor, Julian A. Glock, Newton H. Crumley, Gordon Griswold, George L. Swartz, F. Yale Williams and J. Reginald Coffin. It was moved by C.J. Littlefield and seconded by J.R. Coffin that the name “Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish of Elko Nevada” be chosen.

50 YEARS AGO

March 30, 1972: Thirty-two ounce steaks cooked over mesquite burning in an open grill will be featured at the grand opening of H.J. (Stack) Madigan’s Stageline Café and Saloon in the Old West Village Square at Spring Creek this Saturday and Sunday. The Stageline Café and Saloon, designed with an architectural style of the early west to fit in with the other buildings in the Old West Village Square, is the first restaurant and bar to open at the recreational development between Elko and Lamoille. Also to be in the square will be offices, a fire station, post office, and shops including a camera shop owned by Tom Clark and Bud Danner, an Indian Curio Shop owned by Venus Cortez, and an Antique Shop owned by Beverly Heil.

March 31, 1972: Winners of the Elko Men’s Volleyball League season-ending tournament were the 449ers. The 449eres defeated the Lawyers last week to win the tournament crown. The tourney champs defeated the Lawyers 4 of 5 games to win the title, as the Barristers entered the title match unbeaten in the double elimination tournament. Members of the winning team were Bob Smith, Jim Thompson, Ron Smith, Steve Jones, Fidel Vasquez, Ollie Breschini and Dennis Carlson.

25 YEARS AGO

March 28, 1997: Elko senior Nick DeVeny unofficially broke her own school record in the 100-meter-high hurdles Wednesday afternoon at the Washoe Relays in Reno. Elko coaches clocked DeVeny at 15.4 seconds, breaking her own school record of 15.6 set last year, but only the Washoe officials’ times can be sanctioned by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association and the coaches haven’t received the official times. Even though the Elko coaches haven’t received the final results from the Washoe Relays, coach Leon Reyes was pleased with the teams’ performance. “We were able to send 70 kids, and it was good to see the kids come together and perform as a team,” said Reyes.

March 29, 1997: Elko’s first television station, NBC affiliate KENV, went on the air this week from its new facility on the Great Basin College campus. The station can be found on Channel 10 for those using antennas, and TCI Cablevision plans to make the station available to cable users as soon as possible, Station Manager Jim Elliott said. Although the station is on the air, construction is still under way, including finishing the studio where the news anchors will be on camera. Elliott said he has hired a full-time reporter-anchor, Maureen Madrid of Pleasanton, Calif. and Lori Gilbert of KELK radio will be a part-time news reporter and anchor.

April 1, 1997: Northeastern Nevada Museum benefactor, Jack Wanamaker, visited Elko yesterday on a one-day flight on Casino Express to look over plans with Morris Gallagher, president of the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society, Bob Burns, vice-president and Museum Director Lisa Seymour, for the expansion of the museum. Wannamaker is donating 200 exotic-animal mounts to the museum and $1 million towards an addition to house them. The plans call for an 8,000-square-foot addition on the east side of the museum. Wanamaker has been an avid hunter and spent more than 20 years on his collection.

